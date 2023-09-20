No. 6 Glenelg volleyball uses strong serving to go on extended runs and beat No. 10 Reservoir, 3-1

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glenelg volleyball knows it can’t succeed without contributions all over the floor. In the opening set of Tuesday night’s match against No. 10 Reservoir, the sixth-ranked Gladiators fell behind, struggling against the Gators’ middle blockers.

Glenelg quickly regrouped, winning the next three sets to close out a 3-1 victory (20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16). The Gladiators orchestrated stretches of at least seven straight points in each of the final three sets, keyed by strong serving and contributions from multiple players.

“We made a goal that if somebody misses a serve, we can’t miss the next one,” said Glenelg coach Jason Monjes after his team finished with 14 aces. “Out of nowhere, Avery Hubbard got on those big runs. Sierra O’Connor was a big bonus. Volleyball is such a momentum game. Especially on our serve, and we know that’s our biggest weapon in taking teams out because we’re not the biggest physical team. Even though we have height, I think our serve manifests the energy that we play with, and when we’re serving and passing well, then the defense plays well. Everything just kind of comes into play and all those little pieces add to the bigger piece.”

Reservoir led Glenelg, 12-7, in the second set with Tiana Copp keying the Gators’ attack. However, Glenelg responded with 10 straight points, taking a 17-12 lead. Hubbard spearheaded that strong stretch with four of her team-high seven aces and Lindsay Kelley added multiple kills. The Gators mounted a brief response, but Glenelg quickly turned it back and evened up the match.

“The drive of wanting to beat Reservoir because they beat us so hard last year,” Hubbard said of what was behind her serving success. “Lindsay’s never beat them and neither had Liesl Walter, so I know it meant a lot to them. Having the drive and motivation to get the ball over the net aggressively helped.”

Glenelg took an early lead in the turning-point third before Reservoir came back. Leading 17-15, Glenelg won eight of the final nine points, including seven straight once again with Hubbard on serve.

“What I would say is a lack of staying focused on it,” Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante said of her team’s serve-receive. “That comes with being an inexperienced team and not being in those pressure situations yet. When the pressure gets on a little bit, it’s easy to get frazzled and it’s hard to get refocused in it. We make a couple mistakes or whatever happens in the situation, we have to play through that. There’s stuff that happens and you as a team have to be tough and resilient, you have to get your mind back and refocus.”

Glenelg maintained its momentum into the fourth set, taking an early 5-1 lead. The Gators trimmed the deficit, but the Gladiators executed another long run to build separation sparked by Ilyssa Newman and freshman Jessica Li, who led the team with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.

After the first set, Monjes shifted his alignment and moved Li from the back row to an outside hitter, looking for a spark.

“I like to listen to the back row because they call out the spots,” Li said. “The adrenaline, the crowd and everything also keeps me going.”

Glenelg's Ilyssa Newman, right, sends a shot past Reservoir's Gabby Prather during Tuesday's match. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Reservoir chipped away at the deficit but was unable to climb all the way back, as the Gladiators shut the door in the fourth. After the match ended, the Gladiators smiled for a picture with Kelley who registered her 1,000th career assist in the opening set. It also marked her and the other seniors’ first victory over the Gators in their high school careers.

“Especially with half freshman season canceled due to COVID, I feel like it’s a big accomplishment,” Kelley said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. We love each other so much that it makes it better to do it with this team. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the girl who’s killing the ball or passing the ball. Assists comes with passing and hitting. I got emotional because it’s a big moment and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anybody else.”