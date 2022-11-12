Glenelg boys soccer avenges state semifinal loss, defeating Parkside, 2-0, to advance to first state title game since 1997

Glenelg's Nevin Shatzer makes a play on the ball with Parkside's Luke MacDonald closing in during a 2A boys soccer state semifinal game at Gaithersburg High School on Friday, November 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg boys soccer has seen a shift in recent seasons. Going from a one-win season in 2019 to winning regional championships in back-to-back years, the Gladiators were still searching for that next step of playing for a state title.

Friday night, that elusive step became a reality as No. 5 seed Glenelg (11-4-1) defeated top-seed Parkside, 2-0, to advance to the Class 2A state championship game. Not only did the Gladiators secure the program’s first state berth since 1997, but they also avenged last season’s state semifinal loss to Parkside on penalty kicks.

They’ll face either No. 2 seed North Harford or No. 3 seed Lackey in the state championship game.

“I started playing for Glenelg varsity soccer [during my] freshman year,” senior Siji Jolayemi said. “Winning a game was news for our school. … Now making it to states, all it does is make us proud, our parents proud.”

The first 10 minutes of the game were defensive oriented with neither side generating strong chances. Glenelg began controlling possession as the first half progressed, but none of that momentum translated to a goal. The Gladiators finished with three corners in the first half compared to zero for the Rams, with Jolayemi generating much of the attacks.

“Our big thing was we tried to put shots on target,” Glenelg coach Joey Osborne said. “We were getting close, close, close and we felt like they were trying to get the perfect shot. On a night like tonight where it’s slick out there, we just need shots.”

That mentality quickly translated to success early in the second half. After Eshan Bae chipped a ball forward to Vaughn Sines, Rams goalie Tyler Janeski made the initial stop. However, he was unable to control the rebound and Sines scored, giving the Gladiators a 1-0 advantage in the 55th minute.

“I didn’t even see the goalie miss it because I thought it was a pass, so I turned around,” Sines said. “Then I turned around again and the ball was just right there. So, I pounced on it. I was right back into the mentality, ‘Guys, let’s go, that’s one goal, we’ve got to score another one.’”

Three minutes later in the 58th minute, Jolayemi did exactly that with his team-leading 10th goal of the season. In a three-minute span, the Gladiators took complete control with a two-goal lead. Over the final 22 minutes, Glenelg’s defense remained stout, blocking several shots. On Parkside’s best chance of the game in the 73rd minute, Gladiators goalie Joey Samsock delivered a leaping save, maintaining the two-goal lead.

“Defensively we just know that if they get one goal, they’re going to be right back in it,” Samsock said. “They’re going to bring up the intensity; they’re going to bring up the pressure. We know that we had to hold them for 10 more minutes, so I just had to be there.”

As the final seconds ticked down, the Gladiators’ faithful grew louder. When the final whistle sounded, the Gladiators ran toward Samsock in celebration. That jubilation was brief as Glenelg players sprinted toward the student supporters, with senior midfielder Russell Minni leading the charge with an emphatic leaping fist pump.

“It’s been a little up and down this year in some of the times, but the end goal has always been the same,” said Osborne, who also graduated from and played for Glenelg. “To see how they’ve responded as the year’s gone on and then as we’ve gone through playoffs buying in more and more. It’s exciting, I’m really happy for them. It means a lot to them.”