Gavin Harder’s pin gives No. 11 Glenelg wrestling a spark in 47-28 win over Oakland Mills

Glenelg sophomore Gavin Harder was promoted to varsity after wrestle-offs prior to Tuesday’s dual against Oakland Mills.

The young wrestler displayed his composure and quick strike ability when the Gladiators needed it most. After Oakland Mills won back-to-back matches, Harder brought momentum back to his bench winning his 152-pound bout by pin, a pivotal result in the Gladiators’ 47-28 win over the Scorpions.

“It was huge,” Glenelg coach Matt Bichner said. “He had a really close wrestle-off before the season and lost. He’s been working hard, so we gave him an opportunity. Him and another kid have been swapping, they’re really close but he won the wrestle-off for this event. I’m just really happy for him. He’s a really good kid, still learning, but does a lot of the little things right that we’re trying to preach to our guys. I like that he’s finding success with it. It was big because we needed it to keep this dual. We wanted to win this thing, so for him to get a pin there it was a big match.”

Travis Goodwin (285) and Phil Key (106) started the night with pins for Glenelg (4-0), establishing an early 12-0 advantage. Oakland Mills got some points back with a forfeit at 113 pounds, but the Gladiators ripped off three straight victories to build a sizable advantage. Jonathan Sexton (120) started off the stretch with several takedowns en route to a technical fall. Benjamin Schott (126) and Isaac Choi (132) followed with pins, pushing the Gladiators’ lead to 29-6.

However, Oakland Mills responded with one of its most consistent wrestlers, Mason Cowell, pinning Collin Szczepanski at 1:49 of the first period at 138. Raul Rodriguez followed with an 11-3 major decision at 145, bringing Oakland Mills within 29-16.

That momentum was short-lived as Harder faced short time, but struck quickly and pinned Malichi Patterson in 1:59, giving Glenelg the separation it needed.

The highlight match of the dual came at 170 pounds between Glenelg’s Ethan Sotka and Oakland Mills Joe Clark. Both wrestlers were patient and methodical in the opening two periods with the score tied at 1 entering the final two minutes. Then, Sotka waited for the right opportunity struck late, getting a takedown and a two-point near fall in the final minute for a 5-1 win.

“Like every match, you’re going to have that moment in your head where you say, ‘Dang, I’m feeling it, I’m tired,’” Sotka said. “I just always think that I know my opponent’s tired too, just keep pushing. I’m going to get to him, I’m going to get a shot eventually. I just like pushing the pace. At the end we were kind of in a 50-50 position and I just felt like I had that endurance and I would push the pace.”

Sotka’s victory pushed Glenelg’s advantage to 38-22 with three matches remaining before Leo Conti (182) pinned Levonte Kama to officially lock up the Gladiators’ victory. The teams split the final two bouts, closing out a tightly contested dual meet between two of the top teams in Class 2A West.

“We’re refocusing at this point in the year on a lot of mental toughness and grit at some of those key points in a match, especially when your lungs are burning and the score is tight,” Oakland Mills coach Bradley Howell said. “That would be something we want to continue to do. We started working on that aspect last week. I would like by mid-January to really have that aspect. I think they’re starting to embrace that idea and see the benefits. Seeing a couple of tight matches won and tight ones lost in those areas where I think grit and discipline can make a big difference.”