Glenelg girls soccer takes control late in 4-1 state quarterfinal win over North Harford

Glenelg keeper, Bella Buscher comes out to make a save just ahead of hard-charging, North Harford forward, Aubrey Heise in the second half. Glenelg takes a 4-1 victory over visiting North Harford in a girls' state semi-final Friday night in Glenelg (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg girls soccer is no stranger to playing in the postseason. Back-to-back regional champions and defending Class 2A state champions, the Gladiators return a wealth of experience, blending that with younger players.

That blend led No. 3 seed Glenelg to a 4-1 state quarterfinal win over No. 6 seed North Harford on Friday night. The win puts the Gladiators (12-3) back in the state semifinals.

Advertisement

The opening 15 minutes were a tight defensive affair with neither side able to generate quality chances. However, that quickly changed on Glenelg’s first corner of the game in the 17th minute. Ginny Sung’s cross into the box found the foot of Hannah Lindberg, who promptly beat Hawks goalie Savannah Picha.

Glenelg's Stephanie Lathrop, center, is greeted by teammates after putting her first of two goals in the net during Friday's state quarterfinal against North Harford. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

That remained the score at the half, as Glenelg’s defense didn’t allow the Hawks any space to navigate, and when they could, Glenelg kept them from finishing. Bella Buscher made four saves in the first half for the Gladiators. The Hawks defense also tightened the remainder of the first half after allowing the opening goal.

Advertisement

Glenelg’s offense began to take control early in the second. The Gladiators had three corner kicks in the first 18 minutes of the second half. Pestering the Hawks with relentless pressure, Glenelg finally broke through for its second goal. Initiating an attack out wide, Stephanie Lathrop found space just inside the box and beat Picha low and away. Three minutes later on an eerily similar attack to Lathrop’s goal, Sung found a crease and buried the goal.

“I think it was the confidence that we had as the game went on,” Sung said. “I also think it was playing quick with each other, opening up with each other. Honestly, I just think it’s our chemistry together. We all love each other.”

Glenelg's Aly Zulu settles the ball before passing in the second half of Friday's state quarterfinal against North Harford. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg’s offense wasn’t finished. Nine minutes later, Lathrop added her second tally of the game. The junior turned her defender around to create more space and fired an absolute rocket into the top of the net, as the Gladiators took complete control of the game in a 12-minute span.

“We came out believing that we had every ability to win this game we certainly started and played that way,” North Harford coach Ora Cummings said as her team ended the season at 8-4-2. “For some reason, their momentum kicked in at the very beginning of the second half and they didn’t let go. Little mistakes here and there is really what caused those goals. Allowing [Lathrop] to turn on us, which we didn’t do in the first half, allowed her to take those crazy unbelievable shots like she did.”

While the offense was firing on all cylinders, the defense remained clinical. The Gladiators defense quickly converged on the Hawks’ pass attempts, not deviating from their shape. Putting together five straight shutouts entering Friday’s quarterfinal, Buscher and the Gladiators defense maintained that consistency and effective communication.

“I think working and playing for each other,” Buscher said. “We’re stepping to balls and doing all the technical stuff, but it’s really that we want the other defender to have to give up that ball, so we dropped back. We cover for each other.”

[ High school sports roundup from Nov. 4. ]

Trailing by four, North Harford desperately tried to trim the deficit. It finally broke through in the 78th minute, playing a ball forward to Jenna Amrhein. The senior captain beat Buscher for the Hawks’ lone tally of the game. Two minutes later, the official signaled for full time as the Gladiators celebrated their 10th win in a row and a second straight trip to the state semifinals.

“After graduating 13 seniors, the kids took some time to figure out where they stand in the soccer landscape,” Glenelg coach Vincente D’Antuono said. “I think they realized that they’re very capable and skilled players and they’re building off that. They’ve been working with one another and learning how to play with each other. There’s a lot of new players, we have five freshmen on the roster for the playoffs. They’re learning.”