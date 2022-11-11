No. 11 Glenelg field hockey jumps out to fast start in 6-0 state semifinal victory over North Harford

Glenelg field hockey is a tight-knit group. Thursday night, that camaraderie helped pass the time as the Gladiators anxiously waited to play after the first semifinal went to penalty strokes.

That extended wait time also gave the Gladiators another opportunity to discuss their points of emphasis, avoiding any distractions. Their excitement quickly translated to speed and precise passing from the opening whistle.

After scoring twice in the opening eight minutes, the No. 6-seed Gladiators didn’t look back, defeating No. 7-seed North Harford, 6-0, to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game against No. 5-seed Manchester Valley. It’s Glenelg’s second consecutive state title game appearance.

“That is so important to us,” Glenelg junior AJ Eyre said of the fast start. “We think that whoever scores first is going to take control. That is something we follow. Whoever scores first gets that momentum and then we just keep going on and on from there. That’s kind of what happened when we just kept scoring, scoring those first two goals and taking control from the beginning.”

Theresa Stiller opened the scoring less than five minutes in, putting in a rebound past Hawks goalie Sarah Reifsnyder. Ashley Kim doubled the lead less than three minutes later, deflecting a shot from Eyre.

With a two-goal lead after the opening quarter, Glenelg maintained its relentless offensive pressure. The Gladiators had six penalty corners in the second quarter, including four in the opening six minutes. However, Reifsnyder was there for several pivotal saves to keep it a two-goal game at the break.

“Their speed, they were an incredible passing team,” North Harford coach Carla Harward said of Glenelg. “Their fast starts kind of threw us off a little bit. They were an amazing team.”

The Gladiators’ attack remained relentless in the third. Stiller added a pair of goals in the frame, both assisted by Eyre. Her first goal came off a rebound when Eyre’s initial shot hit the post.

The second represented both players’ dynamic playmaking ability. Eyre spun away from her defender to create space and found Stiller on the back post for a deflection, extending Glenelg’s lead to four late in the third quarter. It was Eyre’s third assist of the evening and put the finishing touches on Stiller’s hat trick.

“It’s definitely helped that we’ve played together our whole lives and we just have that connection,” Stiller said. “I think we really just do a great job of playing together.”

Leading by four after three quarters, Glenelg’s speed and precision passing continued to shine through. Brinkley Eyre and Skylar Rill added tallies in the fourth quarter, once again ignited by the Gladiators quickly pushing the pace upfield. Facing a large deficit, North Harford furiously fought forward. However, Glenelg’s defense and goalie Trinity Shackelford remained stout.

Less than three minutes after Shackelford’s final save, the Gladiators embraced their goalkeeper as the final whistle sounded. In an emotional week after losing her brother, Shackelford pitched her fourth straight shutout of the postseason with the Gladiators all wearing blue ribbons to support her and her family.

“Trinity is an ultimate competitor,” Glenelg assistant coach Hope Burke said. “She wanted to be out there more than anybody and wanted to show up for the team as best as she could. So, it’s our responsibility then knowing that’s what she wants to do and that’s what she needs, we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure that she’s ready to go. The team really rallied around her the past couple of days and really just told her, ‘You’re our person and we’re happy that you’re our person in goal supporting the team in that way, so we’re going to support you.’ It’s been very emotional, just really proud of her. She’s always put the team first and it was really sweet to be able to show up for her.”