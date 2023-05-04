No. 7 Glenelg girls lacrosse dominates No. 14 Mt. Hebron, 15-1, claiming Howard County championship

One month ago, Glenelg girls lacrosse had its worst performance of the season in a nine-goal loss to Notre Dame Prep. After that defeat, coach Alex Pagnotta took away the Gladiators’ warmup shirts that say “toughness.”

Those shirts were based off an idea University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma created with his teams centered around toughness. The Gladiators made their own version with things that equated to toughness including effort, hustle and winning the ground ball battle. None of those things happened in the NDP loss, which also proved to be a defining moment in their season.

Three games later, Glenelg battled Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference powerhouse McDonogh in a hard-fought defeat and the warmup shirts returned, also offering a glimpse into the kind of team the Gladiators could be.

No. 7 Glenelg closed the season with six consecutive victories, including a 15-1 win over No. 14 Mt. Hebron on Wednesday that clinched the Howard County championship.

“You hate to have a moral victory to get them back, but I wanted them to understand that it’s not just the score, it’s about execution and effort,” Glenelg coach Alex Pagnotta said. “We started to see those qualities that we talked about early in the year come back in [the McDonogh] game. It was glaring tonight and things are starting to come together at the right time.”

Glenelg closes its regular season 12-2 with a perfect 8-0 conference mark.

Glenelg's Kamryn Henson scored seven goals in Wednesday's win over Mt. Hebron that clinched the Howard County championship for the Gladiators. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“I feel like our warmup was way more intense in this game than it has been in past games because what the stakes were,” Glenelg junior midfielder Kamryn Henson said. “I feel like our focus was 10x better. I feel like our momentum and cheering was so much greater knowing what we had to accomplish this game.”

That intensity quickly translated to the game. Lauren LaPointe gave Glenelg the lead less than five minutes in. Mt. Hebron had a golden opportunity to tie it, but junior goalie Emily Altshuler was there to turn away an 8-meter opportunity, her first of several stops on free-position opportunities.

“The way I play in goal, I try to change what the shooter does and get in their head,” Altshuler said. “Instead of making it the other way around, I position myself a certain way or play a certain way, so I have a better idea of where the shot’s going. I know that I can load up to attack every ball and my defenders are just as prepared to get to their hands and hustle right off the line, so they cut those angles off and make it easier for me.”

Henson doubled the Gladiators’ lead shortly after the save. However, she was just getting started, finishing with a season-high seven goals. She added two more tallies with a player advantage, while Isa Torres and Maggie Metz also scored for a 6-0 halftime lead.

Glenelg’s Lara Hoeflich, left, moves the ball against Mt. Hebron defender Ellie Smith. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“Being down on a yellow card against a team like Glenelg, they’re going to make you pay,” Mt. Hebron coach Samantha Hall said as her team fell to 8-4, 6-2. “They’re going to find openings, things that we should’ve done. Once we started moving the ball, we got more open opportunities. The yellow card was a factor, but it was only two minutes. We’ve got to be able to rebound off of that.”

Glenelg continued to build its lead early in the second half. Metz scored her second of the game and Torres scored two before Mt. Hebron finally got on the board on Rebekah Stoler’s 8-meter shot. The momentum didn’t last as Torres quickly responded for the Gladiators.

Shortly after the final whistle, the Gladiators converged around Altshuler to celebrate the county title. However, they now turn their attention to loftier goals, going after the program’s sixth state title and first since 2018.

“I think that now this made us realize that we’ve had tough games in the past, we’re going to be taking it one game at a time in the playoffs,” Altshuler said. “We’re going to come into each game with a mentality that we have to give it our all because we don’t want it to be our last game.”