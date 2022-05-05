On senior night, Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse clinches share of Howard County championship with 9-3 victory over Glenelg

Mount Hebron's Aaron Krafft, right, tries to hold off a charge to the goal crease and keeper Everett Armstead by Glenelg's Jacob Szczepanski during a boys lacrosse game at Mount Hebron High School on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

As the final horn blared, the Mt. Hebron Vikings sprinted towards the end zone piling on one another with the student section joining in.

On a night honoring the program’s 13 seniors, the Vikings players and students joined in celebration as Mt. Hebron clinched at least a share of the Howard County Championship with their 9-3 victory over Glenelg. The Vikings defense was stifling throughout, shutting out the Gladiators for the game’s final 19 minutes.

“It means everything,” senior Nick Machiran said. “I’ve been working for this since I was a freshman and before that because I had family that went here. So, it’s always kind of been there, make varsity like my uncles did. It took a little bit to get there, but I’m just really proud that we did it.”

Mount Hebron's Nick Machiran (8) gets ready to release a low shot past Glenelg keeper Blake Hunter for a goal during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Trailing 4-1 at the half, Glenelg climbed back in the early stages of the third quarter on goals from Nick Dalton and Rocco Buscher. However, 59 seconds after Buscher pulled the Gladiators within one, Mt. Hebron (12-1, 9-0 Howard County) began to retake control. With a split dodge, sophomore Maverick Smith beat his defender inside and put the diving finish past Gladiators goalie Blake Hunter, for his third goal of the game.

Ninety seconds later, Rich Tangires scored his only goal after Hunter stopped several of Vikings shots earlier in the possession. Keeping the momentum going, Gianni Karam scored with a two-man advantage as Smith delivered the perfect cross-crease feed. In the span of six minutes, Mt. Hebron scored three straight goals, extending the lead to 7-3, taking control entering the final 12 minutes.

“The penalties came at unfortunate times where we were on a little bit of a run,” Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker said as his team fell to 10-4 and 7-1. “It didn’t help. I thought the other part about it was they did a really good job all night with contested ground balls. They were sticking their nose in there and they were getting them. Sometimes it was on a bad bounce. It is what it is, we knew that they were very good.”

Leading by four entering the fourth, Mt. Hebron’s defense continued to stifle the Gladiators with several blocked shots and strong saves from senior goalie Everett Armstead. The Vikings’ communication on defense was persistent throughout. It was the seventh consecutive game they held their opponent to five goals or less.

Mount Hebron's Maverick Smith winds up for a shot with Glenelg's Justin Quisenberry defending during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I think that we’ve had such great mentors along the years,” Armstead said. “A lot of players like Aaron Krafft, he was originally a long pole and now he’s probably one of our best defenders. I think that everyone is making sacrifices to make the team better. Our defense, they want to shut people down. In prior years our coaches haven’t been able to say we can press out, we can get on your hands. He gives us a lot of trust and that shows. When you feel trusted it encourages you to play better.”

Offensively in the fourth, Machiran scored his second and third goals of the game. Effectively moving off-ball, the veteran found creases in the high middle area of the Gladiators defense. With time and room, he buried both shots on feeds from Keegan Ryan and Gavin Fleck. Both Machiran’s goals epitomized the Vikings’ selflessness as six of nine goals were assisted. It also showcased the Vikings’ balanced and methodical approach offensively, working the ball around to ensure the best shot possible.

The Vikings’ 13 seniors closed out their final regular-season game at Valhalla on the right note with loftier goals the rest of the way.

“They’d be the first to tell you they did this for the Class of ‘20 and ‘21 who didn’t have this opportunity,” Vikings coach Michael McCarthy said. “They’re a humble group. They’re not arrogant, they’re not braggadocios. They’re just fantastic kids. They’re what you want your kids to grow up and be like. We’re not surprised that they’re in this position because they’re just coachable, classy hardworking kids that love each other. That’s what makes it really enjoyable.”