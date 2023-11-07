Glenelg volleyball advances to regional final with 3-1 victory over Marriotts Ridge; Isard Bernades leads with 19 kills

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glenelg volleyball entered Monday night’s Class 3A South Region I semifinal against Marriotts Ridge a motivated group.

Keenly aware of last season’s early postseason exit on their home floor, the Gladiators were determined to not let that happen again.

Top-seed Glenelg started strong and weathered a strong response from the No. 4 Mustangs in the 3-1 win (25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18). The Gladiators advance to Wednesday’s regional final and will host No. 2 seed Mt. Hebron.

The Gladiators jumped out of the gates fast in front of an energetic home crowd. Glenelg won 12 of the first 15 points, keyed by multiple kills from sophomore Isard Bernades, who finished with a team-high 19. Senior setter Lindsay Kelley set up many of those opportunities with 53 assists on the night. The Gladiators also took advantage of multiple Mustangs mistakes and didn’t let their lead slip below 10 points the remainder of the set.

“It’s all about getting into a good rhythm,” Bernades said. “With the good sets that Lindsay was giving me, she was placing the ball in the places the blocks weren’t. That also really set me up to get kills. I feel like that like gave me a lot of confidence in the beginning of the match.”

Glenelg (14-1) seemed poised to take the second set in lopsided fashion as well with a 14-8 lead. However, the Mustangs showed their fight, winning six of the next seven points, catalyzed by Deepal Mettu’s serving success. But just when Marriotts Ridge began building momentum, the Gladiators answered right back. With kills from Bernades, Avery Hubbard, Julia Preston and Ilyssa Newman, the Gladiators won 10 of the next 13 points to take a commanding two-set lead.

Glenelg maintained that late set surge, building a 15-11 lead, seemingly poised to close out the match in three. However, Marriotts Ridge (5-11) had other ideas, orchestrating some of its best points of the evening. The Mustangs scored eight in a row to take a 19-15 lead with emphatic kills from Katy Harbaugh and aces from Elise Kocak.

Glenelg rallied back, however, taking a 23-22 lead. Marriotts Ridge dug deep once again winning three straight points, capping off the third with an ace by Mettu.

“The first set, I said, ‘This is not my team, where is the fight?’” Marriotts Ridge coach Jamie Bullock said. “Then they came back out and they said, ‘We want to win.’ At one point I had only sophomores and juniors on the court, mainly sophomores. I’m proud of them for working so hard and they do have a lot of fight in them. They don’t give up, that’s all I can ask for.”

While Marriotts Ridge’s confidence soared, Glenelg used the time in between sets to regroup. The Gladiators focused on eliminating any complacency and returning to the clean style of volleyball they had in the opening two sets. That early form didn’t return right away as the Gladiators trailed, 7-6.

However, Glenelg then retook the lead with a four-point run and never relinquished it the rest of the way. Bernades sparked that stretch with an ace and a kill, while Liesl Walter also added a kill.

“Once the game was over, I was telling them how before tonight’s match we only had two girls on this team that had won a playoff match,” Glenelg coach Jason Monjes said. “Them also knowing what happened last year when we didn’t capitalize on home court advantage, I think it started to seep in a little bit. It started to have our mentality of playing not to lose versus playing to win. Once we got on that serving run and it took the pressure off the girls, I felt they started to play their way.”

Playing with a renewed confidence, Glenelg extended its lead. Newman had several of her 12 kills in the fourth set as the Gladiators put the Mustangs in a deeper hole. Marriotts Ridge continued to fight but Newman’s 12th and final kill put the finishing touches on the Gladiators’ victory, a first playoff victory for many on the roster.

“The fact it’s my senior year and we’re hosting a regional final, it’s so great when you host a big game like that,” Kelley said. “The crowd is kind of what brings the game together. Our energy has to super high and we’ll be good.”