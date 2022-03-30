Megan Ortwein closes the door on Glenelg softball’s 4-2 win over Marriotts Ridge

Glenelg junior Megan Ortwein returned to the circle facing a challenging situation in the top of the seventh.

After throwing an efficient first four innings, Ortwein reentered with runners on first and second and no outs. Leading by two, Ortwein retired three of the next four hitters without letting anybody cross home, securing a 4-2 victory over Marriotts Ridge.

Advertisement

“We have half a team of starting seniors and I’ve been playing with them since my freshman year,” Ortwein said. “So, I was just really confident, and I was really just excited to get into the game and close it off because I was confident we were going to finish it.”

Trailing by two and down to its last at-bats, Marriotts Ridge looked to rally in the top of the seventh. Jasmin Kirkland and Ava Hammer reached base with no one out. Then, Ortwein closed the door on the rally forcing a flyout to center field, a strikeout and a groundout to second to close the game.

Advertisement

Glenelg's Serafina Tinio rounds third, scoring on a base hit by Haley Markel during Wednesday's game against Marriots Ridge. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Marriotts Ridge started out with a run in the top of the first, catalyzed by leadoff hitter Sarah Fan. After singling to left, she stole both second and third, later scoring on a sacrifice fly from Addie Flynn.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. >

However, the Gladiators quickly responded with a three runs in the bottom half of the inning, all coming with two outs. Lily Dustin jumpstarted the rally with a single, later scoring on a Mustang throwing error. Haley Markel and Lily Oakes launched back-to-back RBI doubles to put Glenelg in control.

“I would like to say that it’s something that we’re good at,” Glenelg coach Carly Gregory said of her team’s ability to respond. “That is something that gives them drive. They don’t like to be scored on and it always happens that it lights a fire under them and they’re always going to push. We always talk about going out there and doing our best.”

With Glenelg up 3-1, both pitchers found their stride in the next three innings. Ortwein and Lauren Tolle for Marriotts Ridge (1-2, 1-2) kept the score the same through the fourth inning.

Marriotts Ridge's Jasmine Smith slides safely into third as Glenelg's Lily Oakes waits for a late throw during Wednesday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

In the fifth, Gregory brought in freshman Madison Stouffer to pitch and the Mustangs got a run back. Giuliana Marsili singled home Jasmine Smith to get the Mustangs within a run.

Jamie Shaw came up clutch for the Gladiators in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Shaw tripled to deep right-center field. She scored the ensuing at-bat on a groundout by senior Sydney Spiegel, pushing Glenelg’s lead to 4-2.

“I knew I wanted to do something, I had gotten out the past two times,” Shaw said of her at-bat. “I knew I wanted to do something big, so I decided to swing away and see what happened. I found a pitch that was inside, I jumped on it and just ran fast.”

“I think we put the ball in play and Glenelg made the plays,” Marriotts Ridge coach Renard Parson said. “I can’t ask them to do much more than that to put the ball in play. I think we did what we had to and you have to tip the hat to Glenelg’s defense. They made the plays when they were supposed to.”