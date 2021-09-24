Marriotts Ridge girls soccer avenges spring playoff loss with 3-1 win over Glenelg | Howard County sports roundup

Marriotts Ridge’s win over Glenelg Thursday was special for a few reasons.
First, the 3-1 victory gives the Mustangs an early leg up on arguably their biggest competition for the Howard County girls soccer county championship.
Second, the home triumph served as revenge for Marriotts Ridge’s playoff loss to the Gladiators in penalty kicks this past April.
“They knew how good Glenelg was last season, and Glenelg deserved to win that game [this past spring],” said Marriotts Ridge coach Darius Qualls. “The girls remembered that loss from the spring and carried that into this game here.”
Entering the showdown, Glenelg, which won the county championship this past spring, and Marriotts Ridge were two of only three teams without a loss in county play — with Mt. Hebron being the other. The Mustangs are 4-0 in county play and 7-0 overall.
While the Gladiators won the season-ending county tournament last season, which was part of the spring 2021′s COVID changes, the Mustangs went undefeated in the regular season. Marriotts Ridge was also the best regular-season team in Howard County two years ago, winning the 2019 county crown.
Giavana Liberto, who scored the game-winning goal early in the second half Thursday, said beating a “great team” in Glenelg is an “awesome feeling.”
“They’re a strong team. I think we knew this was going to be a hard game coming in,” said Liberto, who is the leading goal scorer in the county. “We definitely talked about that game [last season]. We looked back at some of the things we did wrong and just worked on some of our weaknesses, and it paid off tonight.”
Three different Mustangs scored in the victory. Anna Henderickson kicked off the game’s scoring, while Liberto and Mira Shelat found the back of the net in the second half.
Marriotts Ridge 3, Glenelg 1
Goals: MR — Anna Henderickson, Giavana Liberto, Mira Shelat; G — Brianna Werner.
Assists: MR — Megan Wagner, Kate Hennigan; G — Emily Robinson.
Saves: MR — Caroline Albert 6; G — Bella Bushcer 8.
Halftime: 1-1.
Records: MR 4-0 county, 7-0 overall; G 3-1.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES:
River Hill 3, Westminster 1
Goals: RH — Ella Ferrer, Katie Huang, Kaitlyn Heitzman; W — Stella Schubert.
Assists: RH — Zareen Mathew, Allie Lubitz.
Saves: RH — Caroline Duffy 5.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: RH 2-1, 3-3.
Howard 5, Hammond 0
Goals: Ho — Sarah Carney, Brooke Matney, Ciaira Pomeroy-Anderson, Lucy Larson, Skylar Ehart.
Assists: Ho — Pomeroy-Anderson, Paige Sarama, Jorge Adgeboyo.
Saves: Ho — Ansley Glasgow 4, Kathryn Marcus 2.
Halftime: 4-0, Ho.
Records: Ho 3-1, 4-1; Ha 0-4, 1-4.
Wilde Lake 1, Centennial 0
Goals: WL — Ashlyn Bonner.
Saves: WL — Hannah Lowry 10; C — Emily Hagen 6.
Halftime: 1-0, WL.
Records: WL 2-2, 3-2; C 1-3.
Mt Hebron 3, Reservoir 2
Goals: MH — Olivia Hoover 2, Sinclaire Green; Re — Avery Oergel, Karis Turner.
Assists: MH — Ainsley Wilson, Amari Mehta, Emma Schwartz; Reservoir — Sophie Davidson.
Saves: MH — Claire Fitzsimmons 5; Re — Nia George 6.
Halftime: 1-0, MH.
Records: MH 3-0, 3-1; Re 1-3, 2-4.
Long Reach 1, Oakland Mills 0
The Lightning earned their first victory of the season. The lone score in the game was an own goal by Oakland Mills.
