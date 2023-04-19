No. 6 Glenelg girls lacrosse fends off No. 12 Marriotts Ridge’s furious second-half comeback in 7-5 win

Marriotts Ridge had all the momentum midway through the second half.

The Mustangs scored four straight goals to cut Glenelg’s lead to one. Glenelg was also without one of their top scorers when Lauren LaPointe received a second card and had to sit the remainder of the game.

Advertisement

However, Glenelg didn’t flinch.

Midfielder Isa Torres, already with five goals on the evening, set up on a restart shortly behind the 8-meter line. She delivered a pass in stride to Ava Hernandez, who was cutting from behind the net for the finish, pushing Glenelg’s advantage back up to two. Shaking off earlier lapses, the Gladiators’ defense locked down when it mattered most, shutting the door on the Mustangs the rest of the way in the 7-5 win.

Advertisement

The game between two county frontrunners had a big impact on the league standings. The win gives Glenelg a one-game lead over Marriotts Ridge.

“The number of mistakes we made, one of our top scorers goes out, and that we can still hold on and win, that’s what the confidence should build from,” Glenelg coach Alex Pagnotta said. “The mistakes we made are all correctable. The confidence builder that we’re going to take away from this is being able to play a really good and well-coached team, make some mistakes and put our backs against the wall and still come away with a win. I think we can draw on that the rest of the season and into the playoffs.”

While Marriotts Ridge controlled the second half, it was Glenelg (7-2, 3-0 Howard County) who started fast, sparked by Torres. The senior scored a pair of goals in the opening five minutes, the first on a dodge down the alley and the second on an off-ball cut from Maggie Metz. Sofie Bender brought the Mustangs within one with 18:45 remaining in the first half, but they wouldn’t score again for the remainder of the frame.

“Glenelg does a really great job defensively,” Marriotts Ridge coach Amanda Brady said. “They switch things up. We knew they were going to come at us with a zone and go back-and-forth between defenses. We had to make those adjustments, which the girls did a really good recognizing and moving into our sets. We just weren’t catching in the middle, making clean passes. We threw the ball away a lot on our own.”

Glenelg misfielder Isa Torres shoots in the first half of Tuesday's game against Marriotts Ridge. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Torres continued to display her dynamic dodging ability, completing her hat trick not long after Bender’s goal. Turning defense to offense, the Gladiators pushed their lead courtesy of LaPointe. She scooped up a ground ball in transition after an Emily Altshuler save and took it from near the midfield line for the finish. A few minutes later, Torres put the finishing touches on her dominant first half, using a split dodge to create space and then beating Mustangs goalie Sydney Proper far post.

“The first drive I had, I noticed they didn’t slide,” Torres said. “Then they started to pick it up, but the more they picked it up the more outside hand that I had. It also helped the people on the backside were cutting, so the defense got distracted. I saw it as a weak spot, so I just kept taking it.”

Once again winning her one-on-one matchups, Torres scored her fifth of the game giving the Gladiators their largest lead of the game, 6-1, less than a minute into the second half. But then, the game turned toward Marriotts Ridge (4-4, 2-1). Sophia Baxter started the four-goal run, initiating a dodge down the alley after a feed from Maisy Clevenger.

Glenelg goalie Emily Altshuler makes a save on Marriotts Ridge's Chrish Vaxmonsky (6) in the first half. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Three minutes later, Esther Yang brought the Mustangs closer on a feed from Bender behind the goal. Marriotts Ridge’s momentum continued to surge, but Altshuler was there for several pivotal saves to maintain the three-goal lead. The Mustangs could only be held down for so long as Annika Huelskamp brought them within two on another behind-goal feed from Bender.

Advertisement

After it appeared LaPointe pushed Glenelg’s lead back to three, Marriotts Ridge continued to gain more confidence with the goal disallowed and picking up a player advantage. Baxter scored her second of the half on a feed from Clevenger, making it a one-goal game with 9:55 remaining.

However, that was the closest they’d come. The Mustangs were unable to generate a shot on their final possessions, not finding an opening in the suffocating Gladiators’ defense.

”Don’t let her in,” Glenelg senior defender Catherine Taylor said of the defensive mentality down the stretch. “We got to play team defense in that situation. Everyone has to slide; everyone has to play their role and everyone has to mark their girl and we’ll get that stop. I’m so incredibly proud of the way that we played tonight. In a high-pressure situation I think we all stepped up to the plate and made plays.”