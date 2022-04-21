Glenelg girls lacrosse thrives in transition in commanding 17-4 victory over Marriotts Ridge

After the Gladiators forced a turnover, junior Lauren LaPointe sprinted up field coast-to-coast, firing the shot past Marriotts Ridge goalie Grace Hejeebu early in the second half.

In the ensuing 44 seconds, Maura Murphy continued to capitalize in transition with a pair of goals, her fourth and fifth of the game. That stretch displayed the Gladiators’ consistent speed and athleticism on the fast break as they defeated Marriotts Ridge, 17-4.

Advertisement

“Being really fast and decisive I think has helped us,” Murphy said. “Moving off the transition quickly and everyone is super unselfish in this offense. We’re always looking out for cutters and moving the ball. That really helps us.”

Glenelg's Lily Davis moves with the ball, chased by Marriotts Ridge's Sofie Bender, during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Murphy played an integral part in that offensive success with a season-high eight points (six goals, two assists). Her success at the draw circle allowed Glenelg (9-0, 5-0 Howard County) to maintain possession and build on its lead. During the opening four minutes of the second half, the Gladiators took complete control extending the lead to 12-2.

Advertisement

“Those are the things as a coach you don’t want to see coming off of something that maybe gave you a little bit of momentum, knowing that you need to scrape to get the draw control,” Marriotts Ridge coach Amanda Brady said. “They have a great draw specialist and had we not had those four in a row, easy takes, things could have a been a little bit different.”

Emma Kennedy also thrived in the quick sets. The senior finished with seven points (four goals, three assists) often the beneficiary of feeds from Reese Allnutt on off-ball cuts. For the seventh time this season, Allnutt finished with three or more assists, often finding open teammates up the middle and on the backside of the Mustangs’ defense.

Controlling much of the tempo, Glenelg’s defense also remained stout anchored by goalie Jocelyn Torres. Despite not facing a barrage of shots, the veteran remained sharp finishing with seven saves, closing off the angles for the Mustangs’ (5-4, 4-1 Howard County) shooters. She also spearheaded the Gladiators’ effective defensive communication.

Glenelg's Lauren Lapointe releases a shot good for a goal during Wednesday's game against Marriotts Ridge. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It’s a very complicated defense,” Glenelg coach Alex Pagnotta said. “It’s a high-risk, high-reward defense and we just got more rewards than we did risk today. There are really long slides they really have to pay attention to and they were making those today. Our goalie has to be prepared to come out and play defense. That’s a big momentum swing if our goalie can get interceptions and when she does we know we’re firing on all cylinders.”

Entering Wednesday’s game, the Gladiators and Mustangs were two of three undefeated teams in Howard County play along with Centennial. With victories earlier in the year over strong noncounty teams like Severna Park and Notre Dame Prep, the Gladiators are playing some of their best lacrosse of the season entering the bulk of the county schedule

“It’s been so much fun because everyone on the team contributes,” Torres said of the recent stretch. “We get up by a lot and everyone gets to go in. So, everybody gets to share in the excitement and the win because everybody contributed in their own way.”