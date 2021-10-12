Glenelg field hockey beats Marriotts Ridge to set up county title match vs. River Hill next week | Howard County sports roundup

Last week, the Glenelg field hockey team earned a pivotal victory over then-undefeated River Hill, moving the Gladiators into a tie with the Hawks for first place in Howard County.
The two teams still have to play each other again on Oct. 20, but the Gladiators had one more big hurdle to clear before that contest.
Against a Marriotts Ridge team that defeated Glenelg in overtime in September, the Gladiators got revenge with a 3-0 road victory. Kamryn Henson, AJ Eyre and Theresa Stiller each scored in the win, and goalie Frankie DiValentin saved two shots for her fourth shutout of the season.
The win improves the Gladiators to 9-1. Both Glenelg and River Hill (9-1 county, 10-2 overall) play one more game on Wednesday before their season-ending contest next week. The Gladiators play at Howard (1-9), while the Hawks travel to Marriotts Ridge (7-3).
If both teams win or lose on Wednesday, the game at River Hill next week would be to decide the outright county champion. If only one team loses on Wednesday, that squad would have a chance to earn a share of the county title with a win on Oct. 20.
Glenelg 3, Marriotts Ridge 0
Goals: G — Kamryn Henson, AJ Eyre, Theresa Stiller.
Assists: G — Stiller, Brinkley Eyre, Ashley Kim.
Saves: G — Frankie DiValentin 2.
Records: G 9-1; MR 7-3.
OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES:
Atholton 6, Wilde Lake 1
The Raiders improved to 9-0 in Howard County’s Division B with the convincing victory. Asha Derstine continued her impressive season with another hat trick. Atholton has outscored its opponents 74-2 this season, with both goals allowed coming against Wilde Lake.
Goals: A — Asha Derstine 3, Bella Konrad, Avery Doyle, Ashlyn Donaldson; WL — Bri Floyd.
Assists: A — Konrad 2, Derstine, Doyle, Donaldson.
Records: A 9-0; WL 5-4, 7-4.
Long Reach 3, Oakland Mills 0
The Lightning earned their third win of the season on their Senior Night. Ruby Walsh, Kelly Song and Mmeso Anumine each scored in the victory.
Goals: LR — Ruby Walsh, Kelly Song, Mmeso Anumine.
Assists: LR — Chiara Pompei, Zoe Wright.
Records: LR 3-6, 3-7; OM 0-10.
Mt. Hebron 5, Howard 1
Centennial 3, Reservoir 2
