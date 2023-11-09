Glenelg field hockey returns to the basics, beats Manchester Valley, 2-0, for trip back to state championship game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Locked in a scoreless game at halftime, Glenelg field hockey coach Martie Dyer told her players to take a few deep breaths. She then asked, “What are you girls seeing out there?”

The No. 4 seed Gladiators sometimes deviate from the basics and instead opt for flashier plays. At halftime of Wednesday night’s Class 2A state semifinal against top seed Manchester Valley, the focus was simple: Get back to the basics.

“In our practices, we just focus on basics and we can get carried away in the moment when it’s frantic,” AJ Eyre said. “We just came back to focusing on our basics of passing and receiving because Manchester Valley did a really good job of the basics. We were trying to be fancier and more skillful with it. It was about using each other, making the simple plays and passes and just focusing on basic hockey.”

Instead of playing in between the 25-yard lines, Dyer encouraged her players to get down low in the circle. That strategy quickly paid dividends as the Gladiators deposited a pair of second-half goals in a 2-0 win over the Mavericks, advancing to the program’s third consecutive state championship. They will face No. 3 Hereford at 5 p.m. Saturday at Paint Branch High School in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game that the Gladiators won, 2-0.

Losing to Glenelg (12-2) in last year’s state championship game, Manchester Valley came out with an added fire. That intensity was evident from the opening whistle with fast-paced, end-to-end action. Both goalies — Manchester Valley’s Makayla Shoaf and Glenelg’s Trinity Shackelford — delivered critical first-quarter saves. The Mavericks nearly took the lead midway through the opening quarter, but the shot ricocheted off the outside of the post.

However, both defenses tightened up in the second limiting offensive opportunities. Glenelg’s defense thwarted multiple Manchester Valley counter opportunities as Sarah Walker and Meghan Walker consistently beat Mavericks’ attackers to the ball. Then came the pivotal 10-minute halftime break, a key reset for the Gladiators against a defensive unit that had allowed just one goal all season.

Glenelg’s shift in offensive strategy was immediately evident in the early stages of the third with persistent offensive pressure. Denied on their first two penalty corners of the half, Brinkley Eyre broke through midway through the third. Like Dyer preached at halftime, Brinkley got deep in the circle and fired a right-handed shot that beat Shoaf for the go-ahead goal.

“We talked a lot about spreading out because we were super clumped in the first two quarters and we weren’t communicating as well,” Brinkley Eyre said. “We really tried to talk about that and on the field, we would tell each other to spread out and communicate. We hold each other accountable.”

However, Manchester Valley (14-1) quickly responded with an offensive surge that led to a penalty corner. Shackelford was there for a key kick save to keep the Gladiators’ one-goal advantage.

Searching for the equalizer, the Mavericks called an early fourth-quarter timeout. Dyer used that break to reinforce the halftime message.

“When they called their timeout I said, ‘Girls you don’t need to play your pretty hockey. I don’t need gourmet, I need meat and potatoes. Just get down low in that circle and push the ball down low,’” she said.

The Mavericks attack continued to press forward and earned a penalty corner with six minutes remaining. However, the ball was quickly cleared away, eliminating what turned out to be Manchester Valley’s best chance at finding an equalizer.

AJ then delivered a fatal blow to those comeback hopes inside of three minutes remaining with an insurance goal, once again created by driving deep into the circle. Fittingly, the final buzzer sounded with the Gladiators huddled after being awarded their 12th penalty corner of the evening and eighth of the second half.

Then came the long run to an excited Shackelford at the other end of the field, with the opportunity for a three-peat uniquely special for every member of the roster.

“My first states experience ever was against Hereford and it was an awesome experience,” AJ Eyre said. “It was an awesome experience and that feeling was incredible. We were super young, a lot of girls on our team are in the same class. To carry that and our senior year with the same girls and some new ones playing against Hereford we’re so excited.”

Meghan added: “It’s super thrilling for me because I came watching [my older sister] Sarah in the stands. It’s really cool to be a part of it and see how energetic everyone is and how much of a team we are.”