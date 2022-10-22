Behind balanced offense, Long Reach football wins fifth straight, 25-8 over Glenelg

Long Reach's Brayden Bae gathers in a pass over the middle while working against Glenelg's Colton Pruin and takes it to the house for the Lightning's second touchdown. Long Reach defeats, host, Glenelg, 25-8 Friday night in Glenelg. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Long Reach quarterback Brice Koontz and wide receiver Brayden Bae have been developing their chemistry throughout the year, yet Bae entered Friday without a touchdown catch in his first season with the Lightning.

That changed in a big way against Glenelg. Facing a first-and-long midway through the second quarter, Koontz fired a strike to Bae on a seam route, and the receiver did the rest, sprinting up field for a 73-yard score that extended Long Reach’s lead to two possessions.

It epitomized Bae’s ability to create yards after the catch in a 25-8 victory over Glenelg, the Lightning’s fifth straight. He finished with a team-high 111 yards on four receptions, while Koontz went 12-for-19 for 221 yards and two total touchdowns.

“We’ve been working on that all week,” Bae said. “We saw they had no safety and I’m fast enough. I hit the seam, looked immediately caught the ball and I was gone. It felt great, having the ball in my hands in the open field because I know what I can do with it. I definitely showed that today.”

Glenelg moved the ball effectively into Long Reach territory on the game’s opening possession. However, the Lighting defense came up with a critical stop, the first of many inside their own territory.

“We’re just kind of missing a home run hitter,” Glenelg coach Tim Cullen said. “We block hard, we run hard. If we get a penalty or if we get a gain of 1 yard or a loss of 1 yard, it’s really tough to recover from. We’re trying to build toward it.”

Long Reach's Brayden Bae gathers a pass over the middle behind Glenelg's Colton Pruin and runs for a touchdown during Friday night's game. Bae finished with a team-high 111 yards on four receptions in a 25-8 win. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

On the ensuing possession, Long Reach (6-2) executed an 11-play, 62-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard score from senior running back Keegan Costa. Jaylen Etheridge made the key play with a 34-yard reception, breaking tackles after the catch.

With Glenelg (4-4) moving the ball into Lightning territory again, Long Reach’s defense delivered another fourth-down stand. Two plays later, Koontz and Bae connected for the explosive play.

After excelling through the air in taking a 12-0 halftime lead, the Lightning leaned on their ground attack to open the third quarter. Winning up front, they put together an 18-play, 80-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession, which lasted more than nine minutes.

Costa found success on the drive with nine rushes for 57 yards. Koontz ended the series with a 6-yard score on a zone read, shedding Christian Chen’s tackle in the backfield. The Lightning converted all three third-down opportunities on the drive and all five in the second half.

“Just being physical, us just knocking people off the ball,” Long Reach coach Jamie Willis said of the drive. “Running backs running hard and our quarterback pulling it when he needs to. We were just clicking. We talked in the headsets, that’s what we envisioned for our offense early in the year. With all of our pieces now there, it’s fun to watch and we’re going to be a problem later.”

Long Reach quarterback Brice Koontz pushes aside Glenelg defender Connor Reeves as he picks up a first down on a bootleg late in Friday night's game. Koontz finished 12-for-19 for 221 yards and two total touchdowns. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Trailing 18-0, Glenelg needed to string together a drive. The Gladiators once again moved the ball into Long Reach territory but were unable to convert as Michael Fernandes’ 52-yard field-goal attempt fell just short.

Leaning on its ground game, Long Reach continued to move the ball down field, this time behind Reece Thimote. The Lightning’s playmakers continued to create yards after the catch, as Etheridge made several defenders miss for a 29-yard gain that brought the ball inside the red zone. Three plays later, Thimote capped the 10-play, 80-yard possession with a 2-yard score.

On its final drive of the game, Glenelg finally found the end zone. Quarterback Zach LaFountain connected with wide receiver Paul Piwowarski for a 54-yard completion, and four plays later, Chen scored from 4 yards out for the Gladiators’ lone touchdown of the game.

Long Reach recovered the onside kick inside of four minutes remaining and ran out the clock. Lining up in victory formation, the Lightning celebrated the first road win for Willis against the Gladiators in his nine seasons at Long Reach.

“Just staying together as a team,” Koontz said. “We’ve got to keep our composure, stay together and work hard in practice. Do what we’ve got to do, and that’s what leads to wins on Friday.”