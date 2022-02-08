Glenelg wrestling beats Howard County rival Oakland Mills, 48-24, to advance to 2A West regional semifinals

After dropping the first two bouts by fall during its first postseason match in nearly two years Monday night, Glenelg needed a spark. Fittingly, one of their most experienced wrestlers answered the bell.
Veteran 126-pound senior Kyle Hansberger took control of the match early on and pinned Oakland Mills’ Kyle Sellman, a victory that energized Glenelg’s faithful and reverted momentum back to the home team’s side in its 48-24 victory over the Scorpions.
With the win, Glenelg advances to Wednesday’s Class 2A West regional semifinals, where they will look to advance to the state’s final four for the sixth straight season.
“I feel like that’s my responsibility to turn the energy around,” Hansberger said of the mentality entering his match. “I definitely think it changed the mentality and the outlook for our whole team. We’ve got new guys [from] 106 [pounds] to 120 [pounds]. I’m glad it’s me, I take pride in the fact that I can go out there and get my boys fired up. It’s something I look forward to.”
Feeding off their teammate’s energy, the Gladiators won the next four bouts in odd fashion in a win-or-go-home dual. Oakland Mills wrestlers were battling tired legs, according to coach Brad Howell, so he opted to forfeit each of the matches. That five-match stretch flipped an early 12-0 deficit to a commanding 30-12 lead. From there, Glenelg continued to bolster its lead with victories in three of the next four bouts.
“We knew what we were in for, that’s what we wanted to do come in here and compete,” Howell said. “I felt like we competed.”
Oakland Mills’ lone victory during that stretch came from Joe Clark, a 10-8 decision over Gladiators junior Leo Conti at 160 pounds. Despite the loss, Glenelg showcased its fight as a team with Conti tallying several points in the final period. Feeding off Conti’s valiant comeback effort, senior Daniel Vaysman (170) won by fall, Ethan Sexton (182) beat Tori Smith with a tight 9-8 decision and Aiden Daniels (195) sealed the match with a pin all secured victories to extend the advantage. Daniels’ win sealed the victory.
“That’s something I love, that’s the Glenelg mentality,” Hansberger said of the team’s fight. “We might not be the most skillful every match, but we’re always the hardest working. We can be down, but we always come back up and that gets us fired up and ready to go.”
The match out of reach at 45-15 with three matches left, Oakland Mills continued to battle down the stretch. The Scorpions earned victories in two of the final three weight classes, a pin by Brighton Barker (220) and a decision by Janah Espermosa (106).
Oakland Mills’ Gerson Alvarado pinned Ben Schott at 113 pounds and Alex Tamai stuck Neil Warrier at 120 to give the visitors their early lead.
Glenelg is no stranger to postseason success, even in an expanded field. In order to clinch a sixth straight state dual-meet tournament appearance, the Gladiators will need to beat Frederick County’s Middletown then either Southern or Poolesville Wednesday.
“We want to be wrestling, it’s better than practicing,” Glenelg coach Matt Bichner said. “We want to go out there, see who we get next round and scrap. Hopefully we can string together two wins and get down to state duals. We’re excited, we’ll get back to practice tomorrow and get ready for Wednesday. We need to get better and be better Wednesday than we were today to hopefully win two matches.”