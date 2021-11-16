Glenelg volleyball sweeps Hereford to earn spot in 2A state final

Moving itself just one match away from capturing the program’s first state championship since 2005, Glenelg volleyball played like a team on a mission Monday against Hereford.
The Gladiators (13-5) swept the top-seeded Bulls, 3-0, in the 2A state semifinals at Harford Community College. The victory advances the team into a finals showdown against defending 2A champion Century, which earned a sweep of its own against Eastern Tech in the other semifinal, on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“This team has really learned how to fight for one another, which is important because we are a really young team. Most of the starters are underclassmen and there is that sophomore trio in the middle,” Glenelg coach Jason Monjes said. “They are doing a great job of not letting the pressure get to them, and it almost seems like they embrace it.”
Scores for Glenelg in the win were 25-22, 25-11 and 25-21. The Gladiators have swept each of their past three opponents — Poolesville, Queen Anne’s and Hereford — this postseason after opening the playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Hammond.
The team last made the state finals in 2018, falling short that season in the title game against Williamsport.
Against Hereford, Glenelg was led by a huge games from Mackenzie Calhoun — who finished with over 15 kills — Lindsay Kelley and Sydney Yoon.
Monjes said that he was impressed overall with how his team settled in quickly despite what was at stake.
“I thought it helped a lot that we were able to watch the Century match prior to us and get used to the atmosphere … it kind of settled the nerves,” he said. “We understood how important it was to take care of the little things on the court and adjust really quickly and I thought that allowed us to play our game right from the beginning.”