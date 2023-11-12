Glenelg field hockey surges in second half to beat Hereford, 4-0, in Class 2A state final; Gladiators win third straight title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hereford's Caitlin Meeker, left, and Glenelg's Brinkley Eyre battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

One day soon, sisters AJ and Brinkley Eyre will fill up the stat sheets for the University of Maryland field hockey team. For now, they continue to leave their indelible mark on Glenelg High School.

Senior AJ scored three goals and junior Brinkley added a goal and an assist — the latter coming with 1:03 left to help complete her sister’s hat trick in their final high school game together — as the No. 8 Gladiators rolled to a 4-0 win over No. 10 Hereford in Saturday’s Class 2A title game at Paint Branch to earn their third straight state championship.

“It means the world to me,” AJ said about the moment of shared glory with her sister. “I couldn’t ask for a better end of my last high school season ever.”

“I want all success for her,” Brinkley added, “so I was trying to feed her balls. I was super happy for her when she got her hat trick. It was really exciting.”

Glenelg (13-2) earned its seventh title overall, while denying Baltimore County champion Hereford (14-3) its first title since 2016.

Despite the final score, however, this one was still in doubt well into the second half, after the teams took a scoreless tie into halftime. Glenelg dominated play early, but couldn’t cash in on several good opportunities, including the game’s first five penalty corners and a first-quarter penalty stroke by Kate Kim that sailed just wide left.

Though Hereford seemed to get stronger as the half progressed, the Bulls also couldn’t break through. They kept the ball at the Gladiators’ end for several minutes toward the end of the second quarter, coming up empty on six straight corners, including a cross from Maddie Fuller that rolled through the goalmouth untouched.

Once AJ broke the seal, however, the scoring came in bunches.

“We just happen to, unfortunately, be a second-half team,” said first-year coach Martie Dyer, who had retired from coaching, but stepped in a week before the season to fill Glenelg’s head coaching void. “But once we break the seal, the balls just keep going in.”

“I think my team was ready to play. [The Gladiators] have some skilled players and they just executed their game plan right away,” Hereford coach Caitlin Duvall said. “It took us a little while to get ours going, and I think that was probably the difference.”

AJ Eyre scored the first goal of the night to break a scoreless tie 45 seconds into the third quarter, smacking in a hard backhand shot from in front. A little more than seven minutes later, moments after shooting one of the pads of goalie Eliza Greenfield, Brinkley Eyre scored one of her own.

Glenelg keeper Frankie DiValentin is embraced by teammate Sarah Walker following the team's win over Hereford in the Class 2A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By the time A.J. scored again midway through the fourth, all doubt had been removed.

“Their defense was really strong, so we knew coming into it that we had to be a pass-first team and not dribble too much,” AJ Eyre said. “On the forward line, we did a good job of sending a through player — using the next player next pass mentality — to get moving through the field.”

AJ said the key was keeping her team loose and not letting the enormity of the day take over.

“It was a wave of emotions of sadness and excitement,” she said. “We came into this game very confident. Our main goal was just to have fun as a team. I know it’s really stressful, but I think we did a really good job of just getting through to everyone to have fun, play our game and get excited.”

Class 2A state final

Glenelg 4, Hereford 0

Goals: G-A. Eyre 3, B. Eyre. Assists: G-K. Kim, Stiller, B. Eyre. Saves: G-Shackleford 3

H-Greenfield 8. Half: Tied, 0-0.