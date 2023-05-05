No. 5 Glenelg baseball erupts for season-high in runs in commanding 18-0 win over Hammond

Hammond second baseman Nicholas Wilk fields a grounder against Glenelg at Hammond High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Facing one of the shortest outfields in Howard County at Hammond, hitters can often be tempted to swing for the fences.

With that in mind, Glenelg coach Steve Tiffany told his players before Thursday’s game to hit line drives and barrel the ball.

The No. 5 Gladiators did exactly that, recording 14 hits, including four home runs, and a season-high in runs in an 18-0 win over the Golden Bears. The dominant win comes a day after Glenelg (15-2) clinched the Howard County title in a 7-0 win over Mt. Hebron.

“That was definitely our first goal and we achieved it, but I reminded the guys today that we couldn’t show up here and lay a dud because it still matters for regionals and our further goals,” Tiffany said. “It was important for us as a team to win the county championship, but that was just goal No. 1, so we’ll keep moving forward.”

Added senior Josh Hull: “That means a lot because we already hit the milestone of winning a state championship last year. So, we’re just checking off the boxes.”

It didn’t take long for the Gladiators’ bats to get going. After Alfonse Dello Russo worked a leadoff walk, senior DJ Stolba launched a two-run homer over the left field fence. Nick Bilotto added an RBI single.

“We just wanted to come in and take care of business,” Stolba said. “First pitch I saw, I got a good piece of it.”

Glenelg's Brett Stouffer (3) smiles as he is greeted at the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against Hammond in the fourth inning Thursday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

However, the Gladiators were just getting started. Dello Russo started the second inning with a double and later scored on a single by Ben Pearcy. After a few walks loaded the bases, Riley Suszkiw hit a grand slam to dead center.

Hull continued the hit parade with a two-run homer to left, part of his four-RBI performance. That extended the Gladiators’ lead to 10-0 after two innings. While Glenelg’s bats were firing on all cylinders, Bilotto silenced the Golden Bears’ (6-10) lineup with consecutive scoreless innings.

The Gladiators continued to add to the lead in the third with five more runs. Hull and Michael Tolle hit back-to-back two-run doubles to spark another explosive inning.

“That’s what we talk about as a team, is it gets contagious,” Tiffany said of the consecutive hits. “Have some fun and guys put together some real quality at-bats and we just kept pushing it down the line.”

Glenelg baseball coach Steve Tiffany greets Riley Suszkiw as he rounds third base after hitting a grand slam against Hammond on Thursday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

After another scoreless inning from Bilotto, the Gladiators added another homer in the fourth. Senior Brett Stouffer continued the offensive onslaught with a three-run shot to left field, bringing Glenelg’s bench to its feet. With a sizable lead, Bilotto’s afternoon on the mound came to an end and sophomore James Wescott entered in relief. He kept the Golden Bears at bay with a pair of scoreless innings, preserving a combined one-hit shutout.

The Gladiators conclude their county season with seven straight wins and end the regular season on Monday at Manchester Valley. In the postseason, the Gladiators have their eyes set on defending their Class 2A state title.

“We’re going out with a bang,” Stouffer said.