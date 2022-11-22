Glenelg girls soccer reloaded after 2021 championship, finished as state runner-up

Glenelg girls soccer captured the ultimate prize, winning the Class 2A state title in 2021, but graduated 13 seniors who were an integral part of the championship.

That left an opportunity for younger players to step up alongside marquee returns in juniors Stephanie Lathrop, Aly Zulu and Bella Buscher, as well as senior Ginny Sung. After a rocky 2-3 start, the Gladiators hit their stride.

They closed the regular season with seven consecutive victories. That success carried over to the postseason where Glenelg captured a regional championship with back-to-back shutouts of Walkersville and Oakland Mills.

Glenelg's Ginny Sung and Century's Sheridan Cline race after the ball during the Class 2A girls soccer state final on Friday. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“We had a lot of our core returning,” Lathrop said. “So, we knew we could do it again. We had people like Aly coming back, who has been a great player in her time at Glenelg. Having people supporting each other around the field we knew we could be here, just, unfortunately, couldn’t finish it off.”

The Gladiators, seeded third in the 2A state tournament, defeated North Harford, 4-1, in the quarterfinals and Hereford, 3-2, in the semifinals, with Lathrop scoring twice in each game. However, their quest of capturing back-to-back state titles fell just short as the Gladiators lost, 1-0, to Century in the state final on a second-half goal.

“No one expected us to be here, we proved those people wrong,” Lathrop said. “The hard work that we put in this season, although it’s not what we wanted, we have to be proud of what we got out of this.”

With Lathrop one of the top scoring threats in the Greater Baltimore Area, defenses often keyed on her, flanking her with multiple defenders. She finished with a team-high 48 points (20 goals, 8 assists) after 17 games. That gave other attacking players the opportunity to step up including Sung and freshman Hannah Lindberg, who finished second and third on the team in points, respectively.

Glenelg goalkeeper Bella Buscher leaped to attempt to catch the ball ahead of Century's Harli Hamlett during the first half of Friday's Class 2A girls soccer state final at Loyola University. The Knights went on to win, 1-0, on Emily Beall-Dennell's second-half goal. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Sung finished as the Gladiators’ second leading scorer with 23 points (6 goals, 11 assists); Lindberg had 16 points (6 goals, 4 assists).

“I’ve been on this for four years, we worked hard,” Sung said. “A lot of great moments on the team and I just really love these girls. Sad to leave them, but I’m happy that we got this far.”

Glenelg’s dynamic offensive attack was aided by stout defense with five straight shutouts entering the state quarterfinals. Buscher anchored the defense aided by a pair of strong junior defenders in Kailey Kasbeer-Betty and Carlin Costell.

Freshman midfielder Sierra Phillips and sophomore midfielder Isabelle Brought also played key roles on defense. Playing together for several seasons, the Gladiators’ chemistry was evident with persistent communication, recovering for one another one necessary.

Coming up just short in 2022, Glenelg will look to reload again after graduating four seniors from this year’s team.

“I think we’ll be pretty strong going into next year,” Zulu said. “We’re losing four seniors that are very key to our team, but I think that next year we have lots of potential and can do great things.”