Glenelg girls lacrosse captures second consecutive Howard County championship with undefeated regular season

Shortly after Glenelg’s girls lacrosse team closed last season with a loss in the regional finals, the Gladiators coaches held a meeting with the girls returning in 2022.

The message was simple. The first thing co-coach Alex Pagnotta said was, “This season is no different from any other year, our one and only goal is to a win a state championship.”

Pagnotta’s message resonated with the girls and has served as a driving force in the determination and hard work that fueled their strong regular season. The Gladiators (13-0, 8-0 Howard County) dominated within the county, winning all eight games by 13 or more goals, securing a second consecutive Howard County championship.

“The girls are really excited,” senior Emma Kennedy said. “We’ve been putting the work in on and off the field. We’ve been lifting all offseason and doing wall ball, as well as early morning practices at 5 a.m. before school. Just working together trying to build as a team, rather than individual players.”

Before entering the county schedule, the Gladiators opened up with wins over back-to-back challenging opponents, beating Notre Dame Prep, 6-5, and Severna Park, 13-8.

“I think since it was so early in the season, everyone was still kind of figuring out their role on the team,” senior Maura Murphy said. “Knowing that we could pull out those big wins was really telling to how we could work together.”

Offensively, Glenelg has a prolific, well-balanced attack. Through 13 games, the Gladiators average 18.5 goals per game, with a vast majority of goals assisted.

Senior Reese Allnutt has spearheaded that unselfishness with 49 assists, tallying at least one in 12 of 13 games. The Gladiators have four players with more than 25 goals, led by Kennedy with 53. Lauren LaPointe has 46 goals, while Murphy and Carleigh Callahan have 29 and 27 goals, respectively.

“I’ve had talented teams in the past in different sports and it really comes down to, can you build that chemistry?” Pagnotta said. “Will the girls come together when you’re talking about different personalities and different interests? There’s only one lacrosse ball and when you have that much talent, sometimes it can tear a team apart or it can go to a whole other level. We’ve been very fortunate that it’s gone to a whole other level and the team chemistry is very strong with this group.”

Meanwhile, Glenelg’s defense, anchored by senior Jocelyn Torres in net, has been stifling, limiting opponents to only 3.6 goals per game, not allowing more than eight goals in a game this season.

The same chemistry and experience that guides the offense is also evident on the defensive end with seniors Emily Renehan and Lily Davis Molly Sloan and junior Grace Brukiewa leading the way.

“I think everyone is just working together to make sure that we’re all doing our jobs,” Torres said. “If there’s people like the underclassmen who don’t know the defense as well, just teaching them and passing it on. Also, the offense and the draw at the midfield are definitely a big factor in the goals against because there’s been less opportunity for the defense to play. The ball is on the offensive side of the field so often and we’re winning the draws so consistently. Knowing that we have fewer opportunities, that we really need to step up when the ball does come down the field.”

Accomplishing one milestone, the Gladiators have their eyes set on another: the program’s sixth state championship and first since 2018.

“I talk about state championships and yes it’s important, but I just love watching this team play,” Pagnotta said. “These girls, they’re talented and I love to just roll the ball out and watch them execute. I don’t tell them all the time because we want to maintain them that work ethic, but some of the speed with which they move the ball up and down the field, some of fast breaks are just jaw-dropping.”