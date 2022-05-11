“A monkey off our back”: Glenelg Country girls lacrosse defeats Bryn Mawr, 17-5, advances to IAAM A Conference championship

Senior attacker Maggie Weisman intercepted Bryn Mawr’s clearing attempt, sprinting downfield as the Mawrtians scrambled, unsuccessfully, to get back defensively.

Weisman utilized a stick fake, burying the lefty shot past goalie JJ Suriano, her fourth goal of the day. That sequence epitomized the Dragons’ offensive speed and pressure defense, cruising to a 17-5 victory over Bryn Mawr and a berth in the IAAM A Conference Championship. Hosting the semifinal for the first time in several years, the Dragons avenged past semifinal losses with a dominant victory.

“This is kind of a monkey off our back,” Glenelg Country coach Paige Walton said. “We’ve made it to the semis three or four times now. We hosted here before the COVID shutdown in 2019. Last year at St. Paul’s we didn’t get it done, we had a lead and lost. It was a monkey off our back.

“Being able to be here and not having to travel, we’ve learned from those experiences. This team learned to keep the foot on the gas until the end of the game. It was like, ‘Let’s just keep it going, keep it going, no let down.’ That’s something we’ve stressed all season. When you get into these playoff games, it’s win or go home and we didn’t want to go home. We’ve been sent home before and we didn’t like it.”

Playing with that heightened sense of urgency, the Dragons dominated the opening 25 minutes building an 11-2 lead. Glenelg Country scored the opening three goals of the game, setting the tone early with terrific ball movement as Jaclyn Marszal, Weisman and Regan Byrne scored. After Hannah Johnson answered for Bryn Mawr, the Dragons responded with four consecutive goals.

“Hats off to Glenelg Country, they’ve got one amazing team,” Bryn Mawr coach Molly Wolf said. “They’re very impressive. From the first draw the tone was set for them. I think we came out a little flat and they just got hit after hit against us.”

The Dragons’ offense shared the ball with speed and precision. Weisman was the early beneficiary of that unselfishness with five first-half goals, several of which were generated by off-ball cuts.

“My defender was really pressing out on me and at point, she really was getting in my head,” Weisman said. “I realized the only way that I could get past her is to try and run past her. Luckily enough I have a lot of speed and I’m able to use my speed to my advantage against my defenders. I’m able to see the field really well to see where my attackman or middies are going to pass the ball.”

Leading by nine at the half, the Dragons didn’t let up, scoring the second half’s first three goals. Byrne scored her fourth of a team-high six goals 28 seconds in. Her goal came off a feed from Marszal, who excelled as a facilitator with a team-high three assists, also chipping in two goals.

Extending the lead to double digits, Glenelg Country’s pressure remained unrelenting on both ends. While the Dragons’ offense dictated much of the possession, senior goalie Stephanie Marszal anchored the defense, making timely saves when necessary.

“Just keeping our head in the game because we’re depending on our offense to get our goals,” Glenelg Country senior defender Cydney Lisk said. “They’re also depending on us to stop the goals and make sure that we can give them the ball whenever we have the chance to score.”

As the final horn blared, Glenelg Country excitedly gathered around Stephanie, earning one more game together as a team.

“We’ve all grown up playing together, so I know we really didn’t want it to be our last time playing together,” senior defender Neve O’Ferrall said. “We really want to make every moment count so we never have to leave.”