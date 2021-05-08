Glenelg boys lacrosse wins rainy opener over Centennial | Howard County sports roundup

For Glenelg, winning lacrosse games is just like riding a bike.
It had been 717 days since Glenelg’s last game — a win over Century in the 2A state championship — and the Gladiators opened their COVID-shortened season Friday with another triumph. Glenelg’s Colin Buch, Rocco Buscher and Evan Whatley all scored four or more goals in the Gladiators’ commanding 15-11 win over Centennial.
Buch led Glenelg with five goals, while Buscher and Whatley each scored four.
Centennial, meanwhile, received an outstanding offensive performance from junior Josh Flick, who scored seven goals in his first varsity game.
Glenelg 15, Centennial 11
OTHER BOYS LACROSSE SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge 10, Mt. Hebron 7
Howard 9, River Hill 7
Reservoir 21, Oakland Mills 5
GIRLS LACROSSE:
Glenelg 14, Centennial 0
Howard 6, River Hill 4
The Lions (1-0) held off a second-half push from the visiting Hawks (0-1) to emerge victorious in the season-opening game for both teams. Howard, which was led by three goals from Madison Anthony, had jumped out to a 4-1 lead at the half to create the separation needed to prevail on a rainy evening.
Claire Slade scored all four of the goals for the Hawks, with Molly Maloney providing assists on two of those scores.
Goals: Ho — M. Anthony 3, E. Wiechert, S. Brothers, A. Lockwood; RH — C. Slade 4.
Assists: Ho — S. Brothers, L. Hume; RH — M. Maloney 2.
Saves: Ho — N/A; RH — Thompson 8.
Halftime: 4-1 Ho.
Marriotts Ridge 9, Mt. Hebron 7
Wilde Lake 9, Long Reach 5
The Wildecats (1-0) led by just one goal, 5-4, over the Lightning (0-1) at the half before opening things up down the stretch for a season-opening victory. Wilde Lake sophomore Cassie Montgomery led the offensive charge with four goals and an assist in her first high school game, while senior Josie Pittman added two goals, two ground balls and a caused turnover.
Lia Carlesi (goal, assist, 5 draw controls, 3 ground balls) and Abby Churilla (goal, assist, 2 ground balls) also had big games for Wilde Lake in the win.
In the loss, Long Reach was led by Paige Ditter’s three goals.
Goals: WL — C. Montgomery 4, J. Pittman 2, L. Carlesi, A. Churilla, K. Hunter; LR — P. Ditter 3, T. Benefield, C. Vincent.
Assists: WL — Montgomery, Churilla, Carlesi, S. Kline.
Saves: WL — Sweitzer 6; LR — Wehr 8.
Halftime: 5-4 WL.
Glenelg Country 9, Bryn Mawr 5 (IAAM A Conference quarterfinals)
The Dragons (9-3, 11-3) avenged an one-goal loss to Bryn Mawr during the regular season, advancing into a conference semifinal matchup against top-seeded St. Paul’s next Tuesday. St. Paul’s (12-1, 13-1) won the matchup against Glenelg Country earlier this spring by a score of 17-6.
On Friday, Glenelg Country opened up a 5-1 lead by halftime and was led offensively by Jaclyn Marszal with game highs of three goals and two assists. Goalie Stephanie Marszal made five saves for the Dragons to hold off any comeback hopes.
Goals: GC — J. Marszal 3, B. Byrne 2, S. Naylor 2, A. Silvestri 1, M. Weisman; BM — M. Watson, C. Smith, J. Brockburn, A. Martin, R. Woodworth.
Assists: GC — J. Marszal 2, S. Naylor 1; BM — C. Smith.
Saves: GC — S. Marszal 5; BM — J. Surano 5.
Halftime: 5-1 GC.
BASEBALL:
River Hill 16, Hammond 3
