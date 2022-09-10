‘Dillan is a beast’: Senior running back Dillan Watkins’ career day leads Atholton football to 21-7 win over Glenelg

Atholton's Miles Scott looks for the referee's touchdown signal as he sneaks the ball over the goal line for the game's first score. The Raiders defeat host, Glenelg 21-7, Friday night in Glenelg. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Atholton’s offense took the field inside of five minutes looking to ice the game. Senior running back Dillan Watkins got the job done, finding a hole in between the tackles and showcasing his speed on a 37-yard touchdown run.

That run was the crown jewel of a dominant performance as he finished with 29 carries for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Atholton’s 21-7 victory over Glenelg.

“Dillan is a beast,” Atholton coach Eric Woodson said. “Dillan came in last year around 227, 228 pounds. He’s down to 207 right now and he’s a bigger, faster running back. He’s a powerful runner that can run between the tackles, but he can also bounce it outside. He has good vision.”

Atholton running back Dillan Watkins is all alone as he beats the Glenelg defense for a touchdown in the first half of Friday's game. The Raiders defeated host Glenelg, 21-7. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Much of Watkins’ rushing success came inside the tackles running behind his lead blocker, his twin brother Deacon.

“That’s my brother for life. I love that dude with all of my heart,” Dillan said. “He played a better game than me, without him I wouldn’t have any of it. Have to give all the credit to him and the offensive line.”

After a fumble and several bad snaps in the opening quarter, the Raiders made a concerted effort to run the ball the rest of the way and it paid dividends. On Atholton’s first touchdown drive in the second quarter, it ran the ball on seven of eight plays. Senior quarterback Miles Scott closed out the drive with a 3-yard score, giving the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

However, Glenelg immediately responded behind its rushing attack. Senior Ethan Sotka found a hole down the sideline for a 39-yard gain. Three plays later he punched it in to even the score.

Tied at 7, it was Atholton’s turn to respond. The Raiders executed a 13-play, 61-yard drive — 12 of the 13 plays rushes — that gave them a 14-7 advantage shortly before the first half ended. Dillan Watkins capped off the drive with a 3-yard score.

“They were just more physical than us, it came down to that,” Glenelg coach Tim Cullen said. “We played extremely hard, but they were better than us. We had to start blitzing and taking some chances. I guessed wrong with some of the blitzes. Our kids played hard, but Atholton is clearly the better team.”

Glenelg found a rhythm in the third quarter, bringing the ball into Raiders territory. However, on the final play of the third, Zach LaFountain was sacked for a 9-yard loss by Deacon Watkins. Set back by the sack, the Gladiators were unable to convert a 4th-and-12 opportunity as Cameron Lee came in for the pass breakup.

The Gladiators defense held strong for a second consecutive drive, giving their offense another opportunity to tie the game. Once again moving the ball into Atholton territory, the Gladiators faced a 4th-and-12 at the 47-yard line inside of four minutes to play. Unable to find space, LaFountain was sacked by linebacker Jabriel Moody, giving the Raiders possession once again.

“The message from Coach was to make sure that we didn’t miss anything coming outside,” Moody said. “He started keying that whenever they motioned away from my side, they usually ran my way. After halftime, coach told me when you see motion away cheat up a little bit. I was just trusting my gut for most of that.”

After being stymied on their previous three drives, Atholton capitalized on the great field position. Three plays later, Dillan Watkins burst through a hole, leaving several Gladiator defenders in the dust, putting the finishing touches on a statement victory.

“I’m thinking game over,” Watkins said of his touchdown run. “I saw the end zone and I’m thinking game over. It was time to end it.”