Glenelg’s Andrew Johnson strikes out 18 again in win over Atholton | Howard County sports roundup

The Howard County baseball season so far has been all about the pitchers.
From near-perfect games to one-hit shutouts to high-strikeout performances, the county’s top arms aren’t wasting any time getting into their groove.
No pitcher in Howard County, however, has been as dominant as Glenelg’s Andrew Johnson this season — or maybe ever.
The senior southpaw struck out 18 batters in 6 2/3 shutout innings in the Gladiators’ 2-0 win over Atholton on Tuesday.
“I’ve been waiting so long to come out here and kill it,” said Johnson, who missed his sophomore season in 2019 due to a meniscus tear and his junior season last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been working hard for this. I couldn’t do it without my team behind me.”
While striking out 18 of 24 batters is remarkable enough, for Johnson it’s the norm now.
The 6-foot, 190-pound lefty also punched out 18 in six innings in a win against River Hill last week — meaning every out Johnson recorded was a strikeout.
“After the first time [against River Hill], nothing’s going to surprise me,” said Glenelg head coach Steve Tiffany. “He competes, and he wants the ball. All the success goes to him and the work he’s put in.”
Johnson, who sports an 88-90 mph fastball with lefty tail and a sharp breaking ball, now has 41 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings, a 1.23 ERA and a 2-0 record.
Glenelg 2, Atholton 0
....... 123 456 7 — R H E
G — 000 002 0 — 2 5 1
A — 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
W: G — Andrew Johnson; L: A — Liam Snow.
2B: G — Harrison Hobdy.
HR: G — Todd Calhoun.
SB: A — Dustin Eidson, Scotty Vaszil.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:
Centennial 14, Hammond 0
The Eagles (5-1) won their third game in a row, getting a two-hitter from pitcher Drew Buckmaster in six innings of work to cruise past the Golden Bears (1-5). Buckmaster struck out six.
John Pistner (three hits) and Sawyer Wickstrom (two hits, 2 RBI) were among the offensive leaders for Centennial.
Eli Van Bemmel went five innings at pitcher for Hammond and struck out seven.
.. 123 456 R-H-E
C 230 126 14-13-2
Ha 000 000 0-2-5
River Hill 14, Long Reach 2
The Hawks (5-1) jumped ahead 3-0 in the top of the first and kept building from there on the way to the win over the Lightning (2-4) on the road. Ryan Miller and Okojie each had three-hit games to lead the River Hill offense.
Tucker Freer pitched 4.2 innings and struck out eight for Long Reach in the loss.
.. 123 456 R-H-E
RH 301 073 14-12-1
LR 000 200 2-5-6
Howard 7, Wilde Lake 4
Six runs in the bottom of the first set the stage for the Lions (4-1) to defeat the visiting Wildecats (1-4) on Tuesday. Alex Marshall had a game-high 2 RBI for Howard, while Ryan Anderson was among the Lions to finish with multiple hits.
Wilde Lake was led by three hits from Derek Fermaint on offense, along with eight strikeouts in five innings of work from pitcher Peter Keating.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
WL 001 030 0 4-8-0
Ho 600 010 x 7-9-1
SOFTBALL:
Howard 5, Wilde Lake 3
The visiting Wildecats (4-1) brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, but the strong pitching of Maddie Coleman (11 strikeouts in seven innings) was just too much as the Lions (4-2) handed Wilde Lake its first loss of the season. Coleman allowed just four hits and is the first pitcher this season to hold the Wildecats’ offense under 12 runs.
Lindsay Smith had a big day for Howard on offense by smacking two hits to go with a game-high three RBI. She helped plate the first run of the game with a double in the third inning. The Lions later added another run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Veronica Goode pitched (one strikeout in six innings) and also led the way at the plate with a team-high two hits for Wilde Lake, which scored twice in the top of the sixth to create the final 5-3 margin.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
WL 000 102 0 3-4-2
Ho 001 130 x 5-6-7
Reservoir 9, Marriotts Ridge 2
The Gators (6-0) moved into sole possession of first place with the win over the Mustangs (4-2), combined with Wilde Lake’s loss to Howard. Kylee Gunkel continued her dominant senior campaign with nine strikeouts in seven innings, allowing just five hits and the two earned runs in the seventh inning.
“Gunkle was virtually unhittable again and she did a great job commanding her pitches and keeping us off balance,” Marriotts Ridge coach Renard Parson said.
Maggie Frisvold (3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI, stolen base), Maddy Davis (3-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs) and Casey Johnson (3-5, double, 3 RBI) all had three hits apiece to pace the Reservoir offense. Gunkle even helped her own cause with a pair of hits, including a double.
Melina Parson (1-2, double, walk, run), Sarah Fan (1-3, stolen base) and Leah Chen (1-3, RBI double) were the offensive leaders for Marriotts Ridge.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
Re 000 203 4 9-16-0
MR 000 000 2 2-5-2
Mt. Hebron 26, Oakland Mills 0
Emma Behel pitched a one-hitter and the Vikings (4-2) smacked a combined 17 hits on the way to the shutout home win over the Scorpions (0-5).
Alex Wendt (3-5, triple, 6 RBI, 4 runs), Emma Kim (3-3, 6 RBI, 2 triples, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Allison Sicoli (3-3, 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 3 runs) and Sarah Ginty (2-3, double, 5 RBI) did the heavy lifting offensively for Mt. Hebron. Every batter in the starting lineup finished with at least one hit or RBI.
Paige Andrews had the lone hit for Oakland Mills.
.. 123 45 R-H-E
OM 000 00 0-1-1
MH 4(15)2 5x 26-17-0
Glenelg 23, Atholton 3
River Hill 14, Hammond 3 (Saturday)
The Hawks scored three times in the top of the first, including a first-pitch home run by lead off batter Ellie Hasegawa, and never looked back. Kathleen Maiorana scored on a Sara Emig SAC fly and then Brooke Gettier reach on a single and came around to score on an Abby Shim single in that first inning.
After Hammond cut the lead to one, scoring two times in the bottom of the fourth, River Hill created separation with six more runs in the fifth. Sara Emig led off with a single, followed by singles from Ella Wood, Shim and Ever Sheplee. Lux Sheplee then delivered a RBI triple to break the game open.
In the sixth, Emig hit a triple followed by a Shim double and RBI single by E. Sheplee for two more runs. In the seventh, Allie Young reached base and stole second before scoring on a single by Maiorana. Gettier added a singled and then scored on a single by Wood.
Wood also stood out at pitcher, facing 27 batters and striking out nine against no walks.
Hammond got two of its runs in the fourth inning with back-to-back hits from Kaylee Beahm and Maddi Berning starting things off.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
RH 300 062 3 14-19-1
Ha 000 201 0 3-7-4
BOYS TENNIS
Marriotts Ridge 4, Reservoir 1
No. 1 singles: Joshua Cai, Re def. Sai Charan Chodavarapu, MR (8-6)
No. 2 singles: Rafa Feldman, MR def. Avneesh Sakhey, Re (8-0)
No. 1 doubles: Revanth Bairi and Pedro Arantes Gabriel, MR def. Yari Arnold and Edwin Brown, Re (8-2)
No. 2 doubles: Alex Wang and Arnav Srivastava, MR def. Haider Hussain and Jared Carino, Re (8-3)
No. 3 doubles: Ethan Bernstein and Colin Wang, MR def. Sean Kim and Will Tao, Re (8-1)
GIRLS TENNIS
Marriotts Ridge 4, Reservoir 1
No. 1 singles: Anna Ottman, MR def. Grace Tao, Re (8-5)
No. 2 singles: Gabby Tseytlin, MR def. Alanna Ro, Re (8-2)
No. 1 doubles: Charita Sandoze and Hashini Amarasinghe, MR def. Gia Santos and Nicole Carino, Re (8-1)
No. 2 doubles: Lexi Lee and Karen Yhim, Re def. Srinidhi Arumugam and Amrutha Alibili, MR (8-6)
No. 3 doubles: Megan Wagner and Varsha Devireddy, MR def. Sripriya Vemu and Kaitlyn Ro, Re (8-0)
