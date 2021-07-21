Howard’s Nimrit Ahuja secures Howard County girls outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year award

“When I became an upperclassman this year, I think I sort of felt the need to replace [Amanda’s] role and put a lot of pressure on myself during the cross country season. Having that bad race just got to me,” she said. “The next day, Coach Dickerson sat down with me for about an hour to get rid of some of that pressure. I can’t thank him enough for that day. That completely helped me for the track season. He helped me learn how to run in the moment, let go of the expectations and know what you’re running for.”