Hammond junior Shivaani Selvan named 2023 Howard County Times girls tennis Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hammond junior Shivaani Selvan focused on consistently staying positive, winning county and regional titles in girls singles. She also finished as the Class 2A singles state runner-up, named the 2023 Howard County Times girls tennis Player of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hammond junior Shivaani Selvan had a simple mentality each time she stepped on the court this season.

Selvan focused on staying present, concentrating point-by-point, then game-by-game. That coincided with remaining positive at all times, not getting too high or too low, regardless of the result on the previous point.

Advertisement

“I think the main thing for me is staying calm,” Selvan said. “Don’t get overhype, just dial in and almost be monotone when it comes to your mental state. I think the more I kept on playing the easier it was. The first match I had I was super nervous; I was going up and down on this emotional roller coaster. But then after that I settled in, dialed back in and said, ‘I’m here to win, I want to take it point by point and stay calm.’ That takes a lot of patience as well during a match to dial back in after you lose a couple of points and you’re really feeling down on yourself.”

Her even-keeled mentality yielded great results, as Selvan won the County Cup title at No. 1 singles. She went onto win the Class 2A West Region II title before closing out her senior season with a state-runner up finish, retiring in the final match due to injury. For her efforts, Selvan is the 2023 Howard County Times girls tennis Player of the Year.

Advertisement

“During practice sessions, I always used her as an example for the rest of the team,” Hammond coach Timothy McCray said. “To her, there’s never a bad feed. No matter how I fed the ball, even if I mishit it, the ball only bounced once. Not once did she complain, she would hustle and get to it. I would say to the team, ‘That’s what it takes to get to this type of level.”

Staying calm wasn’t always easy, particularly in high-intensity matches. Selvan faced her toughest challenge to that point in the county final against River Hill’s Adele Lair, last year’s County Cup No. 1 singles champion and Howard County Times girls tennis Player of the Year.

She defeated Lair, 8-2, which served as a springboard for momentum with the regional tournament the following week. Selvan was the top seed i and coasted to the title. She lost only three games in three matches, winning the region title handedly in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1, over Walkersville’s Abby Lieu.

“With us being a Class 2A school and Adele being at a 3A school and them having history in the past playing on other circuits, you can imagine that’s in the back of her mind,” McCray said of the county cup final. I said to Shivaani, ‘Look, she’s a tennis player, just like you are and you know what you’re capable of doing’. As that match was going on you could hear a pin drop. The crowd was amazed at what they were seeing before their eyes. When it was all set and done, Shivaani walked away with the victory and with regionals the following week she was pretty stoked about it.”

After regionals, Selvan entered states as the No. 2 overall seed. She began the state tournament with resounding 6-0, 6-0 wins in her quarterfinal and semifinal matches, dominating en route to the championship. However, her quest for a title fell just short in the state title match, losing to Eastern Tech’s Gauri Muliyil. Selvan lost in a hard-fought first-set tiebreak and then was forced to retire due to injury late in the second set.

“I’m definitely using that as motivation,” Selvan said. “I’m using it as fuel to train my hardest and definitely just keep training. I’m counting down the days until regionals and states come and I’m ready to do it all again. I feel like the way I played this year was great and I just need to keep that momentum forward. I feel like using those matches as a learning mechanism will be important as well.”

River Hill's Adele Lair was runner-up at the County Cup and won a 3A state championship in mixed doubles. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Nithya Chilukuri, Mt. Hebron, junior

Advertisement

First team All-County for the second straight season, Chilukuri excelled in No. 1 singles for the Vikings throughout the year. She finished third in No. 1 singles at the County Cup and then went on to win the 3A East Region II singles title as the No. 5 seed. The junior was dominant in the region tournament, only losing two games.

Ariela Dumesh, Centennial, freshman

Dumesh burst onto the scene, winning the No. 2 singles title at the county cup 8-0. She then won the 3A East Region II mixed doubles title alongside Vijay Jagarapu, not losing a set during the regional tournament. In her first state championships, Dumesh and Jagarapu finished as the 3A state runner-up in mixed doubles.

Adele Lair, River Hill, sophomore

Flourishing in No. 1 singles throughout the year, Lair finished as the runner-up at the county cup. She then transitioned to mixed doubles in the postseason, alongside Jai Khanna and dominated. The tandem won both the 3A East Region II and 3A state mixed doubles title, not dropping a set in any of their five matches.

Kiersten Tambe, Reservoir, junior

Advertisement

Tambe played No. 1 singles for the Gators and saved her best for the postseason. She won the 3A East Region II singles title as the No. 2 seed, defeating top-seed Pooja Swamykumar from River Hill, 6-0, 6-1 in the final. The junior then capped off her strong season with a state runner-up finish, winning the first set and then losing in a hard-fought third-set tiebreak to Aberdeen’s Lia Melvin.

Centennial's Michelle Fradlin won the 3A state girls double title with Joanna Blackman. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Joanna Blackman, Centennial, junior; Michelle Fradlin, Centennial, junior

Blackman and Fradlin won the Class 3A East Region II doubles title, not dropping a set during the regional tournament. They saved their best performance for the regional final, defeating Howard’s Charlotte Harvey and Maddie Williams, 6-0, 6-2. That momentum extended to the state tournament where they captured the 3A state doubles title in a third-set tiebreak, coming back after dropping the second set.

Adelaide Houston, River Hill, junior; Priyanka Ramulu, River Hill, senior

Both first team All-County for the second straight year, Houston and Ramulu won a second consecutive county cup and 3A East Region II doubles title. They defeated Blackman and Emma Fradlin 8-4 in the county cup final and then won the region title in dominant fashion 6-0, 6-0. Their quest for a second straight doubles title fell just short as the runner-up, losing in a third-set tiebreak.

All-County second team

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Amrutha Alibilli, Marriotts Ridge, senior

Advertisement

Cassie Dragulescu, Reservoir, sophomore

Charlotte Harvey, Howard, sophomore and Maddie Williams, Howard, sophomore

Kristian Jordan, Mt. Hebron, sophomore

Kendall Madison, Long Reach, senior

Pooja Swamykumar, River Hill, junior

Sajana Vigna, Wilde Lake, senior