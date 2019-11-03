The win for Wilde Lake over No. 4 Mt. Hebron is revenge for the Wildecats’ 3-0 loss to the Vikings on Oct. 11. Wilson, one of the most dynamic players in Howard County due to her speed and physicality on the right wing, was out with an injury in the regular-season defeat. On Saturday, the junior waited only 90 seconds to utilize her speed and score to give Wilde Lake (9-4-1) a 1-0 lead.