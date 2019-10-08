Advertisement Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Wilde Lake vs Marriotts Ridge Girls Soccer Oct 08, 2019 | 6:40 AM Wilde Lake vs Marriotts Ridge Girls Soccer Monday October 7, 2019 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Next Gallery PHOTOS Howard vs Marriotts Ridge Volleyball Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Sports River Hill vs Wilde Lake Boys Soccer River Hill vs Wilde Lake Boys Soccer Saturday October 5, 2019 at River Hill High School. Glenelg vs Marriotts Ridge Volleyball Howard County Girls Golf 2019 Scoring Leaders Howard County Boys Golf 2019 Scoring Leaders Howard County football 2019 power rankings, second edition Hammond vs Wile Lake Field Hockey Howard County football 2019 passing leaders (through Week 4) Howard County football 2019 rushing leaders (through Week 4)