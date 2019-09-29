Advertisement Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland River Hill vs South River Girls Soccer Sep 29, 2019 | 6:39 AM River Hill vs South River Girls Soccer Saturday September 28, 2019 at River Hill High School. Next Gallery PHOTOS Centennial vs Aberdeen Football Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Sports Hammond vs Centennial Volleyball Sep 26, 2019 Howard County football 2019 power rankings, first edition Howard County football 2019 passing leaders (through Week 3) Howard County football 2019 rushing leaders (through Week 3) Glenelg vs Long Reach Boys Soccer Golf Tri-match - Centennial, Marriotts Ridge and River Hill Oakland Mills vs Mt. Hebron Wilde Lake vs Centennial Girls Soccer