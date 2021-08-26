Howard County 2021 girls soccer preview

Header: The Gladiators went 4-3-1 in the regular season before reeling off four straight wins to earn the county championship this past spring. This fall, D’Antuono’s squad is the most experienced in the county with 13 seniors and 18 players who have started in multiple varsity games. The Gladiators also welcome back Werner, who didn’t play this past spring but was the county’s leading scorer in 2019 with 13 goals in 16 games.