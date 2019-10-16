Jordyn Choe scored two goals to lead the Marriotts Ridge girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over host Reservoir on Tuesday.
Choe scored about a minute into the game off a free kick from Lindsay Hockensmith. Neither team scored for the next 74 minutes, until Choe put the Mustangs up 2-0 with four minutes remaining. The junior sent home a rebound after a Giavana Liberto shot hit the crossbar.
Liberto, a freshman, then sealed the triumph with a goal of her own three minutes later. Choe now has six goals and four assists this season, while Liberto now leads Marriotts Ridge (7-1 Howard County, 9-2) with eight goals.
The shutout victory is the sixth for the Mustangs defense, led by goalie Kendall Bryan, in their last eight games. Marriotts Ridge bounced back from its 1-0 loss to Atholton last week. The defeat was the first the Mustangs had taken in county play and their first since mid-September.
Despite dealing with a myriad of injuries, Reservoir (2-3-3, 4-3-3) played with the Mustangs for much of the first half and early in the second half. The loss is the Gators’ second in a row after they had previously won three straight. Lizzie Dudzinski led Reservoir in goal with seven saves.
TOP PERFORMERS
Jordyn Choe, Marriotts Ridge — Two goals; Giavana Liberto, Marriotts Ridge — One goal, one assist; Lindsay Hockensmith, Marriotts Ridge — One assist; Lizzie Dudzinski, Reservoir — Seven saves.
UP NEXT
Both teams end their regular seasons Thursday. Marriotts Ridge hosts Centennial, while Reservoir plays at home against River Hill.
QUOTABLE
“She’s been fantastic. She’s been on fire every since last year. She only knows one gear, and that’s full speed.” — Marriotts Ridge head coach Darius Qualls on Jordyn Choe.
“We need to carry on what we did in the second half today. We started a little slow in the first half, even though we scored in the first minute. We’re going to need to make sure that we keep possession and we score fast and early.” — Qualls on the Mustangs’ game against Centennial.
“I think everybody possessed well today. We lost to Atholton, but we came back stronger. Everybody was trying to prove themselves again, and we were all trying to work as a team.” — Marriotts Ridge junior Jordyn Choe on bouncing back from the Atholton loss.
“Lindsay (Hockensmith) and Morgan (Choe) have been great in helping us keep shutouts, and our outside backs have gotten better, too. We definitely gave Reservoir less shots than we gave Atholton. Today, we closed down quicker and were able to stop them.” — Marriotts Ridge senior goalie Kendall Bryan on the defense.
“It’s the time of year when we have to figure out if we’re a team that’s going to challenge for states or not. If you ask the girls, they say they are, but we’re not consistent enough at this point. With that said, Marriotts Ridge is an excellent team. They’re tough, and they’re very disciplined.” — Reservoir head coach Phil Ranker.
BOX SCORE
Marriotts Ridge 3, Reservoir 0
Goals: MR — Jordyn Choe 2, Giavana Liberto.
Assists: MR — Liberto, Lindsay Hockensmith.
Saves: MR — Kendall Bryan 3; Re — Lizzie Dudzinski 7.
Halftime: 1-0, MR