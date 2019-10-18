After a scoreless 90 minutes, a Marriotts Ridge player fired a shot early into the second overtime from 16 yards out that hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced straight down. The spin on the ball caused it to bounce away Centennial goalie Ashley Bilger, and Choe crashed the net and threw her head right at the ball. Despite colliding with Bilger, Choe found enough of the ball to head it into the back of the net.