Howard County Girls Soccer All-Decade

In the history of Howard County girls soccer, there have been few forwards more dangerous than Street. A four-year starter who helped the Hawks to three county and two region championships during her time with the program, she posted 18 or more points every season during her career. Street never was named as Player of the Year, but did receive first team All-County recognition three times. Her 22 goals as a junior are tied for the fourth-best single-season total in county history and her 53 points that season is tied for fifth most in a single season. As a senior, she scored seven times in the playoffs — including the lone goal in the state championship victory. Her career total of 61 goals is tied for second most in county history and her 146 points is third all-time. Street went on to play at Syracuse University.