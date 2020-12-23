Howard County Girls Soccer All-Decade

Conversations about Howard County girls soccer typically start with River Hill.
The Hawks have won a state-record 13 state championships since 1997, with six of them coming in the last 10 years. River Hill has also won six county titles since 2011 and never finished with more than three county losses in a single season during that span.
But, as those close to the county’s programs know, the girls soccer success stories extend well beyond the Hawks. In fact, during the past decade, 10 of the county’s 12 public schools have won at least one region championship.
Even the area’s two private schools — Chapelgate and Glenelg Country — have captured multiple IAAM Conference championships since 2010.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite teams and the individuals that starred on them, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2011 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2011 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year in the fall of 2010.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
River Hill 2012 (11-0, 19-0)
PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
River Hill
The Hawks continued to set new standards of excellence throughout the decade under head coach Brian Song, winning six state titles in 10 years — including two different three-peats (2012-2014 and 2016-2018). But River Hill’s dominance goes beyond just postseason success. The program also won six county titles between 2011 and 2018, going 91-10-6 in league play over the last 10 years. River Hill hasn’t had a single season with more than six losses overall since 2010. Individually, River Hill had 27 different players named All-County at least once and the trio of Alex Hamer, Jessie Hopkins and Brigette Wang all earned Player of the Year recognition.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Sheridan Street, River Hill (2013)
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Forward
Julianna Bonner, Wilde Lake (2018). After starting her varsity career as a left full back on defense for a Wildecats’ team that won county and region crowns, Bonner transitioned up top as a sophomore and blossomed into one of the greatest scorers in county history. She was first team All-County as a sophomore, Player of the Year as a junior and the coach’s co-Player of the Year as a senior. All three seasons she finished first or tied for first in the county in points, posting a career-best 51 points in 2017 (21 goals and 9 assists). Overall, her 127 points (51 goals and 25 assists) are the sixth highest total in Howard County history. She went on to play in college at Lehigh University.
“She’s not afraid to take on multiple defenders and I think that’s a really rare characteristic, and it’s a thing that you can’t really teach people,” coach Megan Shea said in 2017. “You’re either confident with the ball or you’re not and she just exudes confidence when she has it, and she can just take on anyone.”
Lydia Frierson, Chapelgate (2013). A four-year IAAM All-Star, twice in the C Conference and twice in the B Conference, Frierson burst onto the scene with 32 goals and nine assists as a freshman and never slowed down. She scored 26 or more goals in every season, including a career-high 39 as a sophomore, on the way to finishing with a program record of 306 points in her career (129 goals and 24 assists). Her efforts helped Chapelgate win back-to-back conference titles in 2010 and 2011 in the C Conference. Frierson went on to play in college at Charleston Southern University.
Alex Hamer, River Hill (2014). The only player this decade to make first team All-County all four years of high school, Hamer saved her best for last by garnering co-Player of the Year honors as a senior. She formed a dynamic duo combination with Sheridan Street her first three years and then paired up with Jessie Hopkins to again give the Hawks’ the county’s best offense — securing three straight state championships between her sophomore and senior seasons. She finished with career totals of 35 goals and 48 assists, with the assist total tied for the most ever by a county player. Hamer went on to play in college at Elon University.
“She has a knack for finding people in the right place. Alex very unselfish and a great teammate,” coach Brian Song said in 2012. “She has outstanding speed and she is a workhorse.”
Anna Mitchell, Centennial (2014). A double-digit point producer all four years of high school for the Eagles, Mitchell made first team All-County as a junior and senior. Her best statistical season came as a junior, leading the county with 40 points (11 goals and 18 assists). The 18 assists are the second highest single-season total in county history. For her career, while helping the Eagles finish in the top four of the county standings every year, Mitchell compiled career totals of 33 goals and 34 assists. She went on to play in college at Howard University.
“(She) is a fantastic all-around player and an outstanding midfielder,” coach Steve Baxter said in 2014. “She is our offensive catalyst out of the midfield along with Jasmine (McCree).”
Brigette Wang, River Hill (2018). A dynamic player all four years of high school, Wang added tenacity and aggressive play to her technical skills as her career progressed on the way second team honors as a sophomore, first team recognition as a junior and being named Player of the Year as a senior. Her best season statistically came as a junior (20 goals and 4 assists), but she scored at least eight goals every year and finished with 52 career goals — tied for fifth most in Howard County history. Her 124 career points also rank among the top 10 totals ever by a county player. During her final three years of high school, River Hill won three straight state titles. Wang is playing in college at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“She did her time, respected what others were doing and waited for her time to shine. I can’t say enough good things about her,” River Hill coach Brian Song said in 2018. “It doesn’t surprise me what she does because she just does it so naturally. It’s not like something you have to really coerce or force something out of her.”
Midfield
Megan Chun, River Hill (2017). Chun is one of the few players to make All-County during her career as a defender, midfielder and forward — many seasons moving around the field to play each of those positions game-to-game depending on the match-up. She made All-County each season from sophomore year on and finished her career with 40 assists, ranking her with the third most in Howard County history. She led the league in assists as both a junior and senior, registering 14 or more assists in each campaign. Chun also added 25 career goals while helping River Hill to three state championships (2014, 2016 and 2017). She went on to play in college at UMBC.
“”[She] puts the ball on a dime anywhere,” said River Hill coach Brian Song in 2016. “She was one of my [three] captains and I think she produced well. Not [only] just on the field but off the field as well.”
Morgan Crable, Marriotts Ridge (2012). Few players were as versatile as Crable was during her time with the Mustangs, playing all over the field on the way to being named All-County three times and capping her career with Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2012. She helped the Mustangs to a county title as a sophomore and top four finishes in the standings the next two years as well. She chipped in offensively with a combined 13 goals and 11 assists between 2011 and 2012, but was just as valuable filling in as a defender or defensive midfielder throughout her career. She went on to be a starter on defense at Loyola University before playing professionally in France.
“[She was] a powerhouse and my triple threat,” coach Robin Grey said in 2012. “Morgan is our playmaker — an explosive, offensive power who has no problem exploiting the backfield and taking keepers one-on-one. When she is in the midfield, she is essential to our transition game. A natural defender, she is probably most comfortable in the back. Her ability to read an opponent is uncanny. Very few make an impact like she has made.”
Lily Dunbar, Wilde Lake (2018). While she never earned Player of the Year honors, with teammate Julianna Bonner grabbing that distinction twice, Dunbar was described by her coach as the “heartbeat” of the Wildecats’ program during her tenure and made All-County on three separate occasions. She burst onto the scene as a freshman by posting a goal and a county-leading nine assists for a Wilde Lake team that won county and region titles. By the time she graduated and headed off to play in college at Drexel University, she had posted career totals of 17 goals and 27 assists.
“A lot of Julianna [Bonner’s] success comes from the fact that she has someone feeding the ball to her that is as smart as Lily is,” coach Megan Shea said in 2017.
Jess Hopkins, River Hill (2015). If not for a torn ACL prior to her senior year, Hopkins may well have graduated as the county’s all-time assist leader. Still as it is, the 2014 co-Player of the Year and two-time All-County selection boasts the greatest single season in terms of assists in league history with 21 as a junior. She also sits fourth in career assists with 37. Hopkins, who played a major role in three straight state championships between 2012 and 2014, also added 22 goals over her three years. She went on to play in college at UMBC.
“She had great ball controls, great crosses from both sides and she can find the open teammates,” said coach Brian Song in 2013. “She literally started the offense on her runs on left or right.”
Rachel Lazris, Wilde Lake (2015). Steadily improving each of her four years on varsity, Lazris made first team as a junior and then capped her career with Player of the Year honors in 2015. That same year, she led the Wildecats to a county title and a berth in the 2A state finals. For her career, she finished with 30 goals and 16 assists — tying for the county lead as a senior with 12 goals. Lazris went on to play at Dickinson College.
“She’s definitely always been a leader. When she was a freshman, we had some really good vocal leaders and I think she inherited that,” coach Davia Procida said in 2015. “Her confidence is really what has grown since the time she was in ninth grade. And she never was hurt, which is huge because she is extremely aggressive. She was so physically fit and held herself accountable for that.”
Kat Parris, Reservoir (2020). The 2019 Player of the Year as a junior midfielder, Parris has made All-County each of her first three years in high school and still hasn’t had a chance to step on the field as a senior. Her numbers have improved every year, including seven goals and five assists as a sophomore and then nine goals and three assists junior year.
“Kat is a high-level player because she can score within 40 yards, so the defense has to push up to her, but she’s so fast, so they have to respect her speed,” said Reservoir coach Phil Ranker in 2019. “There were numerous times throughout the season where she took on two or three girls in tight spaces, got through them and created a chance. When you have a player who can single-handedly change the game in a matter of five seconds ... it’s pretty rare.”
Alex Price, Marriotts Ridge (2010). A four-year varsity starter, Price really came into her own as a senior while leading the Mustangs to the program’s first county title. That season, in 2010, she scored eight goals and had six assists on the way to securing Player of the Year honors. Price went on to play collegiately at Northeastern University.
“Alex is what I consider the quintessential student-athlete,” Marriotts Ridge girls soccer coach Robin Grey said in 2010. “Her presence, both on and off the field, is undeniable. She not only provides strength and stability to our midfield, she is essential to our transition game ... most importantly, she is our leader.”
Keri Rager, Reservoir (2013). A standout player anywhere she was on the field from the time she was pulled up to varsity midway through her freshman year until she graduated, Rager made second team as a junior (17 points) before earning Player of the Year recognition as a senior. She spent the early part of her career in more defensive roles, but pushed forward into an attacking midfield position as a senior and finished with 39 points (13 goals and 13 assists). She helped Reservoir to a state championship in 2010 and at least seven wins in each of her four seasons. Rager went on to play at Bridgewater College.
“She was an absolute joy to coach. She was a great captain, leader and role model,” coach Josh Sullivan said in 2013. “She’s always had that speed. The difference was her ability with the ball. Keri could still play at a high rate of speed, but still be under control.”
Kylie Toler, Reservoir (2016). While helping Reservoir to a region championship in 2015 and a top-four county finish in 2016, Toler earned first team All-County honors and then was named Player of the Year as a senior. During her four-year varsity career she compiled totals of 14 goals and 18 assists, including five goals and three assists in 2016. She went on to play at Howard Community College and West Virginia Wesleyan College.
“Her technical ability, in my opinion, is second to none in the county,” said Reservoir coach Phil Ranker in 2015. “Defensively, and offensively, she plays really physical. So she honestly is a straight stud.”
Victoria Tran, River Hill (2017). A four-year starter and three-time first team All-County selection, Tran was another key cog in three state championships for the Hawks in a span of four years thanks to an unbelievable level of consistency. She started her career primarily as a forward before settling in as a midfielder her final two years, but regardless of where she played on the field she posted 13 or more points every season. For her career, she finished with 25 goals and 20 assists before going on to play at the Naval Academy.
“Technical wise, she is probably my best ball player,” said River Hill coach Brian Song in 2016. “Hands down I would put her up against [anyone] in the county technical-skill wise. She is a little small, but she sees the field very well.”
Defense
Callie Allen, River Hill (2013). Throughout her four-year varsity career, the bigger the game, the better Allen was. She was a three-time All-County selection, making first team as a junior and senior while helping the Hawks to back-to-back state championships. She scored the game-winning overtime goal in the 2012 state title game and helped River Hill record shutouts in both state finals. Her proficiency in helping out offensively was particularly evident as a junior, as she finished with four goals and six assists. Allen went on to play in college at Elon University.
“She is very reliable,” coach Brian Song said in 2012. “She takes on and defends against the best players from the other team.”
Jordan Coburn, Centennial (2011). The only defender this decade to be named Player of the Year, Coburn built on a first team All-County selection as a junior to take home the top award in 2011. As a senior, she helped lead an Eagles' defense that allowed only six goals in 15 games, including 10 shutouts, on the way to a second-place finish in the county standings. She took nearly all the team's free kicks and corners as a junior and senior, chipping in with three goals and three assists in 2011. Coburn went on to play in college for nationally-ranked Virginia Tech, serving as an every-game starter from her freshman year on.
Emily Dorn, Reservoir (2018). An outstanding athlete, who also finished as a 1,000-point scorer in basketball, Dorn was part of an elite group of players this decade to make first team All-County on three separate occasions. She was starter at center back from the time she was a freshman and helped the Gators allow 14 or less goals in each of her four years.
“[She’s a] big, physical, smart player. In the two years that she’s been back there we have given up maybe two breakaways,” said Reservoir coach Phil Ranker following Dorn’s sophomore season in 2016. “[Dorn] is the voice [and] she is the commander of our defense. I think she came out 15 minutes this year and all of her minutes were at center back. ... She did score a [penalty kick] for us and she had an assist as well playing entirely as the lone girl at center back.”
Angie Geralis, Wilde Lake (2019). A four-year starter and three-time first team All-County selection, Geralis helped the Wildecats finish with the county’s fewest goals allowed in two of her four years. And her senior year, while helping break in a sophomore goalie, she still helped lead the way to nine shutouts. While not known for her offense, another highlight in 2019 was making the game-winning penalty kick against Chesapeake in the state semifinals. She is playing collegiately at Haverford College.
“She’s not afraid to challenge anyone, no matter what their size is,” coach Megan Shea said following Geralis’ sophomore season in 2017. “But then she can also walk over and do 1,000 juggles because has the technical skills to follow along with the toughness. Angie was the one person that I would never pull out because I knew she was kind of the backbone of our team.”
Sofia Harrison, Atholton (2016). A Player of the Year finalist as a senior while helping the Raiders to the program’s first county championship, Harrison concluded her career as a three-time All-County selection. She played mostly at left back, but pushed forward when needed throughout her career and had two seasons with at least 10 points — including a career-best four goals and four assists as a senior. She went on to play in college at Slippery Rock University.
“Probably one of the most consistent players in the county. She is just a workhorse on top of just her technical skill,” coach Stephanie Stoutenborough said in 2016. “She is one of those players every coach would love to have. Always gives 100 percent; she plays through everything.”
Rachel Kim, Long Reach (2015). The backbone of the Lightning defense for four years, Kim made All-County three times and was a finalist for Player of the Year as a senior. She helped Long Reach win the program’s first region title in 2012 as a freshman and then continued improving to become the county’s most dominant sweeper and center back in 2014 and 2015. She took all the set pieces for Long Reach and that ability to push forward helped her finish her career with 12 goals and 13 assists. Kim went on to play collegiately at the College of Charleston.
“She has stepped up her quality of play again this year,” said Long Reach coach Erik Sandersen following Kim’s junior season in 2014. “Though a sweepers play is hard to quantify statistically, she has brought an array of talents that distinguish her. She has a brilliant feel for when to step up to cut off a pass and when to fall back.”
Goalie
Jenna Bergquist, Marriotts Ridge (2013). From the time she took over as the Mustangs' starter as a sophomore, Bergquist quickly established herself as one of the county's elite goalies. She went on to become a first team All-County selection as a junior and senior — joining Jenna Hutchison as the only county goalies to make first team more than once this decade. Bergquist made a combined 213 saves in her final two years in net, including posting a save percentage of 90 as a senior while leading the Mustangs to the first region championship in program history.
“[She is a] rock in the back whose presence on the field is undeniable,” coach Robin Grey said in 2013. “Although she exudes confidence in the box, it is her dexterity that sets her apart from others and gives us a completive edge in games where our team is sometimes outmatched and outplayed. She shows no fear.”
Jenna Hutchison, Wilde Lake (2018). One of only two players this decade to make All-County all four years of high school, Hutchison was a brick wall in goal from the very first day she put on a uniform for the Wildecats. As a freshman, she allowed only nine goals while helping the program to county and region titles and then was named captain each of the next three years. Her best season came as a junior, leading the county in goals against (seven) and save percentage (93.1). For her career, Hutchison made a total of 401 saves and posted three seasons allowing less than 10 goals. She is playing in college at George Mason University.
“She’s probably one of the most motivated girls on the team,” coach Megan Shea said in 2017. “Her freshman year, she was the goalie, and that’s when they went to the state finals. So she played every minute of every game her freshman year.”
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
F Nia Elbeck, Howard (2014). Elbeck scored at least seven goals in three straight varsity campaigns, including a county-leading 17 goals as a senior in 2014. She finished her varsity career with 85 points (37 goals and 11 assists), while helping lead Howard to the program’s first region championship in 2014.
F Kristen Fawole, Long Reach (2012). On her way to being named All-County multiple times, Fawole finished her career with a program-record 45 goals. Her best season came as a senior, where she led Long Reach to a region title and made first team All-County after finishing second in the county with 17 goals and 11 assists.
F Deja Hursey, Glenelg Country (2014). A four-year starter, during three of which she earned recognition as an IAAM C conference All-Star, Hursey graduated as the leading scorer in Glenelg Country history. She finished with 56 goals and 25 assists in her career, including at least 14 goals in three of four seasons.
F Gillian Sawyer, Wilde Lake (2011). Even as one of the only offensive weapons for Wildecat teams that finished in the bottom half of the standings, Sawyer stood out as a three-time All-County selection. She finished with career totals of 45 goals and 13 assists, with her 13 goals in 2010 ranking as the second most in the county.
F Adrienne Vaughn, Atholton (2017). On her way to making All-County three times, Vaughn finished her career with 24 goals and 13 assists. Her best season came as a senior, where she posted 30 points (11 goals and 8 assists) while leading Atholton to its first region championship since 2004.
MF Katie Arensmeier, River Hill (2012). During her final three years of high school, while making All-County each year, Arensmeier compiled totals of 20 goals and 22 assists. Her best season came as a senior, producing 8 goals and 12 assists for the undefeated Hawks.
MF Danielle Burris, Glenelg (2011). A two-time first team All-County selection for Gladiators’ teams that won back-to-back region titles to start the decade, Burris was among the county leaders in assists as a junior and senior. In those 2010 and 2011 seasons, she posted combined totals of five goals and 16 assists.
MF Brynn Drury, Wilde Lake (2015). A two-year captain and three-time All-County selection, Drury was instrumental in the Wildecats’ run to county and region titles as a senior. But it was consistency on both ends of the field all four years on varsity that made her so dangerous, finishing with career totals of 21 goals and 15 assists.
MF Jen Giles, Mt. Hebron (2014). One of the county’s most accomplished lacrosse players during the last decade, garnering Player of the Year honors and going on to star at the University of Maryland, Giles also was a four-year starter and three-time All-County selection as a soccer player. She compiled career totals of 22 goals and 9 assists for the Vikings.
MF Emma Johnson, Atholton (2015). A two-year captain, three-time All-County selection and four-year varsity player, Johnson was the glue in the middle of the field for a Raiders’ program that posted seven or more county wins every year during her tenure. She finished with career totals of 10 goals and 16 assists.
MF Victoria Huxtable, Atholton (2017). Over her final three years of high school, during which she was named first team All-County every season, Huxtable was a major reason the program was able to secure both a county (2016) and region (2017) championship. Between her sophomore and seniors seasons, she compiled totals of 19 goals and 11 assists.
MF Jasmine McCree, Centennial (2016). Another standout four-year starter for the Eagles who split time between the midfield and attacking positions, McCree continually improved each season on the way to eventually tying for the county lead in points as a senior with 36 (12 goals and 12 assists). She made All-County three times and finished her career with 35 goals and 24 assists.
MF Michelle Viegas, Reservoir (2011). A first team All-County selection her final two years of high school for Gators’ teams that won back-to-back region titles in 2010 and 2011, Viegas had 22 points (8 goals and 6 assists) as a junior and 16 points (4 and 8) as a senior.
D Nia Crump, Mt. Hebron (2014). A four-year varsity starter and two-time first team selection as a defender, Crump played primarily at sweeper, but also pushed forward to take the majority of the Vikings’ set pieces. It was her proficiency on free kicks that leant itself to her accumulating eight goals and 15 assists in her career.
D Samantha Price, Marriotts Ridge (2015). She started all four years as a center back for the Mustangs, but was also a capable midfielder and one of the best in the area at delivering set pieces. She made first team All-County twice, played a key role in the Mustangs winning their first region title in 2013, and chipped in offensively to finish her career with four goals and 19 assists.
D Danielle Poindexter, River Hill (2018). A strong and intimidating presence in the back, Poindexter was one of the main reasons why River Hill boasted the county’s best defense in 2017 and 2018 — allowing a combined three goals against county competition during the regular season in those two campaigns. She played four seasons on varsity, helping the program to three state titles.
D Delaney Reiff, Reservoir (2013). A four-year starter, helping the Gators to winning seasons in each of her years on varsity, Reiff was named All-County twice. As a senior, before heading to play at Duquesne University, she made first team as a defender while also chipping in offensively with three goals and three assists.
D Casey Vantucci, Glenelg (2011). A true one-on-one lockdown defender, Vantucci was dominant during her junior and senior seasons on the way to earning first team All-County honors in both campaigns. She was the leader for a Gladiators’ defense that only allowed a combined 20 goals between the 2010 and 2011 seasons, posting 19 shutouts in that span.
D Jen Voyton, River Hill (2014). Voyton made All-County three times as a defensive midfielder, but it was her versatility to be able to push forward into the attacking third that made her so valuable. She finished her four-year varsity career with 25 goals, 13 assists and helped the Hawks to three straight state titles.
G Brooke Carey, Glenelg (2011). Carey graduated as a four-year starter, three-time All-County selection, four-time region champion and with the program record for shutouts in a career with 35. She had a career record of 46-18-5 and allowed an average of just 0.7 goals against.
G Caroline Duffy, River Hill (2021). Still with two years left in her high school career, Duffy was named as an All-County selection as both a freshman and sophomore. She allowed just five goals against for the county- and state-champion Hawks in 2018, and has posted a combined 22 shutouts in her first two varsity seasons.
ATHOLTON
Team of the Decade: 2016 (9-1-1, 12-3-1)
The lone Raiders’ squad in program history to win a county championship, Atholton finished a game and a half ahead of both River Hill and Howard. The team started the year with a six-game winning streak and maintained that momentum through the end of the regular season. The season came to an end with a tough 1-0 loss against Centennial in the region playoffs, but not before the team had registered eight shutouts in 16 games. The offense was balanced with eight players scoring three or more goals. Holly Edsall, Ashley Ensor, Sofia Harrison, Victoria Huxtable and Adrienne Vaughn each made All-County.
Player of the Decade: Adrienne Vaughn, Forward
On her way to making All-County three times, Vaughn was arguably the Raiders’ most consistent offensive weapon during her four years on varsity. Despite playing only limited minutes as a sophomore because of injuries, she still finished her career with 24 goals and 13 assists. Her best season came as a senior, where she posted 30 points (11 goals and 8 assists) while leading Atholton to its first region championship since 2004. She went on to play in college at Colgate University.
“Small, quick, can cut the ball on a dime, very deceptive, very hard to mark,” said coach Stephanie Stoutenborough about Vaughn in 2016. “[She has] good speed. She is very quick while she’s dribbling [and] aggressive going to goal.”
All-Decade Atholton Team
F Adrienne Vaughn (2017)
F Jaylyn Chandler (2015)
F Katarina Macadoff (2012)
F Catalina Lennon (2018)
MF Victoria Huxtable (2017)
MF Emma Johnson (2015)
MF Ashley Ensor (2016)
MF Ally Clearfield (2019)
MF Maddie Boccio (2012)
MF Ava Morales (2021)
D Sofia Harrison (2016)
D Adriana Vitagliano (2011)
D Isabelle Kim (2012)
D Delaney Ensor (2018)
G Amy Weinberg (2011)
G Sage Mayhew (2014)
CENTENNIAL
Team of the Decade: 2016 (7-3-1, 13-4-1)
The Eagles had several better records in county play this decade, including an 8-1-2 finish in 2011, but it was the 2016 Centennial team that broke through for a region title — the program’s first since 2004. After closing the regular season with a loss against Reservoir, Centennial regrouped to beat the Gators in the second round of the playoffs. They followed that up with a win over county-champion Atholton and a 4-0 victory over Westminster for the 3A East crown. Ashley Deng, Madi Griffin, Mckenna Griffin and Jasmine McCree were each selected to the All-County team.
Player of the Decade: Jordan Coburn (2011)
All-Decade Centennial Team
F Anna Mitchell (2014)
F Reese Western (2015)
F Kelli Dunagan (2017)
MF Mckenna Griffin (2018)
MF Ruthie Lucas (2013)
MF Jasmine McCree (2016)
MF Ashley Molz (2018)
MF Carolyn Eichhorn (2013)
D Caroline Baker (2011)
D Jordan Coburn (2011)
D Ashley Deng (2018)
D Madi Griffin (2016)
D Megan Oliver (2015)
D Carolina Pellegrini (2019)
G Katie Donegan (2011)
G Ashley Bilger (2019)
CHAPELGATE
Team of the Decade: 2011 (8-0, 15-2)
The second of back-to-back IAAM C Conference championships, the Yellowjackets achieved their highest overall win total of the decade in 2012. Additionally, Chapelgate finished a perfect 8-0 in league play during the regular season. The Yellowjackets boasted the conference’s top offense, scoring a total of 96 goals in 17 games — headlined by Lydia Frierson and Kristin Thomas scoring 30 or more goals apiece. Chapelgate beat Mt. Carmel, 2-1, in the championship game. Frierson and Thomas, alongside senior defender Amarachi Uzosike, were named IAAM C Conference All Stars.
Player of the Decade: Lydia Frierson (2013)
A four-year IAAM All-Star, twice in the C Conference and twice in the B Conference, Frierson burst onto the scene with 32 goals and nine assists as a freshman and never slowed down. She scored 26 or more goals in every season, including a career-high 39 as a sophomore, on the way to finishing with a program record of 306 points in her career (129 goals and 24 assists). Her efforts helped Chapelgate win back-to-back conference titles in 2010 and 2011 in the C Conference. Frierson went on to play in college at Charleston Southern University.
All-Decade Chapelgate Team
F Jasa Curry (2017)
F Lydia Frierson (2013)
F Jessica Zhong (2020)
MF Megan Donnelly (2016)
MF Jennifer Lindauere (2014)
MF Laura Lovaas (2010)
MF Emma Rufolo (2014)
MF Rachel Terry (2015)
MF Kristin Thomas (2011)
D Sydney Ackman (2011)
D Sage Christianson (2019)
D Abigail Morsberger (2018)
D Amarachi Uzosike (2011)
G Katherine Cameron (2015)
G Halle Houck (2018)
GLENELG
Team of the Decade: 2010 (8-1-2, 13-3-1)
The first of back-to-back region championship squads for the Gladiators, and the lone Glenelg team this decade to make the state title game, the 2010 squad was known for its lockdown defense. The team shut out nine of 11 county opponents during the regular season on the way to finishing in second place in the standings. Then in the region playoffs, the Gladiators shut out all three of their opponents. The run continued with a 4-1 victory over Eastern Tech in the state semifinals before a 2-1 loss against Middletown in the final. Rachel McCarriher paced the offense with a county-best 14 goals. McCarriher was joined on All-County by Danielle Burris, Brooke Carey, Liz Ebeling, Megan Pawtowski and Casey Vantucci.
Player of the Decade: Casey Vantucci (2011)
A true one-on-one lockdown defender, Vantucci was dominant during her junior and senior seasons on the way to earning first team All-County honors in both campaigns. She was the leader for a Gladiators’ defense that only allowed a combined 20 goals between the 2010 and 2011 seasons, posting 19 shutouts in that span. Glenelg won region titles both those seasons as well.
“She attacks the entire field and puts a lot of pressure on the defense. Her ability to carry and move the ball through the midfield and recover and play defense is exceptional,” said coach Dean Sheridan in 2011. “I know no one will score on her. They just don’t.”
All-Decade Glenelg Team
F Rachel McCarriher (2010)
F Bethany Stewart (2017)
F Bri Werner (2021)
MF Danielle Burris (2011)
MF Taylor Carter (2019)
MF Samantha Creese (2012)
MF Madalyn Nichols (2018)
MF Emily Taylor (2013)
D Liz Ebeling (2010)
D Mariel Frith (2017)
D Paige Johnson (2015)
D Hallie Koele (2019)
D Megan Pawtowski (2011)
D Casey Vantucci (2011)
D Taylor Zucco (2014)
G Brook Carey (2011)
GLENELG COUNTRY
Team of the Decade: 2014 (9-0, 15-0)
Arguments can be made for either the 2014 or 2015 Dragons’ squads, as both finished as undefeated champions in the IAAM C Conference, but this team was the first to break through and did so in dominating fashion. Led by a roster featuring seven seniors, Glenelg Country opened with a 4-0 win over Garrison Forest and never slowed down. On the season, the Dragons outscored their opposition 92-6. In fact, the only game decided by less than two goals was the team’s 2-1 victory in double overtime over Chapelgate for the IAAM C championship. Catelyn Gamble, Deja Hursey and Chloe Lewis were each named IAAM C Conference All-Stars.
Player of the Decade: Deja Hursey (2014)
A four-year starter, during three of which she earned recognition as an IAAM C conference All-Star, Hursey graduated as the leading scorer in Glenelg Country history. She finished with 56 goals and 25 assists in her career, including at least 14 goals in three of four seasons. As a senior, before going on to play at Johnson & Wales University, she helped lead the Dragons to an undefeated record and the IAAM C Conference championship.
“There’s a couple of things that we have been trying to work on with her over the last year and a half. Distributing the ball is one of those things,” said coach Christy Cole in 2013. “She’s becoming extremely effective in knowing when to go to goal and when to distribute.”
All-Decade Glenelg Country Team
F Deja Hursey (2014)
F Lilli Khatibi (2010)
F Kiersten Moore (2016)
F Alisha Netus (2017)
F Ava Swartz (2020)
MF Megan Boemmel (2016)
MF Catelyn Gamble (2014)
MF Lindsey Marshall (2019)
MF Ashley Mink (2013)
MF Celia Pell (2020)
D Ninah Dawson (2013)
D Hannah Glaros (2017)
D Chloe Lewis (2014)
G Shay Ahearn (2018)
G Brianna Chun (2018)
HAMMOND
Team of the Decade: 2016 (4-6-1, 6-7-2)
Spearheaded by a nine-player senior class, the majority of whom had been on varsity for four years, the 2016 Golden Bears are the only Hammond girls soccer team this decade to finish with more than one county win. Nine different players scored goals offensively, while first team All-County goalie Vicki Howard led a defense that allowed only 13 goals. Among the season highlights was one stretch of three county victories in four games, knocking off Long Reach, Marriotts Ridge and Reservoir in a two-week span.
Player of the Decade: Vicki Howard (2016)
A four-year varsity player, Howard split time in goal as a freshman and was a defensive midfielder as a sophomore before emerging as one of the county’s top goalies during her final two years of high school. As a two-time All-County performer, she is one of only three Hammond players this decade to make All-County multiple times. She finished her career with 250 saves, including leading the county with 169 stops and a 92.8 save percentage as a senior.
“I’m running out of adjectives to describe Vicki,” coach Chris Reagle said in 2016. “She is so good. Her reflexes are so quick. She is always in the right position, you look over there’s the shot, but she is already there. She is an absolute rock in the back and it’s almost like we take chances because everyone knows she’s back there, which I’m sure she doesn’t appreciate. But at the same time she’s so good and we rely on her so much.”
All-Decade Hammond Team
F Mansa Asiedu (2017)
F Jennah Hassan (2017)
F Allie Kennedy (2012)
MF Dani Abel (2016)
MF Gabi Abel (2016)
MF Molly Albano (2012)
MF Ashley Bissenas (2017)
MF Mary Johnson (2016)
MF Katie Lastova (2016)
MF Madison Pisone (2016)
D Amanda Graves (2016)
D Layla Hamro (2020)
D Zoe Pekins (2015)
D Kathryn Witt (2016)
G Vicki Howard (2016)
G Julia Reed (2013)
HOWARD
Team of the Decade: 2014 (8-3, 12-5)
After perennially finishing in the middle of the county, the Lions’ 2014 squad is the one that broke through to establish Howard as an upper tier program. Not only did this group start a string of three straight years finishing in second place in the standings, but it also secured the lone region championship in program history on the way to making the 4A state finals. During the playoffs, the Lions won four straight games by a combined score of 9-1 to reach the championship contest — losing a 1-0 decision against Walt Whitman in the final. Nia Elbeck, Fern Peters and Catherine Sims represented Howard on the All-County teams.
Player of the Decade: Nia Elbeck (2014)
The only player on the Lions to make All-County more than one season, Elbeck was one of the county’s top scorers between her sophomore and senior seasons. She scored at least seven goals in three straight varsity campaigns, including a county-leading 17 goals as a senior in 2014. She finished her varsity career with 85 points (37 goals and 11 assists), while helping lead Howard to the program’s first region championship in 2014. Elbeck went on to play in college at George Mason University.
“Basically she had a part in every single goal,” said Howard coach Bali Boule in 2014. “She is a hard worker and very focused. She is fast and can take people on.”
All-Decade Howard Team
F Nia Elbeck (2014)
F Taylor Gant (2012)
F Grace Regal (2015)
F Caitlyn Whitford (2012)
MF Emma Bruzdzinski (2012)
MF Danielle Campbell (2020)
MF Sarah Cocozza (2015)
MF Caroline Lewis (2017)
MF Lauren Maynor (2018)
MF Fern Peters (2014)
MF Tessa Walsh (2016)
MF Krista Whelan (2016)
D Morgan DiPietro (2010)
D Katie Schluederberg (2015)
D Julia Schmidt (2017)
D Catherine Sims (2014)
G Mya McConnell (2018)
LONG REACH
Team of the Decade: 2012 (7-4, 12-6)
Widely regarded as the best season in program history, the 2012 squad goes down as the only one that finished with double-digit wins overall for the Lightning this decade. The team boasted a dangerous offensive attack, including double-digit goal totals from both Kristen Fawole and Ana Rebaza. Seeded third in the playoffs, Long Reach proceeded to roll to its first region championship by outscoring Randallstown, Marriotts Ridge and Loch Raven by a combined 12-1 margin in the 2A North bracket. Fawole, Ana Rebaza, Angelina Rebaza and Victoria Simpson were each named All-County at the end of the season.
Player of the Decade: Rachel Kim (2015)
The backbone of the Lightning defense for four years, Kim made All-County three times and was a finalist for Player of the Year as a senior. She helped Long Reach win the program’s first region title in 2012 as a freshman and then continued improving to become the county’s most dominant sweeper and center back in 2014 and 2015. She took all the set pieces for Long Reach and that ability to push forward helped her finish her career with 12 goals and 13 assists. Kim went on to play collegiately at the College of Charleston.
“She has stepped up her quality of play again this year,” said Long Reach coach Erik Sandersen following Kim’s junior season in 2014. “Though a sweepers play is hard to quantify statistically, she has brought an array of talents that distinguish her. She has a brilliant feel for when to step up to cut off a pass and when to fall back.”
All-Decade Long Reach Team
F Kristen Fawole (2012)
F Heather Glasser (2013)
F Ana Rebaza (2013)
F Busi Sokoya (2017)
MF Cam Anderson (2017)
MF Ann Bonner (2014)
MF Gaby Cabrera (2018)
MF Angelina Rebaza (2012)
MF Paige Rosenfeld (2019)
MF Victoria Simpson (2012)
D Payton Holmes (2020)
D Rachel Kim (2015)
D Jada Lee (2017)
D Jessie Lee (2017)
G Courtney Glasser (2011)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of the Decade: 2013 (7-2-2, 13-3-2)
While the 2010 and 2019 teams won county titles, postseason success is what separates this Mustangs’ squad from the rest this decade. Marriotts Ridge finished tied for second in the county standings during the regular season and then went on a memorable postseason run to the first region championship in program history. The team beat Patuxent, 4-1, before securing 1-0 shutout victories over Calvert and Southern to advance to the state semifinals. Jenna Bergquist, Taylor Hensh, Morgan Hochuli and Alexis Zadjura all made All-County.
Player of the Decade: Morgan Crable (2012)
Few players were as versatile as Crable was during her time with the Mustangs, playing all over the field on the way to being named All-County three times and capping her career with Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2012. She helped the Mustangs to a county title as a sophomore and top four finishes in the standings the next two years as well. She chipped in offensively with a combined 13 goals and 11 assists between 2011 and 2012, but was arguably more valuable filling in as a defender or defensive midfielder throughout her career. She went on to be a starter on defense at Loyola University before playing professionally in France.
“[She was] a powerhouse and my triple threat,” coach Robin Grey said in 2012. “Morgan is our playmaker — an explosive, offensive power who has no problem exploiting the backfield and taking keepers one-on-one. When she is in the midfield, she is essential to our transition game. A natural defender, she is probably most comfortable in the back. Her ability to read an opponent is uncanny. Very few make an impact like she has made.”
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
F Maxine Brewer (2010)
F Jordyn Choe (2020)
F Taylor Hensh (2013)
F Katie Kanner (2010)
MF Morgan Crable (2012)
MF Mary Koutrelakos (2014)
MF Alex Price (2010)
MF Aly Wagner (2018)
MF Alexis Zadjura (2013)
D Morgan Choe (2020)
D Ashley Fisher (2018)
D Maria Hochuli (2011)
D Morgan Hochuli (2013)
D Samantha Price (2015)
G Jenna Bergquist (2013)
G Emma Meininger (2017)
MT. HEBRON
Team of the Decade: 2018 (3-7, 8-8-1)
In truth, there were a handful of Vikings’ teams this decade with much better regular seasons, including the team a year earlier that went 7-3-1 in league play. But what makes this team in 2018 so special was its ability to peak at the perfect time. After losing four straight to close the regular season, getting outscored 13-4 during that stretch, Mt. Hebron regrouped to win four consecutive playoff games to capture the program’s first region title since 2000. Included in the run were payback victories over Atholton and Reservoir teams that had defeated the Vikings during the regular season. Erin Halper and Allie Ritter represented the program on the All-County squads.
Player of the Decade: Nia Crump (2014)
A four-year varsity starter and two-time first team selection as a defender, Crump provided unquestioned leadership in the back during her tenure with the program. She played primarily at sweeper, but also pushed forward to take the majority of the Vikings’ set pieces. It was her proficiency on free kicks that leant itself to her accumulating eight goals and 15 assists in her career. She went on to play lacrosse in college at Army West Point.
“Nia is the strongest player physically and mentally on my team,” said coach Tim Deppen in 2014. “She is the glue that holds our defense together. She is the vocal leader of our team on and off the field. She had the right attitude to make our team successful and is always striving to improve herself and her teammates.”
All-Decade Mt. Hebron team
F Susie Halper (2012)
F Julz Lamparella (2017)
F Kelly Richards (2014)
F Allie Ritter (2018)
MF Riley Benson (2020)
MF Jen Giles (2014)
MF Alex Masse (2020)
MF Morgan O’Donnell (2010)
MF Kaitlin Rice (2017)
D Clare Chatham (2010)
D Nia Crump (2014)
D Mackenzie Folch (2017)
D Erin Halper (2018)
D Julia Noppenberger (2019)
G Ainsley Sowers (2019)
G Tavai Tahlia (2011)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of the Decade: 2011 (4-7, 6-8)
In the first season under head coach Christina Bleivik, the Scorpions capitalized on a roster that featured nine seniors to win four county games. It’s the only season this decade that the program has won more than two county games. In each of the league wins — against Howard, Marriotts Ridge, Reservoir and Wilde Lake — Oakland Mills scored multiple goals. Senior forward Nicole Twardowicz made second team All-County after finishing with eight goals.
Player of the Decade: Kerry Browne (2018)
The only Oakland Mills player this decade to be named All-County twice, Browne made second team as both a defender and forward during her career with the Scorpions. It was behind her leadership that Oakland Mills was able to achieve its highest overall win total of the decade in 2018 with a 9-5 record, including an opening-round playoff victory over Hammond. As a senior, Browne finished with eight goals and seven assists — highlighted by three multi-goal games.
“Kerry was a great leader and was extremely competitive which helped raise the overall level of our trainings every day,” coach Hassan Mostafa said. “She was always willing to sacrifice her own glory for the betterment of the team. This was evident by her willingness to interchange positions. She could play striker one game and then find her way back as a sweeper the next. Her work ethic was fantastic and she was one of the key personalities that we relied on in order to steer the program back on track from tougher times before.”
All-Decade Oakland Mills Team
F Kaity Browne (2022)
F Kerry Browne (2018)
F Kat Stockford (2015)
F Nicole Twardowicz (2011)
MF Mary Grace Grandfield (2011)
MF Madison Greenberg (2018)
MF Anna Kiely (2010)
MF Morgan McQuaige (2016)
MF Courtney Rapp (2014)
MF Remi Rollins (2020)
D Charlotte Bickhart (2015)
D Jessica Lampron (2011)
D Liz Negrea (2018)
D Brynn Rhodes (2017)
D Marlee Slaughter (2012)
G Jordan Navarro (2018)
G Erin Yarn (2011)
RESERVOIR
Team of the Decade: 2010 (8-2-1, 15-3-1)
After making the state finals in 2009, the Gators returned to the big stage the next year and this time finished things off for the first state championship in program history. Reservoir beat Huntingtown 1-0 in the title game, capping a postseason where the team outscored its five opponents by a combined score of 7-1. Included along the way was a 2-0 win over top-seeded River Hill for the region crown. Katlyn Axenfeld, who scored the game-winner in the state championship, was joined on the All-County team by Amanda Jackson, Breanna Marsh and Michelle Viegas.
Player of the Decade: Keri Rager (2013)
A standout player anywhere she was on the field from the time she was pulled up to varsity midway through her freshman year until she graduated, Rager made second team as a junior (17 points) before earning Player of the Year recognition as a senior. She spent the early part of her career in more defensive roles, but pushed forward into an attacking midfield position as a senior and finished with 39 points (13 goals and 13 assists). She helped Reservoir to a state championship in 2010 and at least seven wins in each of her four seasons. Rager went on to play at Bridgewater College.
“She was an absolute joy to coach. She was a great captain, leader and role model,” coach Josh Sullivan said in 2013. “She’s always had that speed. The difference was her ability with the ball. Keri could still play at a high rate of speed, but still be under control.”
All-Decade Reservoir Team
F Amanda Jackson (2012)
F Kayla Pindell (2015)
F Karis Turner (2021)
MF Katlyn Axenfeld (2010)
MF Julianne Knoblett (2015)
MF Kat Parris (2020)
MF Keri Rager (2013)
MF Leah Simmons (2016)
MF Kylie Toler (2016)
MF Blair Vant Hoff (2018)
MF Michelle Viegas (2011)
D Blair Bonner (2013)
D Emily Dorn (2018)
D Delaney Reiff (2013)
G Janie Romer (2017)
G Megan Fowler (2011)
RIVER HILL
Team of the Decade: 2012 (11-0, 19-0)
Player of the Decade: Sheridan Street (2013)
In the history of Howard County girls soccer, there have been few forwards more dangerous than Street. A four-year starter who helped the Hawks to three county and two region championships during her time with the program, she posted 18 or more points every season during her career. Street never was named as Player of the Year, but did receive first team All-County recognition three times. Her 22 goals as a junior are tied for the fourth-best single-season total in county history and her 53 points that season is tied for fifth most in a single season. As a senior, she scored seven times in the playoffs — including the lone goal in the state championship victory. Her career total of 61 goals is tied for second most in county history and her 146 points is third all-time. Street went on to play at Syracuse University.
“[She has] tremendous speed with the ball on her feet, can go through double teams, has very precise and accurate passing, and is very determined and driven for success,” coach Brian Song said in 2012. Street “will do anything for the team’s success.”
All-Decade River Hill Team
F Alex Hamer (2014)
F Sheridan Street (2013)
F Brigette Wang (2018)
MF Katie Arensmeier (2012)
MF Megan Chun (2017)
MF Jess Hopkins (2015)
MF Victoria Tran (2017)
MF/D Jen Voyton (2014)
D Callahan Allen (2013)
D Sophia Elguera (2019)
D Jules Grasso (2018)
D Becca Higgins (2015)
D Danielle Poindexter (2018)
D Carly Wetzel (2017)
G Julia Caine (2014)
G Caroline Duffy (2021)
WILDE LAKE
Team of Decade: 2015 (10-1, 16-2-1)
The Wildecats have had two teams make the state finals this decade, but the 2015 squad gets the nod for top honors because it also finished with a county title as well. After opening county play with a loss against Howard, Wilde Lake regrouped to win 14 straight games. In the region playoffs, the team shut out Hammond, Marriotts Ridge and Hereford before defeating Calvert, 3-1, in the state semifinals. It was only a 1-0 defeat against Fallston that spoiled the team’s bid for a championship. Still, Wilde Lake outscored its opposition 43-9 on the season and recorded 12 shutouts. Rachel Lazris was named Player of the Year and was joined on the All-County team by Brynn Drury, Kristen Edwards, Annie Hudec and Jenna Hutchison.
Player of Decade: Julianna Bonner (2018)
After starting her varsity career as a left full back on defense for a Wildecats’ team that won county and region crowns, Bonner transitioned up top as a sophomore and blossomed into one of the greatest scorers in county history. She was first team All-County as a sophomore, Player of the Year as a junior and the coach’s co-Player of the Year as a senior. All three seasons she finished first or tied for first in the county in points, posting a career-best 51 points in 2017 (21 goals and 9 assists). Overall, her 127 points (51 goals and 25 assists) are the sixth highest total in Howard County history. She went on to play in college at Lehigh University.
“She’s not afraid to take on multiple defenders and I think that’s a really rare characteristic, and it’s a thing that you can’t really teach people,” coach Megan Shea said in 2017. “You’re either confident with the ball or you’re not and she just exudes confidence when she has it, and she can just take on anyone.”
All-Decade Wilde Lake Team
F Julianna Bonner (2018)
F Gia Johnson (2021)
F Carliane Laguerre (2013)
F Gillian Sawyer (2011)
MF Brynn Drury (2015)
MF Lily Dunbar (2018)
MF Sarah Hulit (2013)
MF Rachel Lazris (2015)
MF Maria Pascale (2012)
MF Leah Williams (2021)
MF Aicha Wilson (2020)
D Kristen Edwards (2015)
D Angie Geralis (2019)
D Kate Glaros (2015)
D Annie Hudec (2015)
G Jenna Hutchison (2018)