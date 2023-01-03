Marriotts Ridge senior Giavana Liberto excels in new role, named 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls soccer Player of the Year

Watching Marriotts Ridge senior Giavana Liberto play, you would think striker is her natural position. It’s not.

Liberto is a holding midfielder on her club team, utilized in more of a defensive role, a position she’ll play collegiately at Vanderbilt. Playing some striker growing up, Liberto’s defensive background has helped her understand different ways to challenge opposing defenders as a dynamic attacking threat.

Advertisement

Marriotts Ridge senior Giavana Liberto took on a new role in her final season, moving to striker. She posted 77 points (32 goals, 13 assists), leading the Mustangs to a Howard County championship. She concludes her career as the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls soccer Player of the Year. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

As a junior, Liberto was named first team All-County with 16 goals and eight assists. The senior elevated her game to new heights in her final season with 77 points (32 goals, 13 assists), leading the Mustangs to a Howard County championship. She concludes her career as the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls soccer Player of the Year.

“It was pretty rewarding seeing that all of our hard work has paid off,” Liberto said. “Although it’s more of an individualized award, I feel like it’s more of a reflection of how our team played this season and of how our team worked hard.”

Advertisement

Adjusting to her striker role, Liberto’s composure never wavered. Whether she was in a one-on-one breakaway situation or pressured, she always found a way to convert when it mattered most.

“She has this ability to just read the defenders or just read the situation at any given time and be so critical about it,” Marriotts Ridge coach Kudzai Dzimiri said. “She’s also been able to strike the ball from distance. During practice we’d always practice free kicks from different ranges and she always put it on frame. Just having the consistency, the ability to make sure that she’s calm in any scenario, even when we’re trailing. She’d always find those ways to stay composed and be one of the best clinical players I’ve ever come across.”

“She has this ability to just read the defenders or just read the situation at any given time and be so critical about it. She’s also been able to strike the ball from distance. During practice we’d always practice free kicks from different ranges and she always put it on frame," Marriotts Ridge coach Kudzai Dzimiri said of Giavana Liberto. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Dzimiri, in his first year, implemented a methodology of how he envisioned the Mustangs playing. One of nine seniors, it didn’t take long for Liberto, a team captain, to understand that vision. She helped instill that style of play in those without varsity experience, allowing them to quickly assimilate into their new roles.

“There was never a single time where there was an argument or there was some kind of separation within the team,” Dzimiri said. “I think she had a large part to do with that. If there ever was an issue, she would address it with me and she would do it professionally. She’s always professional, she’s always uplifting, always being that person that is a representative of the team.

“She’s probably the reason why I started both my freshmen this year. She fought for those girls and they earned that starting position partly due to their captain as she was a huge advocate for them.”

Beyond her leadership, Liberto’s dynamic playmaking ability created opportunities for both her and her teammates. However, that success didn’t come easy as Liberto was constantly tasked with adjusting to a multitude of defensive coverages. Some teams opted to double-team her, others opted to man-mark her, but Liberto always found a way to adjust.

“I always try to look up and scan the field, see who else is running with me,” Liberto said. “I think our team did a really good job of that. We all worked off each other and never really gave up and said, ‘OK she’s going, I’m just going to sit in.’ Everybody worked really hard to help each other out. I think the key is just always to be willing to adapt and always be ready for what’s coming next. Always just kind of staying on your toes, that’s developed throughout my high school career.”

Mt. Hebron's Maria Brogno finished the season with seven goals and six assists. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

All-County first team

Maria Brogno, Mt. Hebron, sophomore, midfield: Brogno finished second on the Vikings with 20 points (seven goals, six assists), a skilled finisher with both feet.

Advertisement

Kaity Browne, Oakland Mills, senior, forward: Browne spearheaded the Scorpions offense with a team-high 12 goals and five assists, including three game-winning goals.

Reagan Burfeind, Long Reach, senior, defender: A varsity starter for the last two years, Burfeind was a team captain as the center back and an anchor for the Lightning defensively, often battling against the opponent’s best players.

Bella Buscher, Glenelg, junior, goalie: Buscher had 104 saves and eight shutouts in 18 games, only allowing 13 goals as an integral part of a team that reached their second consecutive state championship game.

Carlin Costell, Glenelg, junior, defender: First team All-County for the second straight season, Costell helped ignite transition opportunities for a Glenelg team that outscored opponents 16-1 in the postseason and only allowed 15 goals in 18 games.

Oakland Mills' Rebecca Fairbanks, left, blocks River Hill's Natalie Lubitz, right, from the ball in the first half a game on Oct. 18. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Rebecca Fairbanks, Oakland Mills, senior, defender: A center back and team captain, Fairbanks had six goals and five assists, including four goals on set pieces. Defensively, she often matching up against the opposition’s best offensive player.

Ellie Fiedler, Mt. Hebron, junior, midfield: Fiedler had two assists and was a main part of Mt. Hebron’s stifling defense that had 11 shutouts in 17 games, often excelling out of the air as a central defensive midfielder.

Advertisement

Bridget Ford, Marriotts Ridge, junior, defender: A center back who also contributed offensively with two goals and six assists, Ford helped the Mustangs defense earn eight shutouts and often helped spark transition opportunities offensively.

Anna Hendrickson, Marriotts Ridge, junior, midfield: Hendrickson was second on the Mustangs with nine goals and two assists, playing as a central midfielder and a member of the varsity team for three seasons.

Leen Jawhar, Mt. Hebron, junior, forward: Jawhar was the Vikings points leader with 30 (14 goals, two assists) displaying excellent agility and technical ability for Mt. Hebron who reached its second consecutive state championship game.

Glenelg's Stephanie Lathrop had 20 goals and eight assists for the Class 2A state runner-up Gladiators. (Katie Busher/Katie Buscher)

Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, junior, forward: Lathrop was a dynamic attacking threat for the Gladiators with a team-leading 48 points (20 goals, eight assists) and now has a school record 129 points (57 goals, 15 assists) in her three seasons on varsity.

Allie Lubitz, River Hill, senior, midfield: A team captain for the Hawks, Lubitz excelled as a goal scorer and facilitator with five goals and five assists. She was named second team All-County as a junior.

Sydney Rhodes, Howard, sophomore, forward: Rhodes was the Lions’ points leader with 29 (14 goals, one assist) displaying her great speed and nose for goal throughout the season.

Advertisement

Ginny Sung, Glenelg, senior, midfield: A team captain, Sung was the Gladiators’ second leading scorer with 23 points (six goals, 11 assists), including the game-winning goal in the state semifinal against Hereford. Her 11 assists tied a program record.

Ainsley Wilson, Mt. Hebron, junior, defender: A junior captain, Wilson was a leader of the elite Vikings’ defense that orchestrated 11 shutouts in 17 games and allowed only 1.82 shots on target per game.

All-County second team

Mollie Anderson, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield

Maya Avery, Centennial, junior, forward

Erin Clark, Centennial, senior, defense

Grace Drasin, Long Reach, junior, midfield

Advertisement

Grace Dunbar, Wilde Lake, senior, forward

Abby Eldridge, Marriotts Ridge, senior, defender

Dani Farias, Howard, senior, midfield

Ansley Glasgow, Howard, senior, goalie

Greta Hanson, River Hill, junior, defense

Sophia Julian, Wilde Lake, sophomore, defense

Advertisement

Morgan Lane, Hammond, senior, forward

Julianna Medina, Reservoir, senior, midfield

Charlotte Plano, Howard, senior, defense

Marella Virmani, River Hill, freshman, forward

Keagan Williams, Atholton, sophomore, forward

Final Season Standings

1. Marriotts Ridge (12-4, 10-1, Howard County Champions); 2. Mt. Hebron (13-3-1, 9-1-1, Class 3A state runner-up); 3. Glenelg (14-4, 8-3, Class 2A state runner up); 4. River Hill (9-5-3, 6-2-3, Class 3A state quarterfinalist); 5. Oakland Mills (9-5-1, 6-4-1); 6. Howard (8-6, 6-5); 7. Atholton (5-7-1, 5-6); 8. Long Reach (6-7, 5-6); 9. Centennial (5-6-2, 5-5-2); 10. Wilde Lake (3-10, 2-8); 11. Reservoir (1-10, 1-9); 12. Hammond (0-11, 0-10).

Advertisement

IAAM B Conference: Glenelg Country (0-10, 0-9)

IAAM C Conference: Chapelgate Christian (5-11, 2-10).