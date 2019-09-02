River Hill girls soccer looks to stay grounded in pursuit of fourth straight state title

Coach’s corner: “​I feel the strength of our team this year is our midfield. We return a lot of experience there, and we should be able to do a good job in the middle third of the pitch in terms of controlling the pace of the game. We have some extremely creative offensive-midfield players, as well as some very responsible defensive-midfield players and some exceptional speed as well. It should make for a strong unit if all of the pieces come together.” — head coach Phil Ranker