“Kat is a high-level player because she can score within 40 yards, so the defense has to push up to her, but she’s so fast, so they have to respect her speed,” said Reservoir head coach Phil Ranker, who last coached a player of the year in 2016 with Kylie Toler. “There were numerous times throughout the season where she took on two or three girls in tight spaces, got through them and created a chance. When you have a player who can single-handedly change the game in a matter of five seconds … it’s pretty rare.”