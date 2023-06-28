Mt. Hebron two-time state champion Arayana Ladson is named 2023 Howard County Times girls outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mt. Hebron junior Arayana Ladson won Class 3A state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and was third in the long jump. Ladson is the 2023 Howard County Times girls outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron outdoor track and field junior Arayana Ladson is goal oriented, never complacent and always looking to accomplish new things.

This year, Ladson wanted to break 12 seconds in the 100 meters, run a consistent 24 seconds in the 200 and run a low 14-second 100-meter hurdles. She accomplished all of those goals, building on the foundation she set as a sophomore, winning a pair of individual state gold medals.

A year ago, Ladson struck gold in the 100 hurdles and long jump, but narrowly missed out on winning the 200 with a silver medal. However, that changed this year, as she secured her first state gold medal in the 200 (24.83 seconds). She also won a gold medal in the 100 (12.14) and earned a bronze medal in the long jump (17-03.1/4).

For her efforts, Ladson is the 2023 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

“I’ve been running track since I was 7 years old,” Ladson said. “The mindset going into meets is, ‘It’s nothing new to you, you’ve done this before. It might be new competition, but everyone is out here to perform well. Nobody is going to put you down, so why would you put yourself down by having a bad mindset going into a track meet nervous.’

“I think what allows me to perform my best is I tell myself, ‘You’ve gotten this far, there’s no reason for you to mess up now because you obviously have the talent to be there.’ My coaches also like to give me pep talks and let me know that I’m here for a reason. My mom and my sisters are my biggest supporters, so they also let me know that you’re here for a reason, you got this and that there’s no reason to be nervous.”

Leaning on that confidence, Ladson started the postseason off in a big way at the Howard County championships. She won a trio of county titles in the 100 (12.20), 100 hurdles (14.66) and 200 (24.73), also finishing third in the long jump (17-02.1/2). Ladson’s hurdle title was among elite competition, beating out Oakland Mills’ Oluwasemilore Olakunle, River Hill’s Larasia Buckner and Hammond’s Morgan Lane.

She maintained that success at the Class 3A East region championships. The junior once again won both the 100 (12.02) and 200 (24.62) at regionals but fell during the 100-meter hurdles as the presumptive favorite. She wasn’t able to finish the race and didn’t qualify for states, losing the opportunity to defend her title.

However, she didn’t allow that adversity to bring her down.

“She did a very good job in the heat of the moment at counties, regionals and states of saying, ‘Regardless of how I’m performing, I’m never going to give up,’” Mt. Hebron coach Teyarnte Carter said. “That was the one thing that I saw from her, competing in four open events. Saying, ‘Hey, if I didn’t have a good start, then I can have a still have a good middle or finish.’ That is what I’m most proud of Arayana and her season altogether is that just because one little part of your race didn’t go the way that it was supposed to doesn’t mean it has to be the end all be all.”

Ladson completed her junior track season with four state gold medals between the indoor and outdoor seasons. Even with that success, Ladson still remains as goal-oriented as ever already with target times in mind for every event in her senior year.

“What excites me most is now I’ve really got a feel of both indoor and outdoor season,” Ladson said. “So, I won’t go into any season with any nervousness or any type of doubt in my races. I’ll go in with a strong mentality of I know how to do this, I’ve done this before and just run my races how I should, continuing to trust the process.”

Oakland Mills sophomore Alicia Hall won the Class 2A triple jump on the first day of the MPSSAA track and field championships (Anthony Maluso)

All-County first team

Valerie Ashamu, Oakland Mills, junior, jumps/relays

Ashamu flourished in the high jump throughout the season, winning the event at both counties and regionals, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches, winning a silver medal at states. She added a pair of top-five finishes in the long jump at regions and states, highlighted by a bronze medal at regionals.

Larasia Buckner, River Hill, senior, hurdles/jumps/relays

Buckner excelled in both the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump, winning the hurdles at regionals (15.66) and placing third at both counties and regionals. The veteran also finished top five in the triple jump at counties, regions and states, highlighted by a personal record distance of 36-3 at counties.

Alicia Hall, Oakland Mills, sophomore, jumps

Hall dominated in jumps all season, winning a gold medal in the triple jump at counties (37-4) , the 2A West regional (38-2 3/4) and states (37-8 1/4). She also thrived in the long jump with a personal best distance of 17-10 1/2 inches to win the 2A West regional, also placing third in both the long and high jump at states.

Riley Herdson, Centennial, sophomore, distance

Herdson led the way for the Eagles girls in the distance events. She won the 800 at the 3A East regional (2:14.68) and won a silver medal at states. She also finished third in the 1,600 and was an integral part of Centennial’s 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Mecca Jackson, Reservoir, senior, short distance/relays

The senior started off the postseason strong, winning the 400 at counties with a personal-best time of 58.44 seconds. She won the event at regionals (59.16), also qualifying for both the 100 meter and 4x100 relay at states.

Hammond's Morgan Lane, shown in this file photo, was unbeaten this season in the 300 hurdles. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Morgan Lane, Hammond, senior, hurdles/relays

Lane didn’t lose a 300-meter hurdle race, taking the top spot at counties (45.21), regionals (46.02) and states (45.33). The veteran also raced on the Golden Bears 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams, highlighted by a silver medal in the 4x100 at regionals.

Oluwasemilore Olakunle, Oakland Mills, senior, short distance/hurdles/relays

At counties, Olakunle finished second in both the 100-meter hurdles and 100 meter dash, also winning the 4x100 meter relay. She won the 200 (25.50) and 100 hurdles (14.54) at regionals. The veteran closed out her career with a silver medal in the 100 hurdles and a pair of gold medals as part of the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams at states.

MaKayla Pritchett, Oakland Mills, senior, discus/shot put

Prichett won the shot put at counties with a personal record distance (101-10), breaking a 22-year school record in the process. She also finished third in the 2A West regional and 10th at states.

Ruth Smith, Howard, senior, high jump

Smith closed her career in a big way, excelling at the high jump throughout her career. She won a gold medal at the 3A East Regional (5-2), notching silver medals at both counties and states.

Shania Staats, Wilde Lake, senior, sprints/jumps

After finishing second at counties and regionals in the long jump, Staats won the 3A state title with a jump of 17-10 1/4. She also finished second at regionals and ninth at states in the triple jump. She also ran on the Wildecats’ state third-place 4x200 team.

Long Reach's Aniyah Toppin won the Class 3A triple jump at the MPSSAA state track and field championships. (Anthony Maluso)

Aniyah Toppin, Long Reach, junior, jumps

Toppin began the postseason winning the long jump (18-06) at counties and taking home fourth in the triple jump. She then won both events at regionals with distances of 17-11 1/2 in the long jump and 36-1/2 in the triple jump. The junior finished off her season winning a gold medal in the triple jump (36-08), also taking home a silver medal in the long jump (17-09 1/2).

Lauren Virmani, River Hill, freshman, relays/distance

Lauren burst onto the scene in her first county championships, winning the 3,200 (11:04.90), adding on second-place finishes in both the 800 and 1,600. The freshman continued to excel in her first state championships with a silver medal in the 3,200, bronze in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800.

Marella Virmani, River Hill, freshman, relays/distance

Marella also shined in her first county championships taking home a title in both the 800 (2:19.86) and 1,600 (5:04.24). She once again won the 1,600 at regionals (4:57.88) and added a third-place finish in the 800. Marella closed out her first season in a big way with a pair of individual state gold medals in the 800 (2:14.24) and 1,600 (4:53.71).

Lauren, left, and Marella Virmani pose together after finishing the Class 3A 1,600-meter race at the MPSSAA state track and field championships. Marella won the race and Lauren was third. (Anthony Maluso)

Chloe Williams, Hammond, senior, short distance

Williams shined at 2A West regionals for the Golden Bears, winning the 100 with a personal best time of 12.38 seconds, also taking second in the 200. She maintained that success into states with top-six finishes in the 100 and 200, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the 100.

Katherine Wood, Atholton, junior, shot put/discus

Wood started the postseason winning the shot put (33-02) at the county championships, also with a second-place finish in discus. She then replicated that performance at regionals with a pair of top-three finishes, closing out her junior season with a pair of top-10 finishes at states, highlighted by fourth place in shot put.

All-County second team

Saniya Curtis, Oakland Mills, senior, short distance/relays/hurdles

Kani’a Dozier, Reservoir, senior, short distance/relays

Bianca Durant, Howard, sophomore, short distance/relays

Kiley Mann, Howard, junior, distance

Alyssa Mattes, Marriotts Ridge, freshman, distance

Caroline McCaffrey, Mt. Hebron, junior, distance/relays

Gabrielle Millwood, Atholton, sophomore, short distance

Nkechi Okpowasili, Oakland Mills, sophomore, short distance/relays

Boluwatito Ogundairo, Oakland Mills, senior, short distance/relays

Sydney Rhodes, Howard, sophomore, short distance/relays

Alayna Rover, Wilde Lake, senior, hurdles/relays

Shanise Staats, Wilde Lake, senior, sprints/relays

Avery Voeltner, Centennial, junior, pole vault

Dakota West, Howard, junior, short distance/relays