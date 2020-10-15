Howard County Girls Outdoor Track All-Decade

While team state titles have proven to be elusive over the last decade for Howard County girls outdoor track programs, with no championships and three state finalists, there has been no shortage of individual success on the state’s biggest stage.
In fact, since 2010, Howard County has accumulated over 40 gold medals at the state championship meet between individual events and relays.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite talents and teams, we combed through the archives to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All athletes who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
2013 Howard
The 2013 Lions are the lone county program this decade to win county and region titles, along with finishing as a state finalist, in the same season. The team finished with 125 points at the county championship meet, beating second-place Reservoir by 21. Howard again edged Reservoir at the 3A East regional meet, scoring 124 points compared to the Gators' 117. Then at states, the Lions scored 54 points and fell just one point short against state-champion Thomas Stone. Christine London was named Athlete of the Year, while Sydney Biniak and Taylor Scaife joined her on the All-County team.
PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
Howard
Even without a state championship, the Lions' consistent level of success since 2010 has been on a completely different level than its county competition. Howard has won county and region titles six of the last 10 years, including five straight years winning those two crowns together between 2013 and 2017. No other county program has won more than one county championship during that stretch. Additionally, the team finished as a state finalist in 2013. A total of 13 Howard athletes have been named All-County, including Christin London (2013) and Courtney Mann (2017) garnering Athlete of the Year recognition.
ATHLETE OF THE DECADE
Jen Bleakney, Atholton (2015)
Building on an All-County selection as a sophomore, Bleakney earned back-to-back Athlete of the Year honors as a junior and senior. She won the county title in the 1,600 in 2013. Then the following year she went undefeated during the postseason with county, region and state championships in the 800, 1,600 and as part of the Raiders' 4x800 relay. She replicated that sweep of those same postseason races as a senior while setting several personal records. Her times at the state meet in 2015 of 2:14.21 in the 800 and 4:58.29 in the 1,600 both went down as her career bests. The time of 9:28.98 by the Atholton 4x800 relay squad in 2015, which Bleakney was a part of, is an all-time county record.
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Sprints
Jamila Brown, Wilde Lake (2016). While she never was named outdoor Athlete of the Year, Brown secured her spot among the county’s most accomplished sprinters as a four-time All-County honoree. She was a runner-up in both the 100 and 200 at the county and region meets as a freshman. The following year, she placed first in the 100 and 200 at counties and regionals to go along with a county title in the 400. Also in 2014, Brown finished second in the 100 and 200 at states. She duplicated that level of success as a junior with county and region titles in both the 100 and 200, to go along with runner-up finishes in both those events at states. Brown finally got her outdoor state title as a senior in the 200 to go along with victories in the 100 at counties and the 100 and 200 at regionals. Her PR times in the 100 (11.95 – county meet in 2015), 200 (24.21 – states 2014) and 400 (57.09 seconds) are all the top times by a Wilde Lake athlete in the last 20 years. The 200 time is an all-time county record.
Micah Meekins, Marriotts Ridge (2016). As a two-time All-County selection, Meekins racked up titles in the 100, 200 and 400 during her final two high school seasons. She was an Athlete of the Year finalist as a junior, winning 2A state championships in all three of her individual events. She also added regional crowns in all three events, along with a county title in the 400. The following year as a senior, she won a county title in the 200 before sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 titles at regionals. Finally, she added another 2A state title in the 400 with a personal-best time of 55.63 seconds.
Sydney Robinson, River Hill/Mt. Hebron (2019). A three-time All-County performer at River Hill, who had a truncated outdoor season as a sophomore while attending Mt. Hebron, Robinson’s high school career was highlighted by being named Athlete of the Year as a junior in 2018. Robinson earned victories in the 400 at the county and region meets as a freshman to go along with a handful of top three finishes in the 100, 200 and long jump during the postseason. Her sophomore year, Robinson did not compete at regions and states but did bring home county titles in the 200 and 400 to go along with second-place efforts in the 100 and long jump at the same meet. As a junior, she won county and state titles in the 100, including a personal-record time of 12.08 seconds at states. Robinson also won county and region championships in the 200, a region title in the 400 (PR time of 57.75 seconds) and a region title in the long jump. She was second at states in 2018 in both the 200 and long jump (PR of 17 feet, 8 inches). There were no titles for Robinson as a senior during the postseason, but she did secure 12 postseason medals between counties, regionals and states.
Aneesha Scott, Long Reach (2011). After an All-County junior outdoor season that saw Scott sweep her way through the postseason in the 200 and win county and region titles in the 100, she raised the bar to become one of the county’s all-time great sprinters and was named Athlete of the Year as a senior. Scott didn’t lose a single individual race she entered during the high school season in 2011. She swept through the postseason in the 100, 200 and 400 and even anchored the Lightning’s 4x100 relay to gold at regionals and states. Her time of 55.81 seconds in the 400 at the county championships stands as a county-meet record, and she bettered that mark at states with a PR of 55.65 seconds. Her other fastest postseason times were 12 seconds in the 100 and 24.52 in the 200 — both coming at the 2A South regional meet as a senior.
Middle Distance
Michaela Wilkins, Mt. Hebron (2012). Wilkins dominated the 400 and 800 races during her junior and senior seasons. She swept her way to titles at the county, region and state meets in the 800 as a junior, while also winning the 400 at regionals. Wilkins then was even better as a senior with county, region and state titles in both events, while also helping the Vikings to gold in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays at counties and regionals. Wilkins set a 3A state record at the time with her personal best time of 2:12.02 in the 800 at states as a senior. Her best postseason time in the 400 (55.44 seconds) came at states in 2012 as well.
Satori Valentine, Mt. Hebron (2020). Another Vikings middle-distance star, Valentine was robbed of her senior year of outdoor because of the coronavirus pandemic. But as an All-County selection the previous three years she more than took advantage of the time she did have on the track. As a freshman, she didn’t have any postseason victories but was in the top three in the 400 and 800 at counties and also in the 800 at regionals. She took a major step forward as a sophomore, winning the 400 and 800 at the county and regional meets before taking second at the state championships in the 800. Valentine also helped the Vikings' 4x400 relay team to a state championship. Then, on the way to being named Athlete of the Year as a junior, she won county titles again in the 400 and 800 to go with a regional crown in the 800 (2:15.76). She then capped things off with three gold medals at states — winning the 400 (55.49) and 800 (2:15.82) and also helping the Vikings' 4x400 relay to first in a 3A record-setting time of 3:50.68.
Distance
Amanda Eliker, Howard (2020). In her lone All-County season as a junior in 2019, Eliker secured eight top two postseason finishes between the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400 relay. She won the 1,600 and 3,200, while finishing second in the 800, at counties. At regionals, Eliker won gold medals in the 1,600, 3,200 and 4x800. Then she wrapped up the season with PR times in both the 1,600 (5:02.86) and 3,200 (11:05.98) at states en route to second-place finishes in those events.
Brit Lang, Oakland Mills (2016). After making All-County as a sophomore and junior, Lang capped her career with Athlete of the Year honors as a senior. In 2014, she won a county championship in the 3,200 and finished runner-up in the 1,600 at regionals. The next year, she finished runner-up in the 800 and 1,600 at counties and regionals, while finishing first at the county championships in the 3,200 and second at regionals in the same event. Her time of 5:01.17 on the way to finishing in third at states in the 1,600 was a PR. It was as a senior, though, when Lang was at her best. She won county titles in the 800 (PR of 2:16.83), 1,600 and 3,200 (county-record time of 10:43.99). Lang then added region titles in the 800 and 3,200 before culminating her year with her first outdoor state title in the 3,200.
Becky Yep, Mt. Hebron (2010). The 2010 Athlete of the Year, Yep finished her decorated career in style with a multitude of county, region and state titles. She won the 1,600 and 3,200 at the county championships, including posting her fastest postseason time in the 3,200 (10:53.79). Yep followed that up by winning region titles in the 800 (2:22.85), 1,600 and 3,200. She then ended her career with the first outdoor state titles of her career in the 3,200 and 1,600 (5:08.73).
Hurdles
Christine London, Howard (2013). Not only a three-time All-County performer, including being named Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2013, London was also a five-time state champion during outdoor. She won the 300 hurdles at states as a sophomore and then went on to win state championships in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in each of her final two outdoor seasons. She grabbed five outdoor county titles and six region crowns between the two hurdle events as well. Her PR in the 300 hurdles was 43.71 seconds at states as a sophomore, while her personal best in the 100 hurdles was 14.17 seconds at states as a senior. She also helped the Lions' 4x100 and 4x200 relay squads to county and region titles in 2013.
Adaobi Tabugbo, Reservoir (2020). While she too lost her senior season because of the coronavirus, Tabugbo still graduated as the Gators' record-holder in both hurdle events. As a sophomore, she swept the 100 hurdles in the postseason. Then, as a junior, she again won the 100 hurdles at the county, region and state meets to go along with adding county and region titles in the 300 hurdles. Tabugbo was also part of Reservoir’s region-champion 4x100 relay team. For her outdoor track career, her PRs were 14.15 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 44.04 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Pole Vault
Sophie Caplan, River Hill (2016). As both a champion pole vaulter and jumper, Caplan was named All-County three times. Her sophomore year, she broke through with a region title in the pole vault and a third-place finish in the same event at states. The next season, she won county titles in the pole vault (PR of 10-3) and high jump (PR of 5-0), while adding a region title and runner-up finish at states in the pole vault as well. Caplan then added county and region titles, along with another runner-up showing at states, in the pole vault as a senior.
Madison Garrigus, Atholton (2020). Even without a senior outdoor season — where she was set to build on being named the indoor Athlete of the Year while clearing 11-0 in the pole vault at regionals — Garrigus graduated with quite the resume. As a sophomore, she won the pole vault at regionals and finished second at the county meet. Then, as a junior, she won the pole vault at counties and regionals before placing second in the event at states.
Jumps
Sydney Biniak, Howard (2014). A standout in all the jumping events throughout her career, Biniak saw particular high levels of success in the high jump. As a junior, she won county and state championships in the high jump, and she cleared 5-6 at the state meet. She added top three finishes in 2013 at the county and region championships in the long jump and triple jump. As a senior, she won all three jumping events to go along with helping the Lions' 4x200 relay to first place at the county championship meet. She then won the high jump and finished second in the long jump at regionals before wrapping the season up with a second-place finish in the high jump at states.
Jermika Miller, Hammond (2013). A two-time All-County selection, Miller was a standout in all the jumping events. She was the high jump champ and runner-up in the long and triple jumps as a junior. The same year, she won the triple jump and was second in the long jump at regionals. As a senior, she won the long and triple jumps at the county and regional championship meets. Then she wrapped it all up with her first outdoor state championship in the triple jump with a PR distance of 38-4.25.
Throws
Taylor Scaife, Howard (2015). A three-time All-County performer, Scaife won multiple postseason titles each of her final three years of high school. The shot put was her specialty from the beginning, winning the event at the county and regional meets as a sophomore and taking third at states that year. She duplicated those finishes at those three meets in the shot put as a junior. Then as a senior, she elevated herself into a state champion in the shot put by sweeping the event during the postseason — posting a top postseason distance of 44-0 at the county championship meet for a county meet record. She also became a standout in the discus with a county title and top three finishes at regionals and states — posting her top distance of 117-0 at the 4A state championship competition.
Briana Taborn, Atholton (2014). A two-time All-County selection, Taborn burst onto the scene as a sophomore and then closed her career with a dominant senior campaign. In 2012, she swept the throwing events at counties and regionals. Two years later as a senior, she was nearly perfect during the postseason. She won the discus at the county, region and state meets and then also, after finishing second in the shot put at the county championships, rebounded to win region and state titles in the shot put. Her top distances were 38-8 in the shot put at states and 125-3 in the discus at the 3A East region meet.
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
Sprints
Titi Oden, Hammond (2011). A transfer into the Golden Bears' program for her senior year, Oden’s times in the 100, 200 and 400 rank as some of the fastest this decade by a county runner. However, Oden didn’t win any outdoor postseason titles in 2011 due to finishing consistently as a runner-up to Long Reach standout Aneesha Scott. Oden was second in the 100 and 200 at the county championship meet, while finishing second in the 100 (12.12 seconds), 200 (25.33 seconds) and 400 (57.53 seconds) at the 2A south regional meet in all PR times. Oden then finished her season by placing second in the 100 and 200, along with a third-place finish in the 400, at the 2A state championships.
Jaiden Ritter, Mt. Hebron (2019). On her way to making All-County as a sophomore and senior, Ritter was an elite performer for the Vikings in the 100, 200, 400 and relays. In 2017, she won a county title in the 100 and finished second at the meet in the 200 and 400. She also added a region title in the 400 and second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 at regionals. There were no top three finishes during the postseason of Ritter’s junior year, but she regrouped to return to the top as a senior. In 2019, she won county and region titles in the 100 and 200 to go along with a second-place finish in the 100 at states. Her fastest postseason times in the 100 (12.02 seconds) and 200 (24.98 seconds) came in her senior campaign.
Taylor Williams, Mt. Hebron (2015). An all-county selection as a freshman and sophomore, Williams was dominant in 2013 on the way to sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 events at the county and 3A East region meets. Her time of 24.98 seconds in the 200 at regionals as a sophomore is tied for the fastest in the event by a Mt. Hebron runner this decade.
Distance
Alex Hargrett, Atholton (2019). Hargrett’s postseason success came early in her career, making All-County as a freshman and sophomore. In her first outdoor campaign in 2016, she finished second in the 800 at counties before winning the event at regionals. Then, the following year as a sophomore, Hargrett won county and region (PR of 2:17.86) titles in the 800 to go along with a region title in the 1,600. It was at states in the 1,600 when she set a PR time of 5:05.57 on the way to second place.
Courtney Mann, Howard (2017). Building on an All-County junior season, Mann was named Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2017. During 2016, she was top three in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the county and region meets. Then during her senior season, she blossomed into a multiple-time champion. Mann won county and region titles in both the 1,600 and 3,200, and at 4A states, she finished third in the 1,600 with a PR time of 5:05.24.
Faith Meininger, River Hill (2021). An All-County performer as a freshman and sophomore before losing her junior season to the coronavirus pandemic, Meininger excelled in the 1,600 and 3,200. As a freshman, she swept the 3,200 at counties, regions and states to go along with a region title in the 1,600. The next year as a sophomore, she earned four gold medals at regionals (800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x800 relay) before earning a pair of second-place finishes in the 1,600 (PR of 5:06.93) and 3,200 at states.
Julia Nardone, Glenelg (2015). A four-time All-County selection, Nardone was the model of consistency with at least one postseason title every year of high school. As a freshman, she won county and region championships in the 1,600 and 3,200, while also finishing in the top three in both races at states. Sophomore year she won the 1,600 and 3,200 at the 2A South regional meet before capturing an outdoor state title in the 3,200. The next two years, as a junior and senior, she was a region champion in the 3,200 — setting a personal record with a time of 11:13.11 in the event in 2015.
Hurdles
Jaqueline Tape, Long Reach (2011). An All-County selection as a junior in 2010, Tape won county and region titles in both the 100 and 300 hurdles before finishing the season off with a state championship in the 300 hurdles (PR of 45.54 seconds). Her best time (14.59 seconds) in the 100 hurdles came at the 2A South region meet. She added a region title in the 100 hurdles as a senior.
Tayler Wheeler, Oakland Mills (2010). An equally accomplished performer in the hurdles and triple jump, Wheeler won titles in both as a senior All-County performer in 2010. She won a county title in the triple jump and a state championship in the 100 hurdles (15.21 seconds) to go along with several other top three finishes.
Pole Vault
Caitlin Davis, River Hill (2012). As a talented athlete in both the pole vault and jumping events, Davis racked up plenty of points for the Hawks as an All-County performer every season from her sophomore through senior year. As a sophomore, she won a 3A East region title in the triple jump. The following season she won a county title in the pole vault (10-0) and won region titles in the triple and long jump events. Then, as a senior, she wrapped things up with county and regional pole vault titles.
Jumps
Adeola Abdulkadir, Howard (2016). An All-County selection her final two years of high school, Abdulkadir was a postseason champion in the high, long and triple jumps at least once apiece during her career. She won the county title in the long jump (PR of 17-4) as a junior. Then, as a senior, she won county championships in the high jump and triple jump, to go along with a region title in the triple jump. At states, her PR distance of 38-9.75 in the triple jump earned second place.
Kristen Fawole, Long Reach (2013). A three-time All-County selection, Fawole burst onto the scene by winning the long jump at the county, regional and state meets as a freshman. She followed that up as a sophomore with a county championship in the triple jump and a second-place finish at states in the same event with a personal-best distance of 37-4.25. As a junior, she won county and 2A South region titles in the long jump and triple jump — including a record distance of 17-8 in the long jump at counties. There were no postseason titles for her as a senior, but she did earn second-place finishes at counties, regions and states in the triple jump.
Deanna Yancey, Wilde Lake (2017). A three-time All-County selection who excelled in the jumping events and hurdles, Yancey finished her career with three postseason titles. As a sophomore, she was third at counties, second at regionals and second at states in the high jump. The next year she won a 3A East region title in the high jump and finished second in the 300 hurdles. Then finally as a senior, Yancey earned county titles in the high jump and 300 hurdles before placing second in the 300 hurdles at regionals.
Throws
Samantha Clay, Reservoir (2010). As an All-County performer in 2010, Clay was first in the shot put and second in the discus at the county championships before sweeping those two events at the 3A East regional meet. She then wrapped up the season by placing second in the discus (113-10) at the 3A state championships.
Bayli Smith, Howard (2017). She made All-County as a junior and senior, finishing as the county’s best in the shot put and discus both of those seasons. In 2016, she won both throwing events at the county meet before finishing first in the discus and runner-up in the shot put at regionals. She was then second in the shot put at states. As a senior, Smith again won county titles in the shot put and discus (121-3) before securing a region title in the shot put. She then wrapped up the season with a second place finish in the shot put at states (37-0).
THIRD TEAM ALL-DECADE
Sprints
Kathleen Amstad, Centennial (2015)
Alexis Harris, Reservoir (2011)
Sierrah Matthews, Mt. Hebron (2021)
Distance
Anna Demaree, River Hill (2011)
Allison Krein, River Hill (2015)
Tiffany Lang, Oakland Mills (2012)
Camryn Strieb, Atholton (2019)
Jasmine Tiamfook, River Hill (2018)
Hurdles
Taylor Selber, Long Reach (2015)
Pole Vault
Olivia Island, River Hill (2018)
Jumps
Cassidy Bunyard, Atholton (2019)
Bria Hill, Long Reach (2015)
Oluwaseun Sule, Oakland Mills (2019)
Asha Taitt, Reservoir (2020)
Asha Washington, Atholton (2018)
Throws
Lola Alli, Reservoir (2018)
Arnesha Gross, Hammond (2010)
Morgan Young, Atholton (2019)