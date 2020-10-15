Howard County Girls Outdoor Track All-Decade

Jamila Brown, Wilde Lake (2016). While she never was named outdoor Athlete of the Year, Brown secured her spot among the county’s most accomplished sprinters as a four-time All-County honoree. She was a runner-up in both the 100 and 200 at the county and region meets as a freshman. The following year, she placed first in the 100 and 200 at counties and regionals to go along with a county title in the 400. Also in 2014, Brown finished second in the 100 and 200 at states. She duplicated that level of success as a junior with county and region titles in both the 100 and 200, to go along with runner-up finishes in both those events at states. Brown finally got her outdoor state title as a senior in the 200 to go along with victories in the 100 at counties and the 100 and 200 at regionals. Her PR times in the 100 (11.95 – county meet in 2015), 200 (24.21 – states 2014) and 400 (57.09 seconds) are all the top times by a Wilde Lake athlete in the last 20 years. The 200 time is an all-time county record.