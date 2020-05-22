Howard County girls lacrosse senior spotlight

“This senior class is one to be remembered. To see the growth that the seven seniors have had over my four years of coaching as both lacrosse players and amazing young ladies is truly remarkable,” River Hill coach Amy Weinberg said. “They work hard, hold each other accountable and lift our whole team up in the time of need. These seniors bring energy, they understand the culture of the program and hold their other teammates to the same standard, and they will be winners in life after lacrosse.”