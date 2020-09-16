Howard County Girls Lacrosse All-Decade

Since girls lacrosse became a varsity sport in Howard County in 1988, no area in the state of Maryland has quite matched the level of talent and success that the county has produced. There have been 23 public school teams to be crowned as state champions over the years, with six of those title winners coming in the last decade.
But the team achievements since 2010 — which include three championships apiece for Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge — only tells part of the story.
Over the last 10 years, there have been more than 150 individuals from the county’s 12 public schools and two private schools who have gone on to play Division I women’s lacrosse.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite players and teams, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
2017 Glenelg (7-0, 20-0)
The only Howard County girls program to finish undefeated this decade — and the only Glenelg team in program history to finish unbeaten — the Gladiators overcame several tests along the way to perfection. Glenelg beat Marriotts Ridge twice, both by three goals or fewer, and noncounty foe Notre Dame Prep by a score of 9-7. No other team, however, got within seven goals of the Gladiators. In the 3A/2A state semifinals and finals, Glenelg defeated Oakdale and C. Milton Wright by a combined score of 36-5. Courtney Renehan was named Player of the Year for a second straight year, while teammates Anna Callahan, Georgia Esmond, Caroline Kwon, Lindsay LeTellier, Maddie McSally, Emily Nalls and Alayna Pagnotta joined her on the All-County team.
PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
Marriotts Ridge
The five county titles and three state championships (2011, 2013, 2014) are a great starting point when it comes to the Mustangs' dominance this decade. But it’s the sustained success that has set Marriotts Ridge apart. The team posted a combined county record of 88-6 between 2010 and 2019, never losing more than one county game during that span. The program’s overall record in that same timeframe, under the leadership of head coaches Natalie Gaieski and Amanda Brady, was 151-21. Marriotts Ridge had one of its girls named the Player of the Year in five of the 10 seasons.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Zoe Stukenberg, Marriotts Ridge (2013)
Arguably the best girls lacrosse player in Howard County history, Stukenberg was a three-time Player of the Year after making first-team All-County as a freshman. During her time with the program, she helped lead the Mustangs to three county titles and two state championships. From her midfield position, Stukenberg led the county in points as both a junior and senior en route to finishing her career with 341 points (220 goals and 121 assists). She added 239 draw controls and 144 ground balls for her career before going on to star at the University of Maryland.
“She rode people. She wanted them to put in their best effort, but she expected a lot of herself and her coaches. ... She helps teach, she thinks, sometimes she questions me and it makes me think. She’s like another assistant coach,” coach Natalie Gaieski said after Stukenberg was named Player of the Year for a third time as a senior. “I don’t think I’ll ever meet a kid like her again.”
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Attack
Alyssa Arnold, Glenelg Country (2017). A four-time first team All-Howard County selection and four-time IAAM All-Star, Arnold scored at least 42 goals and had at least 27 assists during each year of high school. She finished her career with 382 points (250 goals and 132 assists) while leading the Dragons to a pair of IAAM B Conference titles (2015 and 2016). Arnold went on to play in college at Jacksonville University.
“Alyssa loves lacrosse and loves to compete,” said Glenelg Country coach Paige Walton after Arnold was named first-team All-County as a junior. “She worked hard this season to get everyone involved. She has great finesse around the crease and is varying shots during games.”
Victoria Hensh, Marriotts Ridge (2019). After making All-County as a sophomore and junior, Hensh capped her high school career with a Player of the Year campaign in 2019. She led the county with 74 goals as a senior and finished her career with 197 points (164 goals and 33 assists) to go along with 213 draw controls. She signed to play in college at the University of Maryland.
“Victoria has always been one of the grittiest players on the field, never shying away from doing the dirty work. That’s when I think the competitor in her really shines through. When we needed a ground ball, she was the first one in there fighting for it,” said coach Amanda Brady after Hensh was named Player of the Year as a senior. “At the end of the day, her consistency across the board was downright impressive. Not one team this year was able to completely shut her down.”
Midfield
Shay Ahearn, Glenelg Country (2019). A three-time first team All-County selection, Ahearn started all four years for the Dragons and helped transition the program to the A Conference — twice being named an IAAM A Conference All-Star. She was named an Under Armour All-American, finishing her senior year with a career-best 68 points. For her career, she amassed 190 points (133 goals and 57 assists) to go along with 236 draw controls. Ahearn signed to play at the University of Maryland.
“Shay is an excellent two-way player who excels at both ends of the field,” coach Paige Walton said after Ahearn was named first team All-County as a senior. “Her speed, strength and knowledge of the game set her apart.”
Sam Brookhart, Mt. Hebron (2013). A four-year varsity starter and three-time All-County selection, including making first team as a junior and senior, Brookhart established herself among the county’s elite players on the draw control and on offense. An All-American selection as a senior, she finished her career with 235 points (132 goals and 103 assists) and 211 draw controls before going on to play at Towson University. She also helped lead the Vikings to a county title as a sophomore and region title as a junior.
“She is truly a specialist and has the ability to direct the ball to teammates with ease. She allowed her team to capture 65 percent of the overall draws in games,” coach Trish Derwart said about Brookhart after she was named first team All-County as a senior. “Sam is calm and collected all the time. She has a natural motivation that you rarely see in players her age.”
Anna Callahan, Glenelg (2018). A four-year varsity player, Callahan got better every season on the way to eventually being named Player of the Year and an Under Armour All-American as a senior. She finished her career with 133 goals, 56 assists and over 100 draw controls. Additionally, she helped lead the Gladiators to three consecutive state team championships before heading off to play in college at Duke University.
“She’s not big in stature, but there’s going to be some big shoes to fill next year,” Glenelg assistant coach Alex Pagnotta said after Callahan was named Player of the Year as a senior. “What she was capable of doing was changing the momentum of the game. She would make that first shot and the net ripples back and forth, and [we will miss] the intensity she brought.”
Grayson Corbett, Wilde Lake (2014). Corbett had some big shoes to fill for the Wildecats as an incoming freshman one year after the graduation of 2010 Player of the Year Beth Glaros. But during her four years on varsity, Corbett more than blazed her own path en route to setting some program records of her own. A four-year All-County midfielder, she set Wilde Lake records for goals in a game (14) and goals in a season (96 in 2014) to go with a Howard County record for career goals (272). She also added 193 draw controls, 115 ground balls and 28 assists in her career before going on to play in college at Hofstra University and UMBC.
“Grayson has helped turn our program around, which wasn’t easy given that she was one of the few offensive threats we had,” said coach Davia Procida after Corbett was named first team All-County as a senior. “She represents Wilde Lake in a positive way. We will be losing, 14-0, to Marriotts Ridge, but instead of asking to be taken out so she doesn’t get hurt, she’s picking her players up and working just as hard as if the score were 14-13.”
Beth Glaros, Wilde Lake (2010). A consistent force all four years of high school, Glaros made All-County every season and scored at least 46 goals in all of those campaigns. She capped things off by being named Howard County Player of the Year as a senior in 2010. She finished her career with 269 goals and 30 assists before going on to play at the University of Maryland.
“She wanted to be a leader, and she wanted to be a captain,” coach Marty Brennan said after Glaros was named Player of the Year as a senior. “While Beth worked with teammates who were not as technically skilled as she was, she played at her level always and tried to bring her teammates up. I have never seen a player fight as hard as Beth did at every single game.”
Jen Giles, Mt. Hebron (2015). Named All-County all four years of high school, including securing Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2015, Giles was a consistent force across the field for the Vikings. She finished her career with 281 points (193 goals, 88 assists) and 166 draw controls. The standout midfielder also chipped in with 166 career ground balls and finished second in the county among public school players with 29 caused turnovers as a senior. Giles went on to play at the University of Maryland.
“Jen is very quiet and very humble in many ways. She wants to do all the hard work, but she doesn’t want to attach her name to it. She is the type of kid who cares little about herself but greatly for her team.” Mt. Hebron coach Trish Derwart said after Giles was named Player of the Year as a senior. “She is everywhere at all times. I have yet to see a defender who can keep her from scoring 1v1.”
Taylor Hensh, Marriotts Ridge (2014). Named Player of the Year as a senior in 2014, Hensh made All-County all four years of high school. She was a member of three state-championship teams and ranks as one of the program’s all-time offensive leaders. She compiled 309 career points (233 goals and 76 assists) and 111 draw controls before going on to play at the University of Maryland.
“Taylor is a pint-sized powerhouse. She is the standard of excellence our younger athletes strive to achieve. Athletes of her caliber are rare,” said coach Amanda Brady after Hensh was named Player of the Year as a senior. “Taylor is a true competitor. She’s not going to stop until that very last moment.”
Emily Nalls, Glenelg (2019). After spending the first three years of her high school career as a standout defender — making All-County two of those seasons — Nalls transitioned to the midfield as a senior and again earned first team All-County honors. Nalls exploded for 73 points (60 goals and 13 assists) in 2019 to rank second among county players. She finished her career with 51 caused turnovers — placing top two in the county as a sophomore and junior — before going on to play at the University of North Carolina.
“We lost so many numbers offensively that we had no choice but to move her forward and that’s the thing about Emily, she’s so intense and has such a killer instinct that we knew she was going to be a force wherever we put her,” coach Nikki Trunzo said after Nalls was named first team All-County as a senior. “Her ability to seamlessly transition into being a go-to offensive player for us was probably one of the biggest keys to us being able to stay successful.”
Courtney Renehan, Glenelg (2017). A four-year varsity player, Renehan was named as the county’s Player of the Year back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. She finished with more than 100 points in her career from her midfield positions and also led the county with 17 caused turnovers as a senior. Additionally, Renehan — who went on to play at the University of Maryland — played a starring role on Glenelg teams that won consecutive state titles in her junior and senior seasons.
“When I think of the athlete of the year, I think of someone who really impacted the outcome and that describes Courtney to a ‘T,’” said Glenelg coach Ginger Kincaid after Renehan was named Player of the Year in 2016 as a junior. “The thing she does that’s just incredible is how fast her footwork is. The term ‘ankle breaker’ dodge — she is definitely the picture of that.”
Defense
Shay Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge (2018). Clevenger finished her career as a two-time first team All-County defender and an Under Armour All-American as a senior. In that final season in 2018, she caused a team-high 14 turnovers and scooped up 20 ground balls. Clevenger spent her freshman year of college at Louisville University before transferring to play at Loyola University.
“Her vision and ability to read the offense is top notch,” coach Amanda Brady said after Clevenger was named first team All-County as a senior. “Shay is known for knocking down feeds/passes and making big plays. Her risky play allows us to reap the benefits in the transition. While we relied on her to lead the defense, she also had great insight for our offense and was able to challenge them making them work hard day in and day out.”
Meghan Doherty, Mt. Hebron (2015). Doherty made All-County three times, including first team as a junior and senior before heading to play at the University of Maryland. She had 61 draw controls and 39 caused turnovers as a senior — leading the county’s public school players in the latter category. For her career, Doherty scooped up 143 ground balls over four seasons as a starter.
“She is that spark that you need to win games. She is a momentum changer. She is a bundle of energy and positivity; the team really responds to her,” coach Trish Derwart said about Doherty after she was named first team All-County as a senior.
Tianna Wallpher, Mt. Hebron (2014). A three-time All-County defender, including being named to the first team squad as a junior and senior, Wallpher excelled at shutting down the opposing team’s top player and also leading the Vikings' clears. She scooped up 104 ground balls over her final three seasons and, for her career, set the program and county record for charges taken (48). Wallpher went on to play at UMBC in college.
“[She] has a tremendous knowledge of the game, is a great communicator and can slide and cover space as well as anyone,” said coach Trish Derwart after Wallpher was named first team All-County as a senior. “She has cemented her reputation as an elite defender.”
Anne Zabel, Marriotts Ridge (2012). Selected to the All-County squad all four years of high school, including making first team each season between her sophomore and senior seasons, Zabel was a staple on the Mustangs' back line. She was an Under Armour and U.S. Lacrosse All-American and finished her career with 93 draw controls. She even pushed up to help the offense with 32 career goals before going on to play in college at UMBC.
“People say Anne might be one of the best line defenders in the country,” coach Natalie Gaieski said after Zabel was named first team All-County as a senior. “People are intimidated when they get the ball and know that she is playing defense on them. She always bought into our system and she would run into a brick wall for us.”
Goalie
Maddie McSally, Glenelg (2018). The starter on three straight state championship teams for the Gladiators, McSally was named first team All-County each season between her sophomore and senior campaigns. During that span, she made 298 saves and stopped 54.6% of the shots she faced. She went on to play in college at the University of Maryland.
“Maddie is an amazing goalkeeper,” said coach Nicole Trunzo after McSally was named first team All-County as a junior. “Maddie is the glue to the defense and is a big part in why no [Howard County] team scored more than seven goals against us. Maddie is vocal, skillful and dependable.”
Megan Taylor, Glenelg (2015). Taylor was named as an All-County goalie every year of high school, including three selections to first team. An Under Armour and U.S. Lacrosse All-American, she made 387 career saves and stopped 53.3% of the shots she faced. Taylor went on to star at the University of Maryland in college.
“Megan is the best high school goalkeeper I have ever seen, and I have been coaching for 27 years,” Glenelg coach Ginger Kincaid said about Taylor after she made first team All-County as a junior. “Because of Megan’s strength in the goal cage, we have been able to be very creative with our defense. We were able to extend out, pressure out and take more risk than we normally would.”
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
A Marissa Davey, Marriotts Ridge (2014). A two-time first team All-County selection, Davey finished her career with 161 goals, 61 assists and 103 draw controls.
A Julianne Giles, Mt. Hebron (2010). A three-time first team All-County selection who played all over the field, Giles finished her career with 186 goals and 39 assists — including posting 84 points as a senior.
A Kayleigh Hinkle, Glenelg (2011). A two-time first team All-County player, Hinkle was among the top two public school players in points as a junior and senior en route to finishing her career with 123 goals and 95 assists.
A Brittany Jorgenson, Glenelg Country (2011). A two-time IAAM All-Star and All-County selection, Jorgenson finished with 255 career goals and one of the top all-time single seasons in county history with 143 points (127 goals, 16 assists) as a senior.
A Alayna Pagnotta, Glenelg (2017). A four-year starter and two-time first team All-County selection, Pagnotta racked up 104 goals and 32 assists between her junior and senior seasons.
MF Eloise Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge (2020). Even with losing her senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clevenger put together a pair of a first team All-County seasons and combined for 87 goals and 26 assists during those campaigns.
MF Jenna Collins, River Hill (2014). A four-year starter for the Hawks, Collins made first team All-County as a junior and senior while racking up 196 career goals.
MF Jenny Kinsey, Howard (2017). A four-year starter and three-time All-County selection, including twice being named first team, Kinsey compiled 223 career points (157 goals and 66 assists).
MF Lillie Miller, Long Reach (2015). A three-time All-County performer, including first-team honors as a junior and senior, Miller holds Long Reach program records for career goals (209) and points (253).
MF Claudia Pilcher, Centennial (2018). Named first team All-County as a junior and senior, Pilcher posted career totals of 108 goals, 36 assists, 244 draw controls and 183 ground balls.
MF Meaghan Quinn, Atholton (2016). A three-time first team All-County standout who compiled career totals of 130 goals and 70 assists (200 points).
MF Taylor Salandra, Glenelg (2011). Playing as a defensive midfielder, she was named first team All-County twice and finished with career totals of 83 goals and 63 assists.
MF Katie Schluederberg, Howard (2016). A four-year varsity player, Schluederberg overcame an ACL tear early in her high school career to become a two-time first team All-County selection that compiled back-to-back 70-point seasons as a junior and senior.
MF Julia Sheehan, Glenelg Country (2017). Sheehan made first team All-County and was named as an IAAM All-Star three times, scoring at least 30 goals every season and finishing her career with 254 points (164 goals and 90 assists).
D Caroline Kwon, Glenelg (2017). Kwon was part of back-to-back state titles, a four-year starter and was named first team All-County as a junior and senior while finishing among the county leaders in caused turnovers both of those seasons.
D Alexis Zadjura, Marriotts Ridge (2014). A two-time All-County selection, Zadjura finished her career with over 100 draw controls and was a key piece on back-to-back state championship teams.
G Maddy Fisher, Mt. Hebron (2013). An All-County goalie three times, including securing first team honors as a sophomore and senior, Fisher made 363 saves in her career to go with a combined save percentage of 55%.
G Rachel Ortell, Marriotts Ridge (2014). The starting goalie on back-to-back state championship teams in 2013 and 2014, Ortell is a two-time All-County goalie who made 220 saves in those two seasons and posted a county-best 58.3% save percentage as a senior.
ATHOLTON
Team of the Decade: 2016 (7-4, 10-5)
The Raiders, playing out of the county’s middle tier, reached double-digit overall victories for one of only two times this decade and tied their highest county win total. The team earned playoff wins over Hammond and Chesapeake to reach the 3A/2A South region finals before losing, 10-5, against eventual state-champion Glenelg. The leaders along the way were All-County players Kelley Flynn, Rachel Foster and Meaghan Quinn.
Player of the Decade: Meaghan Quinn (2016)
A first team All-County performer every year between her sophomore and senior seasons, Quinn was an all-around standout for the Raiders in pretty much every statistical category. She finished with career totals of 200 points (130 goals and 70 assists), 142 draw controls and 86 ground balls before going on to play in college at Loyola University.
“She is dedicated to the game of lacrosse and giving back to the program and the sport,” said Atholton coach Kelly McGrath after Quinn was named first-team All-County as a senior. “She prides herself in the draw and wins a vast percent of them. Her leadership ability this year has been outstanding and she has stepped up when we needed her in crucial games.”
All-Decade Atholton Team
A Jenna Brewer (2013)
A Rachel Day (2014)
A/MF Rachel Foster (2017)
A Laura Lazas (2010)
MF Ella Farris (2019)
MF/D Kelley Flynn (2017)
MF Ellie Matthews (2013)
MF Meaghan Quinn (2016)
D Emily Bode (2010)
D Molly Flynn (2021)
D Megan Hart (2016)
D Emma Johnson (2016)
D Kelly McQuilken (2013)
G Kyleigh Eaton (2021)
CENTENNIAL
Team of the Decade: 2017 (8-3, 10-6)
One of two Eagles' teams to finish with double-digit victories this decade, the 2017 squad finished third in the county standings while playing out of the middle tier. Among the season highlights was an overtime victory over Mt. Hebron in the playoffs. Centennial was led by seniors Ryleigh Ahearn and Madi Griffin, along with junior Claudia Pilcher — all of whom were named to the All-County team.
Player of the Decade: Claudia Pilcher (2018)
Named first team All-County as a junior and senior, Pilcher excelled in all areas of the field on her way to achieving career totals of 108 goals, 36 assists, 244 draw controls, 183 ground balls and 39 caused turnovers. Her 103 draw controls as a senior led the county. Pilcher went on to play at Colgate University.
“Claudia is an indomitable force on every corner of the field,” said coach Bethany Cunha after Pilcher was named first team All-County as a junior. “On attack she can weave in and out of traffic with ease. ... Her biggest contribution, however, comes near the center circle [where] she dominates draw controls. Claudia’s speed on the defensive ride is hard to match and her game endurance is second to none. She has one game speed and that is 100 percent and no in between.”
All-Decade Centennial Team
A Rachel Benzing (2012)
A Louisa Lagera (2021)
A Megan Wallenhorst (2012)
MF Danielle Entrot (2011)
MF/A Alicia Hsieh (2014)
MF Martha Hutzell (2015)
MF Marissa Lagera (2019)
MF Claudia Pilcher (2018)
MF Rasa Welsh (2020)
D Ryleigh Ahearn (2017)
D Erica Albornoz (2011)
D Laurie Bracey (2017)
G Sarah Thorman (2020)
CHAPELGATE
Team of the Decade: 2012 (11-0, 17-0)
The Yellowjackets rolled to an undefeated campaign, capturing the program’s second IAAM C Conference title and first since 2005. Chapelgate defeated St. Timothy in championship game, 15-13, to cap off the season. Sydney Ackerman, Deanna Bradley and Amy Tragesar were all named IAAM C Conference All-Stars, while freshman Emma Rufolo made an immediate impact that included five goals in the title game.
Player of the Decade: Emma Rufolo (2015)
A three-time IAAM C Conference All-Star from her midfield position, Rufolo posted gaudy numbers from the moment she joined the program as a freshman. She kicked things off by scoring 63 goals that first year and went on to finish her career with totals of 243 goals and 38 assists. Chapelgate posted a winning record every year Rufolo was on the roster, including winning the 2012 C Conference title. She went on to play in college at Gardner-Webb University and East Stroudsburg University.
All-Decade Chapelgate Team
A Julia del Carmen (2015)
A Katie Rolewicz (2017)
MF Sydney Ackerman (2012)
MF Rachel del Carmen (2017)
MF Laura Lovaas (2011)
MF Emma Rufolo (2015)
MF Amy Tragesar (2012)
MF Christina VanWingerden (2014)
MF Jennifer Winand (2017)
MF Jennifer Yahiro (2013)
D Deanna Bradley (2012)
G Maddie Boyd (2017)
GLENELG
Team of the Decade: 2017 (7-0, 20-0)
The only Howard County girls program to finish undefeated this decade — and the only Glenelg team in program history to finish unbeaten — the Gladiators overcame several tests along the way to perfection. Glenelg beat Marriotts Ridge twice, both by three goals or fewer, and noncounty foe Notre Dame Prep by a score of 9-7. No other team, however, got within seven goals of the Gladiators. In the 3A/2A state semifinals and finals, Glenelg defeated Oakdale and C. Milton Wright by a combined score of 36-5. Courtney Renehan was named Player of the Year for a second straight year, while teammates Anna Callahan, Georgia Esmond, Caroline Kwon, Lindsay LeTellier, Maddie McSally, Emily Nalls and Alayna Pagnotta joined her on the All-County team.
Player of the Decade: Courtney Renehan (2017)
A four-year varsity player, Renehan was named as the county’s Player of the Year back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. She finished with over 100 points in her career from her midfield positions and also led the county with 17 caused turnovers as a senior. Additionally, Renehan — who went on to play at the University of Maryland — played a starring role on Glenelg teams that won consecutive state titles in her junior and senior seasons.
“When I think of the athlete of the year, I think of someone who really impacted the outcome and that describes Courtney to a T,” said Glenelg coach Ginger Kincaid after Renehan was named Player of the Year in 2016 as a junior. ""The thing she does that’s just incredible is how fast her footwork is. The term ‘ankle breaker’ dodge — she is definitely the picture of that."
All-Decade Glenelg Team
A Georgia Esmond (2018)
A Kayleigh Hinkle (2011)
A Alayna Pagnotta (2017)
MF Stephanie Asher (2014)
MF Anna Callahan (2018)
MF Jenny Giampalmo (2019)
MF Meagan Guthrie (2012)
MF Courtney Renehan (2017)
MF/D Taylor Salandra (2011)
D Courtney Baehr (2019)
D Caroline Kwon (2017)
D/MF Emily Nalls (2019)
D Ashley O’Byrne (2020)
G Maddie McSally (2018)
G Megan Taylor (2015)
GLENELG COUNTRY
Team of the Decade: 2016 (14-0, 20-0)
The second of back-to-back IAAM B Conference titles before moving up to the A Conference, the Dragons posted an unblemished record for the only time this decade. The team outscored its opponents by eight or more goals in all but three games, including a convincing 13-4 victory over Mercy in the championship contest. Underclassmen Alyssa Arnold, Hannah Glaros and Julia Sheehan were all named to the All-County team, while the squad’s senior group was headlined by Megan Hooper, Kelly Layton, Julia O’Loughlin and Jennifer Rushe.
Player of the Decade: Alyssa Arnold (2017)
A four-time first team All-Howard County selection and four-time IAAM All-Star, Arnold scored at least 42 goals and had at least 27 assists during each year of high school. She finished her career with 382 points (250 goals and 132 assists) while leading the Dragons to a pair of IAAM B Conference titles (2015 and 2016). Arnold went on to play in college at Jacksonville University.
“Alyssa loves lacrosse and loves to compete,” said Glenelg Country coach Paige Walton after Arnold was named first-team All-County as a junior. “She worked hard this season to get everyone involved. She has great finesse around the crease and is varying shots during games.”
All-Decade Glenelg Country Team
A Alyssa Arnold (2017)
A Alli Bateman (2019)
A Bobbie Haney (2018)
A Brittany Jorgenson (2011)
A/MF Julia Sheehan (2017)
A Kate Sites (2019)
MF Shay Ahearn (2019)
MF Hannah Glaros (2018)
MF Mallory Pappas (2014)
MF Lizzie Rice (2015)
D Addie Schmidt (2019)
D Kennedy Williamson (2020)
G Cameron Baumgardner (2014)
G Avery Dyer (2019)
HAMMOND
Team of the Decade: 2018 (3-2, 9-6)
The only time this decade that the Golden Bears finished with a record above .500 both in county play and overall, the 2018 team closed the regular season with five straight wins. To cap it off, Hammond then earned a lopsided opening-round playoff victory over Oakland Mills. Junior Jane Ridgell made All-County after finishing fourth in the county in scoring (75 points) and seniors Rachel Hall and Rachel McClanahan provided valuable leadership.
Player of the Decade: Zoe Pekins (2016)
A two-time All-County selection, Pekins is the only Golden Bears' player this decade to be named first team. She earned the distinction following a special senior year in 2016 where she led the county’s public school players in scoring with 94 points (70 goals and 24 assists). Pekins finished her career with 132 goals and 58 assists before going on to play at UMBC.
“She’s not one that we replace,” said coach Bill Smith following Pekins' final game as a senior. “Zoe has an incredible passion for the game and plays at such a high intensity level that everyone can see, but what I also see is how hard she has worked with the other girls. She has defended the girls when we weren’t doing as well and has continued to push them and pick them up to help them get to this point. She’s just a very special person.”
All-Decade Hammond Team
A Rachel Hall (2018)
A/MF Brigid Mangan (2015)
A/MF Rachel McClanahan (2018)
MF Sarah Hemler (2011)
MF Aryss Lindsey (2019)
MF Keara Miller (2014)
MF Zoe Pekins (2016)
MF Jane Ridgell (2019)
D/MF Amy Albano (2010)
D Amirah Hewitt (2018)
D Ellen Johnson (2010)
G Molly Norton (2011)
HOWARD
Team of the Decade: 2015 (8-3, 14-4)
The first of back-to-back trips to the 3A/4A state semifinals, and third in the span of four years, this Lions' team finished with the most overall wins in program history. The team featured seven seniors, including All-County standouts Kelsey Savje and Catherine Sims, to go along with a group of talented underclassmen that saw Jenny Kinsey, Katie Schluederberg and Emileigh Scott make All-County as well. Howard defeated Sherwood, 16-14, in the region championship game before losing by the same score to eventual state-champion Severna Park in the state semis.
Player of the Decade: Katie Schluederberg (2016)
A four-year varsity player, Schluederberg overcame an ACL tear early in her high school career to become a two-time first team All-County selection that helped lead Howard to three 3A/4A North region championships. She was among the top three Howard County public school players in points each of her final two seasons — combining for 150 points in those campaigns (101 goals and 49 assists). Schluederberg went on to play in college at Penn State University.
“Katie has that drive in her. That I-want-to-win, I-want-to-go-to-goal determination,” said coach Alleesha Davidson after Schluederberg was named first team All-County as a junior. “When practice is over, Katie is home lifting, she’s running, she’s doing twice as much as anyone else.”
All-Decade Howard Team
A Abbey Groft (2014)
A Lauren Groft (2011)
A Kelsey Savje (2015)
A Kristen Woolschlager (2013)
MF Megan Flock (2012)
MF Jenny Kinsey (2017)
MF Katie Schluederberg (2016)
MF Kelly Schluederberg (2020)
D Kati Maggio (2014)
D/MF Emileigh Scott (2017)
D Catherine Sims (2015)
D Katie Sloan (2020)
G Sam Sagi (2017)
LONG REACH
Team of the Decade: 2019 (3-3, 8-4)
The Lightning posted their first winning overall record in program history, bettering the .500 record (8-8) posted by the 2006 team. The team started the year 8-2 overall and ended up going .500 in county play. The team also averaged double-digit goals offensively for the only time since 2010 behind an offensive attack that included standouts Erin O’Reilly, Valerie Haney and Leah McClelland (second team All-County).
Player of the Decade: Lillie Miller (2015)
A three-time All-County performer, including first team honors as a junior and senior, Miller holds the Long Reach program records for goals in a game (11), goals in a season (79), career goals (209) and career points (253). Playing out of the midfield, she finished first among county public school players in scoring as a senior with 94 points (79 goals and 15 assists). Miller went on to play at Jacksonville University.
“Lillie raised the level of her teammates,” said coach Colleen Delaney after Miller was named first team All-County as a senior. “Everyone knew they had to step up because she gave 100 percent all the time.”
All-Decade Long Reach Team
A Colleen Dudley (2016)
A Erin O’Reilly (2019)
A Lindsey Smith (2020)
MF Ari Anderson (2010)
MF Valerie Haney (2019)
MF Samantha Lee (2011)
MF/G Leah McClelland (2020)
MF Delaney Miller (2012)
MF Lillie Miller (2015)
MF Imani Sanders (2014)
D Courtney Glasser (2012)
G Jessica Bates (2014)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of the Decade: 2013 (11-0, 18-1)
While the Mustangs have won three state titles and five county titles since 2010, the 2013 group is the only one to capture both crowns in the same season during that span. The team went undefeated in league play and then steamrolled through the postseason, winning every game by three or more goals and capping things with a 15-5 victory over Century in the 3A/2A championship game. Player of the Year Zoe Stuckenberg was the leader, but Maggie Brooks, Marissa Davey, Taylor Hensh, Alex McKay, Rachel Ortell and Alexis Zadjura all joined her on All-County.
Player of the Decade: Zoe Stuckenberg (2013)
Arguably the best girls lacrosse player in Howard County history, Stuckenberg was a three-time Player of the Year after making first-team All-County as a freshman. During her time with the program, she helped lead the Mustangs to three county titles and two state championships. From her midfield position, Stukenberg led the county in points as both a junior and senior en route to finishing her career with 341 points (220 goals and 121 assists). She added 239 draw controls and 144 ground balls for her career before going on to star at the University of Maryland.
“She rode people. She wanted them to put in their best effort, but she expected a lot of herself and her coaches. ...She helps teach, she thinks, sometimes she questions me and it makes me think. She’s like another assistant coach,” coach Natalie Gaieski said after Stukenberg was named Player of the Year for a third time as a senior. “I don’t think I’ll ever meet a kid like her again.”
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
A Marissa Davey (2014)
A Victoria Hensh (2019)
MF Eloise Clevenger (2020)
MF Taylor Hensh (2014)
MF Hayliegh Simpson (2018)
MF Lexi Souder (2016)
MF Zoe Stukenberg (2013)
D Shay Clevenger (2018)
D Molly Fleming (2012)
D Laura Maskell (2011)
D Alex McKay (2013)
D Anne Zabel (2012)
D Alexis Zadjura (2014)
G Abbey Clipp (2010)
G Rachel Ortell (2014)
MT. HEBRON
Team of the Decade: 2012 (10-1, 15-3)
As one of two region champions for the Vikings this decade, the 2012 group earned it by defeating Glenelg and defending-state-champion Marriotts Ridge by one and two goals, respectively, to grab the 3A/2A East region crown. Overall, Mt. Hebron put together an eight-game winning streak between the end of the regular season into the playoffs before losing by a goal to Queen Anne’s in the state semis. A group of seven underclassmen — Sam Brookhart, Jessie Czulewicz, Maddy Fisher, Jen Giles, Jamie Schwartz, Haley Sutton and Tianna Wallpher — represented the Vikings on the All-County squad.
Player of the Decade: Jen Giles (2015)
Named All-County all four years of high school, including securing Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2015, Giles was a consistent force across the field for the Vikings. She finished her career with 281 points (193 goals, 88 assists) and 166 draw controls. The standout midfielder also chipped in with 166 career ground balls and finished second in the county among public school players with 29 caused turnovers as a senior. Giles went on to play at the University of Maryland.
“Jen is very quiet and very humble in many ways. She wants to do all the hard work, but she doesn’t want to attach her name to it. She is the type of kid who cares little about herself but greatly for her team.” Mt. Hebron coach Trish Derwart said after Giles was named Player of the Year as a senior. “She is everywhere at all times. I have yet to see a defender who can keep her from scoring 1v1.”
All-Decade Mt. Hebron Team
A Taylor Babin (2011)
A Jenna Boarman (2011)
A Julianne Giles (2010)
A Ellie Miller (2019)
A Jamie Schwartz (2013)
A Jordan Stevens (2016)
MF Sam Brookhart (2013)
MF Erin Demek (2018)
MF Jen Giles (2015)
MF/A Chachi Kelehan (2015)
D/MF Kristen Bilney (2010)
D Jessie Czulewicz (2013)
D Meghan Doherty (2015)
D Tianna Wallpher (2014)
G Maddy Fisher (2013)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of the Decade: 2012 (3-8, 4-9)
Since 2010, the Scorpions have won a total of six county games and half of those came during the 2012 season. The team defeated Wilde Lake, 13-9, for its first county win midway through the season and kept rolling from there to also secure victories over Reservoir and Hammond. Senior twin sisters Jamie and Nicole Twardowicz led the way, while senior attack Miranda Neely was a key offensive piece as well, throughout the season.
Player of the Decade: Nicole Twardowicz (2012)
From the time she was pulled up to varsity for the postseason her freshman year, Twardowicz was a force for the Scorpions. She was the only Oakland Mills player this decade to be named first team All-County, earning the distinction after a senior year where she scored 60 goals, scooped up 63 ground balls, had 39 draw controls and had 12 assists. She finished her career with over 100 goals.
“It was obvious to everyone that she was such a great athlete, but it wasn’t obvious to her,” said coach Megan Gittermann following Twardowicz making first-team All-County as a senior. “She had some very, very concrete goals, and she would do whatever it took to meet them. … We walked away from every game knowing that she belonged out there against the best players in the county.”
All-Decade Oakland Mills Team
A Kelly Claxton (2018)
A Miranda Neely (2012)
A Hannah Smelkinson (2019)
MF Kerry Browne (2019)
MF Morgan Carroll (2016)
MF Amanda Dell (2011)
MF Christina Devine (2015)
MF Sarah Farrell (2015)
MF Jordan Kerr (2014)
MF/A Jamie Twardowicz (2012)
D Grace Dell (2011)
D/MF Kelsey Lamothe (2014)
D Kerri Mills (2019)
G Alex Sellman (2019)
RESERVOIR
Team of the Decade: 2010 (7-4, 10-6)
The Gators reached double-digit overall wins for the only time this decade and achieved their most county wins in the last 10 years as well. The team brought back all but one starter from the previous season and was led by the talented one-two punch on offense of All-County standouts Lauren Igancio and Brittany McMullan, to go along with All-County goalie Emily Yumkas. Reservoir defeated Wilde Lake in the playoffs before being eliminated by Marriotts Ridge.
Player of the Decade: Michelle Armstrong (2017)
A two-time All-County midfielder for the Gators, Armstrong goes down as one of the county’s all-time best in terms of the draw control. She compiled a program-record 404 draw controls in her career, leading the county three straight seasons from 2015-2017. She added 132 points (103 goals and 29 assists) in her career before going on to play in college at Monmouth University.
All-Decade Reservoir Team
A Lauren Ignacio (2011)
A Anna Janush (2015)
A Brittany McMullan (2010)
A Julia Joo (2010)
A/MF Haley Tiller (2017)
A Katie Westermeyer (2012)
MF Michelle Armstrong (2017)
MF Leah Monroe (2014)
MF/D Sarah Nam (2020)
MF Kelsey Reiff (2010)
D Darci Fehr (2015)
D Juliet King (2017)
D Megan Lieb (2016)
D Annabelle Salkeld (2019)
G Emily Yumkas (2011)
RIVER HILL
Team of the Decade: 2013 (9-2, 12-4)
One of two times this decade that the Hawks finished with nine county wins and in third place in the standings, the 2013 squad boasted a powerful offense headline by sisters Jenna and Julia Collins, along with Kelly Maloney, that all registered 30 or more goals. Senior Abigail Thielemann was also named to the All-County team. A one-goal win over Glenelg during the regular season, along with a region quarterfinal victory over Centennial, were among the season highlights.
Player of the Decade: Jenna Collins (2014)
A four-year starter for the Hawks, Collins made first team All-County as a junior and senior while racking up 196 career goals. She scored at least 30 goals and helped River Hill to a winning county record with at least nine overall wins in each of her four seasons with the program. Collins' best individual season came as a senior where she posted 75 points (67 goals, 8 assists), 59 draw controls and 52 ground balls before going on to star in college at the Naval Academy.
“Jenna took on the role to lead her team both mentally and physically,” said coach Kelly Rabil after Collins made first team All-County as a senior. “She played with a target on her back every game and still found a way to get to the net.”
All-Decade River Hill Team
A Gaby Hamburger (2018)
A Claire Slade (2022)
A Abigail Thielemann (2013)
A Morgan Wynne (2010)
MF Jenna Collins (2014)
MF Julia Collins (2014)
MF Erin Devine (2022)
MF Erin Geoghan (2011)
MF Anna Kim (2010)
MF Kelly Maloney (2013)
MF Lexi Thielemann (2019)
D Nine Collins (2012)
D Emily Marlatt (2014)
G Mara Gluck (2011)
G Annie Maloney (2017)
WILDE LAKE
Team of the Decade: 2013 (4-7, 7-9)
In the second year under head coach Davia Procida, the Wildecats won four county games for the only time in the last 10 years and also tied its mark for most overall victories this decade with seven. The team won three of four to close out the regular season and then won an overtime thriller, 18-17, over Reservoir to open the playoffs before losing to state-champion Marriotts Ridge. Junior All-County midfielder Grayson Corbett was the leader, while the team got some strong contributions defensively from Lauren Hutchison and Becca Riley to go with immediate impact play from freshman Kate Glaros.
Player of the Decade: Grayson Corbett (2014)
Corbett had some big shoes to fill for the Wildecats as an incoming freshman one year after the graduation of 2010 Player of the Year Beth Glaros. But during her four years on varsity, Corbett more than blazed her own path en route to setting some program records of her own. A four-year All-County midfielder, she set Wilde Lake records for goals in a game (14) and goals in a season (96 in 2014) to go with a Howard County record for career goals (272). She also added 193 draw controls, 115 ground balls and 28 assists in her career before going on to play in college at Hofstra University and UMBC.
“Grayson has helped turn our program around, which wasn’t easy given that she was one of the few offensive threats we had,” said coach Davia Procida after Corbett was named first team All-County as a senior. “She represents Wilde Lake in a positive way. We will be losing, 14-0, to Marriotts Ridge but instead of asking to be taken out so she doesn’t get hurt, she’s picking her players up and working just as hard as if the score were 14-13.”
All-Decade Wilde Lake Team
A/MF Julia Bohse (2017)
A Sarah Moore (2016)
A/MF Paige Thumel (2012)
MF Katie Aubin (2018)
MF Lia Carlesi (2021)
MF Grayson Corbett (2014)
MF Beth Glaros (2010)
MF Kate Glaros (2016)
MF/A Tess Kostelec (2017)
D Becca Riley (2014)
D Bridget Tiffey (2021)
D Autumn Weinig (2019)
G Jenna Oler (2017)