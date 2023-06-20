Marriotts Ridge’s Maisy Clevenger powers through adversity, is named the 2023 Howard County Times girls lacrosse Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Marriotts Ridge senior midfielder Maisy Clevenger navigated through adversity, closing out her career as the 2023 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls lacrosse Player of the Year. It's her third straight season winning the award. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge senior midfielder Maisy Clevenger has endured more than anybody her age should.

Her mom, Elizabeth, passed away at the age of 51 on April 9 after a long battle with breast cancer. Throughout Elizabeth’s fight, lacrosse served as an outlet for Maisy and her three older siblings, Mac, Shay and Eloise.

A gifted athlete herself, Elizabeth’s favorite thing to do was support each of her children at their games. In the immediate aftermath of her passing, Maisy found it challenging to even get out of bed. However, she leaned on the support of coaches, teammates and the entire Marriotts Ridge community to get back on the field playing the sport that Elizabeth enjoyed watching most.

“I think if you were to ask all of my siblings, we would all have the same response,” Clevenger said. “It’s always been something that my whole family, but especially my mom, hands down her favorite thing to do was watch us. When I’m out on the field I’m not necessarily thinking of anything else but who I’m with on the field. That helps a lot in terms of distracting myself from everything that was going on. Lacrosse is probably No. 1 on the list that has helped me get through everything not only this year, but over the course of my life.”

Five days later, Maisy returned to the field on senior night against Reservoir, flourishing with four goals and two assists in a dominant 17-4 win. A week later against Mt. Hebron, the Mustangs dedicated the game to Elizabeth to support the Clevenger family.

While playing after Elizabeth’s passing was emotional, it offered another insight into Clevenger’s dynamic skill set and mental toughness to continue forging on without her biggest supporter. It also provided her with added perspective, after enduring the hardest experience of her life.

“I am proud that I was able to get through probably the worst time in my life,” Clevenger said. “It just showed me how strong I am and how I am able to get through things that I don’t think I’m going to. I’m just really proud because it just opened up a whole new world to me. Everything that I think is so big that frustrates me in lacrosse, like not scoring, it all doesn’t necessarily matter. It’s about just having fun and soaking in what you have before you don’t have it anymore.”

Continually displaying her mental fortitude, she finished the season with 79 points (48 goals, 31 assists) and closed out her career with 203 total points (153 goals, 50 assists) in just three years after her freshman season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. For a third consecutive season, Clevenger is the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls lacrosse Player of the Year, joining fellow Marriotts Ridge graduate Zoe Stuckenberg as the only three-time winners.

Marriotts Ridge's Maisy Clevenger finished the season with 79 points (48 goals, 31 assists) and closed out her career with 203 total points (153 goals, 50 assists). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“For a group of high school girls who have never been through anything like this, Maisy did it with grace,” Marriotts Ridge coach Amanda Brady said. “She handled adversity in a way that I am stunned by. I know it wasn’t easy for her, none of this was easy. She did it in a way that others were still there to support her. She leaned on them; they leaned on her.

“I think in some ways it has left a lasting impression on this team and program to lead with a lot of love and support for your teammates. Also, recognize that in these situations you can find ways to come out with a positive mindset and have the ability to be resilient.”

The focal point of opponents’ defensive game plans, Clevenger knew she’d see a variety of defensive coverages including face guards and quick slides. With that in mind, she made a concerted effort to improve as a facilitator in the offseason. Clevenger still excelled as a dynamic scoring threat, while also getting her teammates involved.

While her offensive prowess gets much of the attention, Clevenger was a two-way midfielder for the Mustangs and also excelled defensively because of her lateral quickness and agility. She forced 20 turnovers and consistently sparked transition opportunities in the middle of the field.

Maisy next begins her collegiate journey under coach Cathy Reese at the University of Maryland. That opportunity will be extra special, as Maisy will play alongside her older sister, Eloise, something they’ve each been waiting for ever since the 2020 high school season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maisy has left a lasting impression on the program,” Brady said. “I really think the girls, even those that are going to join our program next year and for the next couple years, will know the name Maisy Clevenger. I think that’s really exciting. Back when we had Zoe Stuckenberg in 2011, ‘12 and ‘13, that’s the name people recall and remember. Maisy joins this amazing list of players that are leaving Marriotts Ridge and going off to do amazing things in college.”

Glenelg's Kam Henson, left, moves the ball against Mt. Hebron's Olivia Hoover during a game on May 3. Both have been named first team All-County. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

All County first team

Abigail Cudzilo, Centennial, senior, attack

Cudzilo, a University of Maryland, Baltimore County commit and team captain, had a team-high 55 points (32 goals, 23 assists). She missed the first month of the season with an injury but recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in her first game back.

Olivia Hoover, Mt. Hebron, junior, attack

A team captain and Hofstra commit, Hoover finished with a team-high 43 goals and also added eight assists. She also helped out on the draw with 37 draw controls.

Glenelg's Lauren LaPointe, right, finished with a county-leading 68 goals, closing her career with 175 total. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lauren LaPointe, Glenelg, senior, attack

A Maryland commit and four-year varsity starter, LaPointe finished with a county-leading 68 goals, closing her career with 175 total. The veteran also added 15 assists and played her best in tough games with four goals against both McDonogh and Manchester Valley.

Glenelg Isa Torres scored 58 goals for the county champion Gladiators. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Isa Torres, Glenelg, senior, attack

Torres scored 58 goals and 18 assists as the Gladiators’ second-leading scorer. A fast and dynamic midfielder, committed to Virginia Tech, Torres thrived in the draw circle with 78 draw controls, also adding 28 groundballs.

Blair Byrne, Glenelg Country, senior, midfield

A Clemson commit, Bryne was the Dragons’ leading scorer with 64 goals and 22 assists, also adding 76 draw controls. She had five games with five or more goals and also excelled as a two-way midfielder with eight caused turnovers.

Kamryn Henson, Glenelg, junior, midfield

A two-way midfielder, Henson finished with 42 goals and 12 assists, also adding 38 ground balls and 28 caused turnovers. She scored a season-high seven goals in the Gladiators’ regular-season finale win over Mt. Hebron that secured the county championship.

Cassy Montgomery, Wilde Lake, senior, midfield

Montgomery was the Wildecats’ leader offensively with 47 goals and six assists, also effective on the draw with 83 draw controls in 14 games. A Virginia Tech commit, Montgomery finished her career with 151 points (125 goals, 26 assists) in three seasons.

Oakland Mills' Sara Novak tied for second in Howard County with 62 goals. (Courtesy Oakl)

Sara Novak, Oakland Mills, senior, midfield

First team All-County for a second straight season, Novak finished tied for second in the county with 62 goals and also added 20 assists. A Tampa commit, Novak scored six or more goals in six games.

Ellie Smith, Mt. Hebron, junior, midfield

A Towson commit, Smith was second on the Vikings with 40 goals and added eight assists. Smith was also one of the top players in the county on the draw with 76 draw controls and was strong defensively with 17 caused turnovers.

Howard's Jenna Vetter tied for second in Howard County with 62 goals. (Handout / HANDOUT)

Jenna Vetter, Howard, senior, midfield

Vetter finished tied for second in the county with 62 goals, also adding 24 assists, a team leader in both categories, finishing her career with 157 points. A two-way midfielder, Vetter was also a strong defender with 22 caused turnovers and is committed to Florida Southern.

Glenelg Country defender Ashley Dyer, left, stick checks McDonogh Eagles midfielder Kate Levy. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Ashley Dyer, Glenelg Country, senior, defense

A Florida commit and captain of the defense, Dyer scooped up 47 ground balls and had 11 caused turnovers. She was also part of a defensive unit that held the opposing offense to six goals or less in 11 games.

Hope Hettinger, Marriotts Ridge, senior, defense

A team captain and Florida Southern commit, Hettinger was one of the leaders of the defense. She caused 15 turnovers and was particularly effective in stopping off-ball cuts.

Alina Maciorowski, Centennial, senior, defense

Maciorowski was a team captain and leader of Centennial’s defense. She is committed to Washington College. She was a disciplined defender with eight caused turnovers and just one foul all season.

Kylie Ritter, Mt. Hebron, senior, defense

A two-time team captain and Towson commit, Ritter consistently marked the opposition’s best offensive player. She caused 27 turnovers and scooped up 36 ground balls.

Catherine Taylor, Glenelg, senior, defense

A University of South Florida commit, Taylor was a leader for Glenelg’s defense with 18 caused turnovers and 14 ground balls. She also battled back from two Torn ACL injuries earlier in her career to become an integral part of one of Howard County’s top defensive units.

Glenelg Country School goalie Natalie Eastwood makes one of many saves in her teams win against Spalding in overtime, 7-6, in an IAAM A Conference girls lacrosse quarterfinal playoff game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Natalie Eastwood, Glenelg Country, junior, goalie

Eastwood started in all 18 games and finished with a 56% save percentage, including six games with 10 or more saves. A South Florida commit, she anchored a unit that limited opposing offenses to six goals or less in 11 games.

Ava Welsh, Centennial, senior, goalie

A team captain and anchor of Centennial’s defense, Welsh finished with 79 saves and a 49.6% save percentage. She read passing lanes effectively with 15 interceptions and is committed to High Point.

All County second team

Emily Altshuler, Glenelg, junior, goalie

Sophia Baxter, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield

Sofie Bender, Marriotts Ridge, senior, attack

Gabby Bergstrom, River Hill, sophomore, midfield

Kaity Browne, Oakland Mills, senior, attack

Regan Byrne, Glenelg Country, senior, attack

Ella Ferrer, River Hill, senior, attack

Lara Hoeflich, Glenelg, junior, defense

Cate O’Ferrall, Glenelg Country, senior, defense

Riley Osburn, Mt. Hebron, junior, defense

Charlotte Plano, Howard, senior, defense

Izzy Perry, Marriotts Ridge, sophomore, defense

Chiara Pompei, Long Reach, junior, attack

Alex Ripkin, Reservoir, senior, attack

Katelyn Sauritch, River Hill, sophomore, midfield

McKenzie Shakespeare, Howard, senior, midfield

Callie Thompson, River Hill, senior, goalie

Kimora Turner, Long Reach, junior, defense

Honorable Mention

Atholton: Hannah McGrath, junior, attack; Centennial: Claire Whipkey, freshman, attack; Glenelg: Sarah Johnson, senior, midfield; Glenelg Country: Maggie Flanagan, junior, midfield; Hammond: Jenna Wilson, senior, defense; Howard: Brynn Bartlett, freshman, midfield; Taylor Brooks, senior, defense; Mt. Hebron: Kaitlyn Magdar, sophomore, midfield; Kate Webb, senior, attack.

Final Standings

1. Glenelg: 14-3 overall, 8-0 Howard County (Howard County champion, Class 2A West Region I finalist); 2. Marriotts Ridge: 10-5, 7-1; 3. Mt. Hebron: 10-5, 6-2 (Class 3A East Region I finalist); 4. Howard: 11-4, 8-3; 5. River Hill: 10-5, 7-4 (Class 3A East Region II champion, 3A state quarterfinalist); 6. Long Reach: 8-5, 4-3 (Class 3A East Region II finalist); 7. Centennial: 5-8, 5-6; 8. Reservoir: 4-9, 4-7; 9. Oakland Mills: 5-8, 3-5; 10. Wilde Lake: 3-11, 2-9; 11. Atholton: 2-11, 1-9; 12. Hammond: 1-11, 0-7.

IAAM A Conference Glenelg Country (14-4, 11-3).

IAAM C Conference (2-8, 1-5).