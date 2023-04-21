Howard County Times 2022-23 girls indoor track and field All-County: Mt. Hebron’s Arayana Ladson named Athlete of the Year

Mt. Hebron's Arayana Ladson led the Vikings girls to the Howard County championship and also was a key part of their Class 3A East Regional and state championship runner-up finishes. Medaling in the 55 meters, 55-meter hurdles, 300 and 4x200 meter relay, Ladson is the 2022-23 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Junior Arayana Ladson had excelled for Mt. Hebron’s outdoor track and field team in the past but hadn’t run for the indoor team.

With her first two indoor seasons interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Ladson strictly ran outdoor track. Returning to a traditional season this winter, Ladson joined the group and displayed her versatility throughout.

She helped lead the Vikings girls to the Howard County championship and also was a key part of their Class 3A East Regional and state championship runner-up finishes. Medaling in the 55 meters, 55-meter hurdles, 300 and 4x200 meter relay, Ladson is the 2022-23 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

“My key is just always thinking about the goals that I made for myself and what I want to do in my future,” Ladson said. “I think about that in between my races saying, ‘Yeah you’re tired, but it will pay off eventually, so just go out there and do your best.’ I never really try to think about the physical side in the middle of a race because then I put myself down and think too much. That’s why I’m also glad that most of my events are back-to-back, so I don’t really have time to sit and think about what I could’ve done better. I can just go out there and run with a clear mind.”

Ladson last ran the 55-meter hurdles in seventh grade as part of Howard County Parks and Recreation. Back doing it again, it didn’t take her long to hit her stride. She won the event at the county championships (8.37 seconds) and earned second and third place, respectively, at region and state meets.

Ladson found tremendous success in the 55 meters, sweeping the event at counties (7.16), regionals (7.35) and states (7.14). While Ladson was familiar running the 55, she’d never run the 300 before. Once again eliminating any nerves after the first meet of the season, she won the event at counties (41.01), placing second at regionals and third at states.

“Having a short memory in certain events is a specialty for her,” Mt. Hebron coach Teryante Carter said. “Yes, she’s talented and working with her is a pleasure, but to be able to say, ‘I can still do this next week and make these changes instead of beating yourself down and not being able to come back from something,’ to me that’s probably the best thing about coaching Arayana. She actually will take it week-by-week and if it’s something she didn’t do well, she doesn’t take that into her competition the next time.”

“I think what I was impressed by was her not giving up on herself. Even though you put a high standard of yourself to say that you are among the best in the state of Maryland, even though she didn’t win all of her events, she still persevered through all of them," Mt. Hebron coach Teryante Carter said of Arayana Ladson. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

However, she wasn’t done earning medals, capturing her second state gold medal and fourth total medal as part of the 4x200 relay team (1:45.53). The relay team of Ladson, senior Ava Pierre and fellow juniors Sameena Mathew and Hannah Belk finished roughly two seconds ahead of the second-place team in the final race of her indoor season. That earned the Vikings 10 more points, finishing as Howard County’s top team and ultimately 11 points behind state champion Northern-Calvert.

“I think what I was impressed by was her not giving up on herself,” Carter said of Ladson’s performance at states. “Even though you put a high standard of yourself to say that you are among the best in the state of Maryland, even though she didn’t win all of her events, she still persevered through all of them. That’s what I like. At the end of the day, you’re going to have these hurdles in life and it’s about how you can have resilience and bounce back from those situations.”

Ladson now hopes to build on the momentum from indoor entering this outdoor season, learning a valuable lesson for this year and beyond.

“This indoor season has taught me to always believe in myself and never try to put myself down even if I had a bad race,” Ladson said. “I’m going to take that into outdoor season. Next year’s indoor and outdoor season I’ll still have the same mindset.”

All-County first team

Valerie Ashamu, Oakland Mills, junior: Ashamu won the county and regional championship in high jump. Her best effort was clearing 5 feet, 4 inches at counties. The junior also earned second place at the state championships, clearing 5-2.

Larasia Buckner, River Hill, senior: Buckner thrived in the 55-meter hurdles, placing fourth at counties and then coming back to win the event at regionals with a PR of 8.88 seconds. She extended that success into states, winning the 3A event with a time of 8.53 seconds.

Riley Herdson, Centennial, sophomore: Herdson excelled in her first traditional indoor season in the 800. She earned first place at regionals (2:28.58) and finished second at 3A states behind one of the Greater Baltimore Area’s top runners in Westminster’s Hannah Toth.

Hammond's Morgan Lane, shown competing in the 55 hurdles at the 2022 state indoor track and field championships, won the event at the 2023 state meet. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Morgan Lane, Hammond, senior: Lane placed second in the 55-meter hurdles at counties and regionals, also earning second in the 300 and fifth in the 55 at counties. The senior capped off her career with her first state gold medal in the 2A 55-meter hurdles (8.37), one of two Golden Bears to win a state title.

Sameena Mathew, Mt. Hebron, junior: Mathew began the postseason by winning the 500 at counties with a PR of 1:20.51. The junior won the 300 (41.62) and 500 (1:21.71) at regionals. At states, she placed second in the 300 and was also a member of the state championship winning 4x200 relay team, also securing third place in the 4x400.

Oluwasemilore Olakunle, Oakland Mills, senior: Olakunle was part of the Scorpions’ county, region and state championship winning 4x200 relay team alongside Saniya Curtis, Aliya Murray and Boluwatito Ogundairo. Olakunle set a Class 2A record in the 55 (7.07). She also placed second in the 55-meter hurdles.

Howard's Ruth Smith won her second consecutive 3A state indoor high jump championship this season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ruth Smith, Howard, senior: After placing second at counties (5-feet, 2 inches), Smith brought home gold medals at regionals and states. At regionals, she cleared 5-feet, 1-inch, while at states she cleared 5-feet, 2 inches, securing a second consecutive state title.

Shanise Staats, Wilde Lake, senior: She placed third in both the 55 and 55-meter hurdles at counties and regionals. At the 3A state championships, Staats finished fourth in the 55 and second in the 55-meter hurdles, narrowly behind Buckner.

Lauren Virmani, River Hill, freshman: Virmani quickly developed into one of the area’s top distance runners. She won the 1,600 and 3,200 at counties and regionals and was fourth in the 800 at counties. She won a 3A state championship in the 3,200, finished second in the 1,600, as was part of the state champion 4x800 relay team.

Chloe Williams, Hammond, senior: Williams placed second in the 300 at regionals, also finishing second and fourth, respectively, as part of the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. The senior then saved her best for last at states, winning a gold medal in the 300 (41.77), beating out Century’s Isabella Mastria who she finished behind at regionals.

All-County second team

Katelyn Hoffman, Long Reach, sophomore, distance

Sarah Johnson, Glenelg, senior, sprints/mid-distance/relays

Kiley Mann, Howard, junior, distance

Caroline McCaffrey, Mt. Hebron, junior, distance

Ela Muniz, Reservoir, freshman, distance/relays

Alia Murray, Oakland Mills, senior, sprints/mid-distance/relays

Rosalie Rosenberg, Oakland Mills, senior, pole vault

Olivia Struble, Atholton, senior, pole vault

Marella Virmani, River Hill, freshman, distance/relays

Katherine Wood, Atholton, junior, shot put