Atholton’s Madison Garrigus vaults her way to Howard County girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year award

Highlights: Matthews was the top sprinter in the county during the indoor season, winning 10 medals across the three postseason meets. The junior started with two golds and two silvers at the county championship, placing first in the 500 and second in the 300. She also ran legs on the Vikings’ 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams that finished second and first, respectively. Matthews then won four more medals at regionals, winning gold in the 300 and 500 and placing third in the 4x200 and second in the 4x400. At states, Matthews won the 300-meter dash and finished second in the 500, while the Vikings’ 4x200 and 4x400 relays finished fourth and fifth. Matthews’ most impressive race of the season, though, was her second-place time of 1:13.85 in the 500-meter dash at the VA Showcase. Her PR in the 300 was 40.20 seconds at regionals. This is Matthews’ third All-County selection. She was a first-team pick in 2019 and the Athlete of the Year in the 2018-19 indoor season.