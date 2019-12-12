“For all my victories, and all of them have been amazing, winning as a [girls] team was the one thing that was missing. It’s the one thing we hadn’t done since I’ve been here, so when I talked to coach [Mark] Dubbs before the season about our goals, that was right there on top,” McIlvain said. “There’s something special about winning as a team, knowing that you have to rely on one another and push each other to help realize your potential as a group. We had that with the boys every year, so I wanted that with the girls too.”