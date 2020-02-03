Voting is live to determine the Howard County girls basketball Player of the Month for January and will run through Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11 p.m.
The nominees (based on the Player of Week winners) from girls basketball are: Centennial’s Brook Anderson, Howard’s Anii Harris, Marriotts Ridge’s Emma Morath, River Hill’s Anhyia Smith and Mt. Hebron’s Tori Valentine.
The winner of the vote will be recognized at a ceremony, where they will receive a plaque. VOTE HERE
Individuals can vote multiple times, through multiple devices.