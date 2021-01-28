Howard County All-Decade Girls Basketball

Whether it was elite players, state championships, sustained team success or breakthrough moments, this past decade for Howard County girls basketball featured a little bit of everything.
Two teams — Glenelg (2016) and River Hill (2019) — finished seasons as state champions. But perhaps the better indication of the area’s proficiency on the basketball court is the fact that county girls programs have won 13 region titles since the 2009-10 season. Even more impressive is that those titles were secured by eight different schools, showcasing a depth that has grown stronger over the last decade.
Individually, the list of accomplished players is a lengthy one. In the last 10 years, 19 different players have eclipsed 1,000 career points. And the number of girls basketball athletes who have gone on to play at four-year colleges is more than triple that.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite individuals and the teams they played on, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before the 2009-2010 season were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
Howard 2019-20 (16-0, 25-0)
Even with the season ultimately being cut short prior to the state semifinals because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lions’ were still able to cement their place among the county’s all-time great teams. This group is the only county team this decade to go undefeated in league play and one of only four Howard County teams in the last 50 years to finish without a loss overall. As a further testament to the team’s dominance, only one county team — Reservoir — lost to the Lions by less than 10 points. In the playoffs, Howard earned a convincing 54-36 victory over Anne Arundel County champion Old Mill for the region championship and then dismantled Parkdale, 56-17, in the state quarterfinals. Anii Harris and Marisa Sanchez-Henry were named first team All-County, Gabby Scott made second team and Camille Malagar earned honorable mention recognition.
PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
Howard
While there were other programs that won state titles, no county team can boast anywhere close to the level of sustained success that the Lions reached this decade. Under the head coaching expertise of Scott Robinson and his staff, along with one season to open the decade with Kim Kennedy leading the way, Howard has won 14 or more overall games every year since the 2009-10 season. The program never lost more than six league games in a season on the way to winning six county titles. Howard added two region championships, seven seasons with at least 20 wins and finished its most recent campaign in 2019-20 undefeated. Combined, the Lions have a county record of 158-32 and an overall mark of 220-44 this decade. Taylor Addison was named Player of the Year in 2017 and Howard has had a county-best 16 different players named first- or second-team All-County in the last 10 seasons.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Lyric Swann, Long Reach (2019)
The only player to be named Player of the Year more than once in the last 10 years, Swann also graduated as the county’s leading scorer this decade. Her 1,571 career points rank her seventh all time in Howard County girls basketball history and first on the Long Reach list. As part of her scoring prowess, she knocked down at least 37 3-pointers every season for a four-year total of 191 made shots from beyond the arc. Swann, who was second team All-County as a freshman and first team as a sophomore, also added career totals of 375 rebounds, 307 steals and 263 assists. Just as importantly, she helped lead the Lightning to back-to-back county and region titles in her junior and senior seasons — the first time the program had captured either of those championships. Swann is playing collegiately at UMBC.
“From Day 1, Lyric has always been an egoless superstar,” coach Kelli Cofield said in 2019. “It’s always been trying to do anything she can do to contribute to the team. A lot of the time what we needed was for her to score, but on those occasions when that wasn’t the case, she seemed to truly enjoy deferring to her teammates and watching them succeed.”
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Taylor Addison, Howard (2018). After spending her freshman year as a varsity player at Quince Orchard, Addison transferred to Howard for her final three high school campaigns and put together a decorated career. She made All-County and averaged a double-double (points and rebounds) each season, helping lead Howard to county titles in her junior and senior years. Including her freshman season, Addison amassed 1,211 career points and in just her three years at Howard she produced combined totals of 780 rebounds, 188 steals and 140 assists. She was a first team All-County selection as a sophomore and senior, sandwiched around being named Player of the Year as a junior in 2017. Addison is playing Division I basketball at Mount St. Mary’s.
“Taylor brings a physical toughness to our team, rebounding, diving on the floor and going after every loose ball. She’s just so strong and has great instincts, which is why she’s always been such a dominant force on the boards.” Howard coach Scott Robinson said in 2018. “She’s a good student, good player and, most importantly, a great role model for our younger players.”
Emily Dorn, Reservoir (2019). A versatile weapon who started her four-year career as primarily a post-player and later blossomed into a point forward, Dorn graduated as one of a very elite group of county players to finish with both 1,000 career points and rebounds. She ranks second in program history with 1,304 points and first with 1,018 rebounds, making All-County on three occasions. She also added 166 career blocks. She never was named Player of the Year, but was a finalist twice — including after her senior season when she finished among the top seven in the county in points (18.9 ppg), rebounds (12.7 rpg), steals (3.3 spg) and blocks (2.0 bpg). She is playing at Ithica College.
“Every season she got better and added more weapons to her game and that came from hard work, dedication, leadership and a desire to excel,” Reservoir coach Deb Taylor said in 2019. “She’s versatile and fearless.”
Jess Foster, Glenelg (2018). No one hit more threes this decade than the sharp-shooting Foster, who knocked down 259 shots from beyond the arc in her four-year varsity career. She hit at least 56 3-pointers each season, playing a major part in finishing her career with 1,516 points — second most in program history and 12th most among county players. She was never named Player of the Year, but Foster is one of only a handful of players in the last 10 years to make All-County four times. As a first team sophomore performer, she helped guide the Gladiators to the 3A state championship. In addition to the scoring numbers, Foster also registered just shy of 200 career assists before heading off to play in college at Christopher Newport.
“Jess being a captain the last two years, she understood what it took to lead the team and she took it upon herself to help the other players to improve. She realized that if she got her teammates involved early and often, that would open up things for her later in the game,” coach Chris Beil said in 2018. “And individually, her game evolved from being a guard who really just shot the three, to someone who could dribble and create.”
Jasmine Hill, Oakland Mills (2012). The 6-foot guard was a match-up nightmare for opponents as she could score all over the floor and be utilized defensively to match-up both inside and outside. Hill was a four-year starter, three-time All-County performer and took home Player of the Year honors as a junior. She ranks third on Oakland Mills’ all-time scoring list with 1,390 points, including posting county-leading averages of 18 or more points per game as both a junior and senior. Hill also compiled career totals of 756 rebounds, 288 steals, 137 blocks and 110 made 3-pointers while helping the Scorpions to double-digit county wins in her final three years. She played in college at the California University of Pennsylvania.
“If you put a guard on her, she hurts you inside and if you put a big girl on her, they have trouble guarding her. She was a nice weapon to have,” said coach Seth Willingham in 2012.
Zelor Massaquoi, Reservoir (2014). She may have stood just 5-foot-7, but few players were more dominant in the paint this decade than Massaquoi. A four-year varsity player, three-time All-County selection and the 2014 Player of the Year, the Gators’ undersized forward made her mark with toughness, strength and a work rate that was second-to-none. She finished with 1,057 career points — the majority coming over her final three seasons — and averaged a double-double as both a junior and senior. In 2014, she led the county in both points (21.1) and rebounds (11.5) per game. In each of her seasons with the program, before heading off to play Division I at Grand Canyon University, she helped Reservoir to a winning record.
“She brought a fire and passion to the game that is a little less common in girls basketball,” Reservoir coach Kyle Sullivan said in 2013. “She accepted challenges both offensively and defensively and loved the opportunity to silence critics.”
Anna Mitchell, Centennial (2015). A four-year starter and three-time first team All-County selection, Mitchell may not have ever been named Player of the Year but she goes down as one of the greatest Eagles ever. A versatile weapon who played all five positions on the floor depending on the situation, she finished with career totals of 1,021 points, 753 rebounds and 251 steals. Her point total ranks her fifth in program history. Mitchell’s efforts helped lead Centennial to back-to-back 18-win seasons in her junior and senior years. She played soccer in college at Howard University.
“Beyond Anna’s ability to fill up a stat sheet, she was willing to do whatever it took to help her team win,” coach Bobby Macheel said in 2015. “While she was always a good ball handler, she took on the role of point guard in many situations this year, which lessened her points per game, but helped us to be more successful. What we will miss the most about Anna is her strong, steady, positive leadership that has been a constant for our program for four years.”
Chelsea Mitchell, Atholton (2015). Mitchell improved every year with the Raiders, making second team All-County as a sophomore, first team as a junior and then being named Player of the Year as a senior. Her efforts in the 2014-15 season, where she led the county in scoring (19.5 ppg) and steals (4.7 spg), helped lead Atholton to a county championship. She finished her career with 1,056 points, which ranks her eighth in program history. She also added over 300 career rebounds and steals. Mitchell went on to play Division I basketball in college during two separate stints at Morgan State University.
“She’s phenomenal. She has put so much into the team and the program and it has been a privilege to coach her. She loves the game of basketball and she put in the time and the effort to work and improve,” coach Julia Reynold said in 2015. “She met every challenge and knew that teams would double team her. But she relied on her teammates too, she elevated the play of the rest of our team.”
Shantrel Oliver, River Hill/Wilde Lake (2010). Oliver spent her first two years at Wilde Lake and last two at River Hill, but was dominant every step of the way regardless of what uniform she wore. The 2010 Player of the Year, Oliver was also a first team All-County selection as a junior for the Hawks and she averaged a team-best 14.7 points per game during that 2008-09 season while helping lead the team to the state finals. As a senior, Oliver led all county players in scoring at 19.2 points per game. For her career, she scored 1,374 points (539 coming at Wilde Lake) to go along with 242 steals and 227 assists. River Hill won the county title in both seasons Oliver was on the team, losing just once against league opponents during the regular season. She played in college at the University of the District of Columbia.
“She was a great addition to the team. She can go,” coach Teresa Waters said in 2009. “And she eats and breathes basketball.”
Emily Russo, Glenelg (2013). If not for an injury that wiped out all but the first five games of her senior season, Russo may very well have had one of the best careers in Howard County history. As it was, the 2012 Player of the Year — who was also a first team selection as a sophomore — still mustered 1,042 points, nearly 300 steals and 211 assists in her first three varsity seasons. And as good as she was offensively, she was just as dominant as a defender. She helped lead the Gladiators to back-to-back county and District V championships in 2011 and 2012, losing just one league game combined in those two campaigns. Russo went on to play four years at UMBC.
“Emily’s such a complete player that she changes the complexion of the game. She’s good offensively. She’s a good ball handler and somebody who can create,” coach Don Beall said in 2012. “She gets loose balls, interceptions and she reads the floor very, very well. That’s why we put her in the middle of our press, she reads and reacts.”
Satori Valentine, Mt. Hebron (2020). An elite overall athlete, who was also named Athlete of the Year in outdoor track, Valentine was at the center of the Vikings’ program during each of her four years on varsity. She made all-county every year, capping her career with Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2020. With her 1,433 career points, she ranks fourth on Mt. Hebron’s all-time list and among the top 15 scorers in Howard County history. But her impact went well beyond scoring, as Valentine compiled career totals of 649 rebounds, 402 assists and 312 steals. She is the only county player this decade to have more than 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 400 assists and 300 steals. Valentine is running track in college at Towson University.
“Her impact was so big, and she was able to do it because of pure athleticism and heart,” coach Tierney Ahearn said in 2020. “Even in the games she didn’t score a lot of points, and there weren’t many, she was the best player on the floor. She really dominated the county across the statistical categories, but I don’t need the stats to know that.”
Kiana Williams, Long Reach (2018). The first piece that started the turnaround of the Long Reach program, Williams was dynamic in all phases of the game for the Lightning from the time she arrived as a freshman for the 2014-15 campaign. The three-time All-County selection averaged in double figures scoring each of her four varsity seasons and in 2016 became the first sophomore to be named county Player of the Year in 25 years. Williams sits third in program history with 1,342 points. She also had the most assists (435) and steals (407) of any player in Howard County this decade, to go along with 586 career rebounds. She helped lead the Lightning to the program’s first county and region titles as a senior in 2018 before heading off to play in college at Bethune-Cookman University.
“From the time she came in as a 14-year-old freshman until now, she was able to catapult us into greatness and change how people view Long Reach girls basketball. The load I’ve asked her to carry has been unbelievably heavy, but she’s handled it every step of the way,” coach Kelli Cofield said in 2018. “You are only as good as your leader and she was as good as they come. I think she sometimes enjoyed the passes and setting things up as much as she liked scoring, which says a lot about her unselfishness. For her, winning has always been the most important thing.”
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
Sydney Biniak, Howard (2014). Among Howard County’s best three-sport athletes this decade (also making first team All-County in volleyball and track), Biniak was a 6-foot point forward on the basketball court for the Lions. She could score and rebound with the area’s best, but also finished among the top five in the county in assists on three separate occasions. She finished with a career total of over 700 points to go along with 741 rebounds and 254 assists, while also helping lead the team to its first county title of the decade as a senior in 2014. Biniak went on to play volleyball in college at William & Mary.
“Sydney is a very talented athlete that brings unique skills for a six-footer to the basketball court,” coach Scott Robinson said in 2013. “She has great hands, is an excellent passer and can handle the ball like a point guard. She has good range on her shot which extends to the 3-point area. Sydney is an excellent rebounder and can elevate her jump shot in traffic.”
Nia Crump, Mt. Hebron (2015). A four-year starter who was a strong offensive weapon, but an even better defender, Crump graduated as a three-time All-County performer. She often was tasked with shutting down the opponent’s top scorer, regardless of position, and dominate on the glass. It was in that light that she finished with more career rebounds (723) than points (712). She went on to play lacrosse at Army West Point.
“Nia is the type of player who is always willing to do the hard work,” Mt. Hebron coach Tony Bell said in 2014. “She leads by example, has an intense work effort and provided us with a physical presence on the court this season. She is a pleasure to coach.”
Anii Harris, Howard (2020). Boasting exceptional quickness and finishing ability in traffic, Harris was dominant in her two seasons with the Lions after transferring in from Pallotti. She helped the Lions to back-to-back county titles and was named All-County in both campaigns. She registered two-season combined totals of 657 points, 199 rebounds and 105 steals.
“Anii brought tremendous athleticism and an ability to finish around the basket,” said coach Scott Robinson in 2020. “She makes a high percentage of her shots. She’s very explosive with her first step, and she’s a great athlete. Above all else, the ability to cover the other team’s top offensive player no matter what position that player was at helped us a lot.”
Sam Heisig, Glenelg (2013). Like fellow Gladiator teammate Emily Russo, Heisig lost a large chunk of her senior season in 2012-13 to an ACL injury. Still, as a first team selection as a sophomore and junior and a four-year starter, she showcased herself as one of the county’s top two-way players during her high school career. She could play all five positions, defend as well as she played offense and helped Glenelg win back-to-back county and District V Championships in 2011 and 2012. She finished her career with nearly 900 points and also grabbed over 350 rebounds.
“This year, I thought Sammy played perimeter defense as well as I’ve seen most girls play it. I thought she picked it up and really got after people. She was always in the right position and doing the right things,” coach Don Beall said in 2012. “She’s just a tremendous player and without her we wouldn’t be doing what we did.”
Tiffany Hooker, Reservoir (2020). Few players this decade grew as a player as much as Hooker did during her three varsity seasons. After coming off the bench early in her sophomore year and ending that season averaging 7.3 points per game, Hooker steadily improved to the point where she had the county’s best single scoring season of the decade as a senior. In the 2019-20 season, she scored 634 points and averaged 26.4 points per game — the most by a county player since 2007-08. She finished her career with 1,183 points, which ranks her third in program history. She also added career totals of 178 assists and 149 steals.
“She gave us the ability to be in any game no matter what the score was or who the opponent was,” said coach Deb Taylor in 2020. “A player of that ability who can create her own shot and someone who can score from all three levels gives you a chance to be in any game you play.”
Saniha Jackson, River Hill (2020). A 5-foot-10 forward, Jackson was an impact player right away as a freshman on varsity and grew to become one of the county’s best by the time she was a senior — making first team All-County her final two years of high school. She finished her career with 1,032 points, 800 rebounds and 135 blocks. Her efforts as a junior helped River Hill win the 2A state championship and she was even better as a senior, leading the team in scoring (16.3 ppg), rebounding (8.7), steals (4.1 spg) and blocks (1.3 bpg). She is playing in college at Bowie State.
“Saniha was huge for us,” said River Hill head coach Teresa Waters in 2020. “She brought a lot of energy and enthusiasm and effort. Those are the three ‘E’s.’ Saniha brought all three every day. As a four-year letterman, she started every year since her freshman year. She led us in four areas and finished third in another.”
Imani Reid, Hammond (2019). An all-around threat from the first day she joined varsity as a freshman, Reid goes down as one of the best players in Golden Bears’ program history. She scored 1,062 career points, which ranks her ninth on the Hammond all-time list, but her contributions extend far beyond that. Reid also compiled career totals of 693 rebounds, 312 steals, 298 assists and 102 blocks. Her efforts as a senior helped lead the program to its first winning overall record since the 2001-02 season. She is playing Division I basketball in college at Bethune-Cookman University.
“Imani was everything to our team. She was our offensive and defensive leader ... both on and off the court, her teammates looked to her for guidance and advice,” Hammond coach Ryan Hudy said in 2019. “She controlled what we did as a team in terms of strategy and game pace.”
Aislynn Riggs, Oakland Mills (2019). No Howard County player over the last two decades blocked more shots than Riggs did in her three varsity seasons for the Scorpions, swatting 397 shot attempts in her career. She averaged over six blocks per game as both a junior and senior, making first team All-County in both campaigns. Riggs was also a more-than-capable scorer and rebounder, amassing career totals of 783 points and 712 rebounds. She had a triple double (17 points, 16 rebounds and 11 blocks) in the 2A state semifinals as a junior, along with another three triple doubles as a senior.
“She’s always had great timing in terms of blocks, but she got better and better as the year went on. She developed great strategy, really taking control of our defense and she was able to really shape how we were able to play,” Oakland Mills coach Walt Hagins said in 2018. “She was able to block a shot, grab the rebound and then take it coast to coast and finish. By the end of the season, she was literally doing a little bit of everything for us.”
Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Howard (2020). A key contributor at point guard on four straight county-championship teams, Sanchez-Henry was the steady presence the Lions rallied behind toward the end of the decade. She made first team All-County twice and filled up the stat sheet throughout her career — finishing with totals of 799 points, 280 assists and 222 steals. She averaged three or more assists per game from her sophomore year on.
“Marisa is an unbelievable ball handler and passer,” coach Scott Robinson said in 2020. “She has tremendous vision. She’s as good of a ball handler as I’ve ever coached. She’s very unselfish, and teams had a difficult time pressuring us because of how good Marisa was.”
Megan Sterling, River Hill (2013). An invaluable piece during the Hawks’ run to back-to-back state title game appearances in 2012 and 2013, Sterling capped her career with Player of the Year honors as a senior after making second team All-County the year before. She finished her career just shy of 1,000 points — racking up 923 between her sophomore and senior seasons. She was a three-year captain and finished top three in the county in scoring (14.6 ppg), steals (4.7), assists (3.1) and made threes (45) during the 2012-13 season.
“Meg is a player that has been first in every sprint, every year,” Waters said. “She’s soft-spoken but there is a lot of substance in her words. Her teammates give her respect for her consistent demeanor and hard work.”
Fran Vanegas, Atholton (2017). While it was her scoring prowess as a senior (county-best 20.7 points per game) that went a long way toward leading the Raiders to the state championship game, Vanegas’ impact on the Atholton program went well beyond that. She was a four-year starter, helping Atholton to 17 or more wins every season. She finished with career totals of 957 points, 260 rebounds, 225 steals and 151 assists.
THIRD TEAM ALL-DECADE
Jenna Collins, River Hill (2014). An instrumental piece in helping River Hill to back-to-back state final appearances in 2012 and 2013, Collins was a four-year varsity contributor and a two-time All-County selection. She was an all-around contributor from day one, averaging two or more steals every season to finish with 232 in her career, but also blossomed into one of the county’s top scorers. She averaged 16.6 points per game as a first team performer in 2014, also posting averages of 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.3 assists that year. She finished with 1,049 career points.
Kalani Corkeron, Wilde Lake (2020). Corkeron finished her career with 993 points and was the only Wilde Lake player this decade to make All-County more than once, including being named first team following a senior season where she averaged 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Meghan Doherty, Mt. Hebron (2015). Using a mix of hustle and toughness, Doherty was an every-game starter for the Vikings from the time she arrived as a freshman until she left as a senior. She averaged at least two assists per game all four years, finishing with a career total of 218. She also scored 740 career points and averaged just shy of three steals per game as a junior and senior.
Nicole Hill, Oakland Mills (2010). Hill made All-County twice and was a four-year starter for the Scorpions, doing a little bit of everything during her career on the way to finishing with over 700 points and 400 rebounds. She also added 292 assists, 244 steals and 199 blocks in her career while helping Oakland Mills to double-digit wins every season.
Jazmine Washington, Oakland Mills (2020). Arriving before her sophomore year, Washington helped the Scorpions win 12 or more games each of her seasons with the program and was named All-County twice. She finished with 1,082 points, ranking her sixth on Oakland Mills’ all-time list, and hit 125 career threes. But Washington did so much more than just score, also posting career totals of 361 assists and 282 steals.
Ryan Jones, Atholton (2017). Jones improved each of her four years on varsity, going from a bench player as a freshman to a first-team All-County performer and one of the county’s top three scorers as a senior while leading the Raiders to the state finals. She finished with career totals of 760 points, 173 steals and 150 assists before going on to play at Delaware State.
Samantha Lewis, Howard (2017). One of the county’s top shooters of the decade, Lewis was a four-year varsity player and two-time All-County selection. She hit over 150 threes in her high school career, including a county-best 71 made shots from beyond the arc in 2016, and had two seasons where she averaged 11 or more points per game.
Alauna Jackson, River Hill/Howard (2012). Jackson, pulled up to varsity at the end of her freshman year, spent her first three seasons at Howard before transferring to River Hill as a senior. She made All-County three times and was one of the top post presences of the decade. The 6-foot forward posted career totals of 820 points, 617 rebounds and 264 blocks — helping Howard to a region title as a junior and River Hill to a region crown as a senior.
Emileigh Scott, Howard (2017). A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, Scott played an instrumental role in helping the Lions to county titles in three of her four seasons. She made All-County twice, doing a little bit of everything in her career while putting up combined totals of over 800 points, 350 rebounds, 150 assists and 100 steals.
Megan Schaaf, Mt. Hebron (2010). An integral part of the Vikings’ program throughout her high school years, Schaaf achieved both team and individual success. As a sophomore in 2008, she helped Mt. Hebron to an undefeated, state-championship season and led the way with a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) in the state title game. Her best statistical season came as a senior, averaging team-leading marks of 12.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Bridgette Snyder, Atholton (2011). A four-year starter, including helping the Raiders to the state finals as a freshman, Snyder graduated as a two-time All-County selection who finished her career with 1,026 points. Her best individual season came as a senior, where she averaged 16 points and 3.4 steals per game.
ATHOLTON
Team of the Decade: 2016-17 (9-2, 20-6)
Two years after winning the program’s first county title of the decade, the Raiders won their first region title since 2008. The team lost three games by double digits during the first month of the season, but never lost by more than seven points the rest of the way until the state championship game against Frederick. Atholton won nine straight between the end of the regular season and into the playoffs to reach the 3A state final. The team defeated Long Reach for the 3A East region title and Milford Mill in the state semifinals. Seniors Ryan Jones and Francesca Vanegas each were named first team All-County.
Player of the Decade: Chelsea Mitchell (2015)
Mitchell improved every year with the Raiders, making second team All-County as a sophomore, first team as a junior and then being named Player of the Year as a senior. Her efforts in the 2014-15 season, where she led the county in scoring (19.5 ppg) and steals (4.7 spg), helped lead Atholton to a county championship. She finished her career with 1,056 points, which ranks her eighth in program history. She also added over 300 career rebounds and steals. Mitchell went on to play Division I basketball in college during two separate stints at Morgan State University.
“She’s phenomenal. She has put so much into the team and the program and it has been a privilege to coach her. She loves the game of basketball and she put in the time and the effort to work and improve,” coach Julia Reynold said in 2015. “She met every challenge and knew that teams would double team her. But she relied on her teammates too, she elevated the play of the rest of our team.”
All-Decade Atholton Team
G Amber Cooke (2010)
G Alex Hargrett (2019)
G Ryan Jones (2017)
G Chelsea Mitchell (2015)
G Bridgette Snyder (2011)
G Francesca Vanegas (2017)
F Kalere Caldwell (2015)
F Zhuri Cannon (2019)
F Sage Mayhew (2014)
CENTENNIAL
Team of the Decade: 2009-10 (12-5, 17-6)
After stumbling several times during the regular season, the Eagles put it all together down the stretch to secure the program’s first region title since 1997. The team defeated county-champion River Hill in the region semifinals and then knocked off rival Mt. Hebron for the 3A East region crown. While two other Centennial teams (2014 and 2015) finished with more county wins this decade, none of them managed this squad’s level of postseason success. Seniors Julia Benjamin (first team) and Victoria Pino (second) represented the Eagles on the All-County squads.
Player of the Decade: Anna Mitchell (2015)
A four-year starter and three-time first team All-County selection, Mitchell may not have ever been named Player of the Year but she goes down as one of the greatest Eagles ever. A versatile weapon who played all five positions on the floor depending on the situation, she finished with career totals of 1,021 points, 753 rebounds and 251 steals. Her point total ranks her fifth in program history. Mitchell’s efforts helped lead Centennial to back-to-back 18-win seasons in her junior and senior years. She played soccer in college at Howard University.
“Beyond Anna’s ability to fill up a stat sheet, she was willing to do whatever it took to help her team win,” coach Bobby Macheel said in 2015. “While she was always a good ball handler, she took on the role of point guard in many situations this year, which lessened her points per game, but helped us to be more successful. What we will miss the most about Anna is her strong, steady, positive leadership that has been a constant for our program for four years.”
All-Decade Centennial Team
G Kenitra Alston (2011)
G Brook Anderson (2020)
G Kayla Kelly (2011)
G Victoria Pino (2010)
F Brittany Anderson (2014)
F Julia Benjamin (2010)
F Kimmy Eads (2015)
F Anna Mitchell (2015)
F Rasa Welsh (2020)
CHAPELGATE
Team of the Decade: 2012-13 (9-5, 16-9)
The only Yellowjackets’ squad to finish with a winning record this decade, this group under coach Kortnie Smith achieved the program’s highest overall win total (16) since 2006. During the regular season, the team put together two separate five-game winning streaks on the way to a second-place finish in the C conference X Division. Then, in the playoffs, Chapelgate defeated Beth Tfiloh before being eliminated by Park. Sophomore Casey Johnson led the way with 15.2 points per game and was named first team All-County, while fellow sophomore Camile Keyes averaged just shy of 10 points per game.
Player of the Decade: Casey Johnson (2015)
Johnson only played two seasons for the Yellowjackets, transferring to Oldfields for her junior and senior campaigns, but she still ended up as the most decorated Chapelgate player this decade in her short time with the program. She made the IAAM C Conference All-Star team both seasons — eventually finishing her high school career as a four-time All-Conference honoree — and was also named first team All-County after averaging 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. She finished her two years at Chapelgate with totals of 716 points and 357 rebounds. Johnson played in college at Davis and Elkins and Wilmington University.
“Casey means a lot to the team as a player and person,” said Yellowjackets coach Kortnie Smith in 2013. “As a player she is very unselfish even though she leads the team in points per game. This year she stepped up to be more of a leader and constantly encouraged her teammates. There were a lot of games this year that we would not have won if not for her.”
All-Decade Chapelgate Team
G Amanda Best (2011)
G Sydney Carnock (2017)
G Octavia Florent (2018)
G Camile Keyes (2015)
G Emily Marquina (2011)
G Joi Thornton (2020)
G Jen Yahiro (2013)
F Casey Johnson (2015)
F Amanda Rickett (2017)
GLENELG
Team of the Decade: 2015-16 (15-4, 23-4)
On the way to the program’s first state championship since 2001, the Gladiators had to overcome a few stumbles — including its most lopsided loss of the year at the hands of county-champion Howard (54-36) during the final week of the regular season. But once the playoffs came around, Glenelg put it all together. The team defeated River Hill and Long Reach to open the postseason and then went on the road to beat Stephen Decatur by a point for the 3A East region title. Then came a victory over Frederick in the state semifinals and a dominant defensive performance in a 48-36 win over Poly for the 3A state title. Senior Chelsea Henggeler and sophomore Jess Foster each earned first team All-County recognition, while junior Julia Wolfrey joined them in averaging double figures scoring over the course of the season.
Player of the Decade: Emily Russo (2013)
If not for an injury that wiped out all but the first five games of her senior season, Russo may very well have had one of the best careers in Howard County history. As it was, the 2012 Player of the Year — who was also a first team selection as a sophomore — still mustered 1,042 points, nearly 300 steals and 211 assists in her first three varsity seasons. And as good as she was offensively, she was just as dominant as a defender. She helped lead the Gladiators to back-to-back county and District V championships in 2011 and 2012, losing just one league game combined in those two campaigns. Russo went on to play four years at UMBC.
“Emily’s such a complete player that she changes the complexion of the game. She’s good offensively. She’s a good ball handler and somebody who can create,” coach Don Beall said in 2012. “She gets loose balls, interceptions and she reads the floor very, very well. That’s why we put her in the middle of our press, she reads and reacts.”
All-Decade Glenelg Team
G Danielle Burris (2012)
G Jess Foster (2018)
G Olivia LePage (2019)
G Olivia Nowlin (2014)
G Emily Russo (2013)
F Samantha Heisig (2013)
F Chelsea Henggeler (2016)
F Kellie Johnson (2018)
F Rachel Smith (2010)
F Julia Wolfrey (2017)
GLENELG COUNTRY
Team of the Decade: 2015-16 (15-1, 16-2)
Led by a huge impact freshman class, featuring six players that played significant roles and three — Taylor Denny, Taylor Gillis and Olivia O’Leary — that ended up being named IAAM C All-Stars, the Dragons set program records for conference and overall wins. In fact, this is the only double-digit win season in conference play in program history. The team made it all the way to the conference finals, beating Mt. Carmel in the semifinals by 20 points, before losing a heartbreaker to Garrison Forest, 35-34, for the C Conference championship. The trio of Denny, Gillis and O’Leary all finished the season averaging in double figures scoring.
Player of the Decade: Taylor Gillis (2019)
A four-year varsity starter, Gillis was one of the key pieces that helped the Dragons make the transition from the IAAM C to the IAAM B Conference in the middle of the decade. She goes down as one of only two Glenelg Country players in the last 10 years to be named an IAAM All-Star more than once — earning the distinction as freshman and senior. She was a 5-foot-11 forward, who could score all over the floor and averaged in double figures scoring for her career. As a senior, she showcased her versatility by also positing team-leading averages of 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
All-Decade Glenelg Country Team
G Ashlyn Bender (2021)
G Sabrina DeLeonibus (2015)
G Taylor Denny (2019)
G Hannah Harbold (2013)
G Caroline Haynes (2021)
G Olivia O’Leary (2019)
F Ashley Dolgoff (2010)
F Taylor Gillis (2019)
F Deja Hursey (2015)
HAMMOND
Team of the Decade: 2018-19 (7-9, 13-11)
In the program’s lone season under coach Ryan Hudy, the Golden Bears put together their first winning overall record since the 2001-02 season. The seven county wins also were tied for the second most by the program this decade. Hammond started the season fast, winning six of its first eight games and then finished strong by winning five of its last six heading into the postseason. The season ended with a two-point loss against eventual state-champion River Hill in the region playoffs. Imani Reid, who was named first team All-County, Nyelle Allen and Taylor Liguori all finished the season averaging at in double figures scoring. Allen averaged a double-double (12.7 points and 11.5 rebounds).
Player of the Decade: Imani Reid (2019)
An all-around threat from the first day she joined varsity as a freshman, Reid goes down as one of the best players in Golden Bears’ program history. She scored 1,062 career points, which ranks her ninth on the Hammond all-time list, but her contributions extend far beyond that. Reid also compiled career totals of 693 rebounds, 312 steals, 298 assists and 102 blocks. Her efforts as a senior helped lead the program to its first winning overall record in nearly 20 years. She is playing Division I basketball in college at Bethune-Cookman University.
“Imani was everything to our team. She was our offensive and defensive leader ... both on and off the court, her teammates looked to her for guidance and advice,” Hammond coach Ryan Hudy said in 2019. “She controlled what we did as a team in terms of strategy and game pace.”
All-Decade Hammond Team
G Ashlyn McInerney (2018)
G Imani Reid (2019)
G Simone Wise (2011)
F Nyelle Allen (2019)
F Jocelyn Fogle (2021)
F Ellen Johnson (2010)
F Shawnice King (2016)
F Brandone Roberts (2010)
F Jameelah Wallace (2015)
HOWARD
Team of the Decade: 2019-20 (16-0, 25-0)
Even with the season ultimately being cut short prior to the state semifinals because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lions’ were still able to cement their place among the county’s all-time great teams. This group is the only county team this decade to go undefeated in league play and one of only four Howard County teams in the last 50 years to finish without a loss overall. As a further testament to the team’s dominance, only one county team — Reservoir — lost to the Lions by less than 10 points. In the playoffs, Howard earned a convincing 54-36 victory over Anne Arundel County champion Old Mill for the region championship and then dismantled Parkdale, 56-17, in the state quarterfinals. Anii Harris and Marisa Sanchez-Henry were named first team All-County, Gabby Scott made second team and Camille Malagar earned honorable mention recognition.
Player of the Decade: Taylor Addison (2018)
After spending her freshman year as a varsity player at Quince Orchard, Addison transferred to Howard for her final three high school campaigns and put together a decorated career. She made All-County and averaged a double-double (points and rebounds) each season, helping lead Howard to county titles in her junior and senior years. Including her freshman season, Addison amassed 1,211 career points and in just her three years at Howard she produced combined totals of 780 rebounds, 188 steals and 140 assists. She was a first team All-County selection as a sophomore and senior, sandwiched around being named Player of the Year as a junior in 2017. Addison is playing Division I basketball at Mount St. Mary’s.
“Taylor brings a physical toughness to our team, rebounding, diving on the floor and going after every loose ball. She’s just so strong and has great instincts, which is why she’s always been such a dominant force on the boards.” Howard coach Scott Robinson said in 2018. “She’s a good student, good player and, most importantly, a great role model for our younger players.”
All-Decade Howard Team
G Brittany Butler (2012)
G Courtney Furr (2018)
G Anii Harris (2020)
G Anne Kinsey (2014)
G Samantha Lewis (2017)
G Camille Malagar (2020)
G Marisa Sanchez-Henry (2020)
F Taylor Addison (2018)
F Sydney Biniak (2014)
F Emileigh Scott (2017)
LONG REACH
Team of the Decade: 2017-18 (15-1, 21-3)
A year after losing in the region finals, the Lightning broke through on a number of different fronts — including winning the program’s first county and region championships. Long Reach lost just one league game all year, earning a season split with co-county champion Howard. There were three separate winning streaks of six or more games scattered throughout the season. In the region championship game, the team defeated Chesapeake, 77-58. Long Reach kept the momentum going with a 66-61 win over Poly in the state semifinals before falling just short of a state title against defending-champion Frederick. The 21 overall wins are a program record. Lyric Swann was named Player of the Year, while Kiana Williams and Arianna Briggs-Hall joined her on All-County.
Player of the Decade: Lyric Swann (2019)
The only player to be named Player of the Year more than once in the last 10 years, Swann also graduated as the county’s leading scorer this decade. Her 1,571 career points rank her seventh all time in Howard County girls basketball history and first on the Long Reach list. As part of her scoring prowess, she knocked down at least 37 3-pointers every season for a four-year total of 191 made shots from beyond the arc. Swann, who was second team All-County as a freshman and first team as a sophomore, also added career totals of 375 rebounds, 307 steals and 263 assists. Just as importantly, she helped lead the Lightning to back-to-back county and region titles in her junior and senior seasons — the first time the program had captured either of those championships. Swann is playing collegiately at UMBC.
“From Day 1, Lyric has always been an egoless superstar,” coach Kelli Cofield said in 2019. “It’s always been trying to do anything she can do to contribute to the team. A lot of the time what we needed was for her to score, but on those occasions when that wasn’t the case, she seemed to truly enjoy deferring to her teammates and watching them succeed.”
All-Decade Long Reach Team
G Olivia Callan (2013)
G Imani Sanders (2014)
G Jaelyn Swann (2019)
G Lyric Swann (2019)
G Devon Williams (2017)
G Kiana Williams (2016)
F Arianna Briggs-Hall (2019)
F Alexis Briscoe (2012)
F Haley Thompson (2019)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of the Decade: 2016-17 (7-4, 19-7)
The Mustangs featured a team with tremendous senior leadership to go along with a talented group of underclassmen and put it all together to earn the first region title in program history. After winning just five games the previous season, Marriotts Ridge raced out of the gates by winning seven in a row to open the year — including a double-digit victory over defending state champion Glenelg in its county opener. The team finished in the top half of the county standings and then put it all together in the region playoffs with wins over Liberty, Winters Mill and Walkersville to capture the 2A West region crown. Sarah Blalock was named All-County, while her sister Caroline joined her in averaging double-digit points per game. Hope Morath (rebounds and blocks) and Mallory Conroy (steals) finished among the county’s statistical leaders as well.
Player of the Decade: Emma Morath (2020)
A four-year varsity player, Morath came off the bench as a freshman to help lead the team to a region title and then emerged as a go-to-weapon her final three seasons. Her efforts helped the team to double-digit victories all four years, including three winning season. She is one of only two Marriotts Ridge players to be named All-County this decade, making second team as a senior forward after averaging a team-best 10.3 points per game. For her career, she finished with totals of 597 points and 351 rebounds.
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
G Caroline Blalock (2017)
G Sarah Blalock (2017)
G Kendall Bryan (2020)
G Mallory Conroy (2019)
G Marisa Davey (2014)
G Emma Miller (2020)
F Rebecca Fath (2011)
F Emma Morath (2020)
F Hope Morath (2018)
MT HEBRON
Team of the Decade: 2014-15 (17-2, 19-4)
During a decade where the Vikings achieved double-digit county wins in all but two seasons, this group set the bar for the most league wins (17) in the last 10 years on the way to finishing in second place in the standings. And the only two regular-season losses against county foes — to Atholton and Centennial — came by a combined three points. In the playoffs, the team defeated City before losing on the road at region-champion Poly. Nia Crump, Meghan Doherty, Gabby Green and Megan Konig all made the All-County team, with Green nearly averaging a double-double (9.6 ppg and 11.7 rpg).
Player of the Decade: Satori Valentine (2020)
An elite overall athlete, who was also named Athlete of the Year in outdoor track, Valentine was at the center of the Vikings’ program during each of her four years on varsity. She made all-county every year, capping her career with Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2020. With her 1,433 career points, she ranks fourth on Mt. Hebron’s all-time list and among the top 15 scorers in Howard County history. But her impact went well beyond scoring, as Valentine compiled career totals of 649 rebounds, 402 assists and 312 steals. She is the only county player this decade to have more than 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 400 assists and 300 steals. Valentine is running track in college at Towson University.
“Her impact was so big, and she was able to do it because of pure athleticism and heart,” coach Tierney Ahearn said in 2020. “Even in the games she didn’t score a lot of points, and there weren’t many, she was the best player on the floor. She really dominated the county across the statistical categories, but I don’t need the stats to know that.”
All-Decade Mt. Hebron Team
G Meghan Doherty (2015)
G Kelly Jones (2012)
G Megan Konig (2015)
G Kathleen Stafford (2010)
G Satori Valentine (2020)
G Tianna Wallpher (2014)
F Nia Crump (2015)
F Gabby Green (2016)
F Megan Schaaf (2010)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of the Decade: 2017-18 (10-6, 17-9)
The Scorpions have had seven seasons this decade with double-digit county wins and this 2017-18 squad is one of two to win a region title. But what makes this group stand out is the remarkable turnaround it achieved in the first year under coach Walt Hagins. After winning just one league game the previous season — the program’s lowest total in over two decades — Oakland Mills set the tone early on by winning eight of its first 10 games and starting 5-0 in county play. After some mid-season hiccups, the team regrouped come playoffs to win one-possession games against River Hill and Glenelg. Then it defeated Westlake 60-44 for the 2A South region championship. Marley Grenway and Aislynn Riggs were named All-County.
Player of the Decade: Jasmine Hill (2012)
The 6-foot guard was a match-up nightmare for opponents as she could score all over the floor and be utilized defensively to match-up both inside and outside. Hill was a four-year starter, three-time All-County performer and took home Player of the Year honors as a junior. She ranks third on Oakland Mills’ all-time scoring list with 1,390 points, including posting county-leading averages of 18 or more points per game as both a junior and senior. Hill also compiled career totals of 756 rebounds, 288 steals, 137 blocks and 110 made 3-pointers while helping the Scorpions to double-digit county wins in her final three years. She played in college at the California University of Pennsylvania.
“If you put a guard on her, she hurts you inside and if you put a big girl on her, they have trouble guarding her. She was a nice weapon to have,” said coach Seth Willingham in 2012.
All-Decade Oakland Mills Team
G Victoria Diggs (2015)
G Marley Grenway (2019)
G Kara Hight (2012)
G Jasmine Hill (2012)
G Nicole Hill (2010)
G Traonna Thomas (2013)
G Jazmine Washington (2020)
F Karigan Awkward (2014)
F Ny’Jayah Lockwood (2016)
F Aislynn Riggs (2019)
RESERVOIR
Team of the Decade: 2012-13 (16-3, 17-4)
In the team’s second year under head coach Kyle Sullivan, the Gators set a program-record for county victories on the way to finishing in second place in the league standings. During the regular season, Reservoir had two separate winning streaks of six or more games and was responsible for handing county-champion River Hill its only league loss — 49-24 in mid-January. The Hawks ended up getting revenge in the playoffs, ending the Gators’ season in the region semifinals. Juniors Zelor Massaquoi and Keri Rager represented Reservoir on the All-County teams.
Player of the Decade: Zelor Massaquoi (2014)
She may have stood just 5-foot-7, but few players were more dominant in the paint this decade than Massaquoi. A four-year varsity player, three-time All-County selection and the 2014 Player of the Year, the Gators’ undersized forward made her mark with toughness, strength and a work rate that was second-to-none. She finished with 1,057 career points — the majority coming over her final three seasons — and averaged a double-double as both a junior and senior. In 2014, she led the county in both points (21.1) and rebounds (11.5) per game. In each of her seasons with the program, before heading off to play Division I at Grand Canyon University, she helped Reservoir to a winning record.
“She brought a fire and passion to the game that is a little less common in girls basketball,” Reservoir coach Kyle Sullivan said in 2013. “She accepted challenges both offensively and defensively and loved the opportunity to silence critics.”
All-Decade Reservoir Team
G Kate Abunassar (2021)
G Megan Fowler (2012)
G Tiffany Hooker (2020)
G Keri Rager (2014)
G Nat Verna (2019)
F Blair Bonner (2014)
F Rakia Bryant (2011)
F Emily Dorn (2019)
F Zelor Massaquoi (2014)
F Nia Powell (2018)
RIVER HILL
Team of the Decade: 2018-19 (12-4, 20-7)
The Hawks had several better regular seasons this decade, including county-championship teams in 2010 and 2013, and even had a couple other region championship squads (2012 and 2013). But no other River Hill team in the last 10 years finished the job like the group of girls in 2019. On the way to winning the program’s first state championship since 2006, the Hawks battled back from a 2-4 start to the season to eventually win their final 11 games and win the 2A title. River Hill beat Calvert, 54-40, for the region crown and then knocked off Hereford in the state semifinals by double digits as well. Then the team completed the championship run with a 44-39 victory over Middletown. Kennedy Clark, Saniha Jackson and Anhyia Smith were each named All-County while averaging in double figures scoring.
Player of the Decade: Shantrel Oliver (2010)
Oliver spent her first two years at Wilde Lake and last two at River Hill, but was dominant every step of the way regardless of what uniform she wore. The 2010 Player of the Year, Oliver was also a first team selection as a junior for the Hawks and she averaged a team-best 14.7 points per game during that 2008-09 season while helping lead the team to the state finals. As a senior, Oliver led all county players in scoring at 19.2 points per game. For her career, she scored 1,374 points (539 coming at Wilde Lake) to go along with 242 steals and 227 assists. River Hill won the county title in both seasons Oliver was on the team, losing just once against league opponents during the regular season. She played in college at the University of the District of Columbia.
“She was a great addition to the team. She can go,” coach Teresa Waters said in 2009. “And she eats and breathes basketball.”
All-Decade River Hill Team
G Kennedy Clark (2020)
G Jenna Collins (2014)
G Julia Collins (2014)
G Shantrel Oliver (2010)
G Anhyia Smith (2022)
G Megan Sterling (2013)
F Alauna Jackson (2012)
F Saniha Jackson (2020)
F Emily Masker (2019)
F Sydney Poindexter (2016)
WILDE LAKE
Team of the Decade: 2013-14 (7-12, 9-14)
The Wildecats achieved both their highest county and overall win totals of the decade, just two years removed from a winless season (0-23). The regular season included season sweeps of Hammond and Marriotts Ridge. The team lost a tight one in the opening game of the region playoffs against River Hill, 53-46. Sophomore Rachel Lazris, who led the team with 16.6 points per game and the county in assists (147), and senior Lindsey Williams, who led the county in blocks (142), each garnered All-County recognition.
Player of the Decade: Kalani Corkeron (2020)
A four-year starter, Corkeron was the face of the Wildecats’ program every year she was on the team. And, under her leadership, Wilde Lake went from combining for two county wins between 2016-2019 to earning six county victories during her senior season in 2020. Corkeron finished her career with 993 points and was the only Wilde Lake player this decade to make All-County more than once, including being named first team following a senior season where she averaged 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
“Kalani, first and foremost, is an excellent leader,” said Wilde Lake head coach Rhonda Corkeron. “She leads by example and by her toughness. Of course, she brought scoring and defense against the opponent’s best player. Sometimes she had to play against a point guard or a big, so she was versatile.”
All-Decade Wilde Lake Team
G Alyssa Bialek (2015)
G Kalani Corkeron (2020)
G Tess Kostelec (2017)
G Rachel Lazris (2016)
G Jazmia Perry (2018)
F Brynn Drury (2016)
F Ka’Mari Robinson (2016)
F Mia Swaby-Rowe (2022)
F Lindsey Williams (2014)