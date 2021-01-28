Howard County All-Decade Girls Basketball

While there were other programs that won state titles, no county team can boast anywhere close to the level of sustained success that the Lions reached this decade. Under the head coaching expertise of Scott Robinson and his staff, along with one season to open the decade with Kim Kennedy leading the way, Howard has won 14 or more overall games every year since the 2009-10 season. The program never lost more than six league games in a season on the way to winning six county titles. Howard added two region championships, seven seasons with at least 20 wins and finished its most recent campaign in 2019-20 undefeated. Combined, the Lions have a county record of 158-32 and an overall mark of 220-44 this decade. Taylor Addison was named Player of the Year in 2017 and Howard has had a county-best 16 different players named first- or second-team All-County in the last 10 seasons.