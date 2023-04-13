Howard girls basketball’s Gabby Kennerly and Meghan Yarnevich complement each other’s skillsets, named 2022-2023 Howard County Times girls basketball Co-Players of the Year

Howard' Gabby Kennerly, left, and Meghan Yarnevich were two key pieces of the Lions' Class 3A state championship team. Kennerly and Yarnevich have been named Howard County Times girls basketball Co-Players of the Year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard senior Gabby Kennerly and sophomore Meghan Yarnevich were two of Howard County’s top players in the 2021-22 season.

Kennerly was named the Howard County Times girls basketball Player of the Year, while Yarnevich was named first-team All-County. However, the Lions came one step short of their ultimate goal, losing to Poly in the Class 3A state championship game.

Advertisement

Kennerly and Yarnevich came back, leading the Lions again to county and regional titles. They returned to the Xfinity Center for a rematch with the Engineers. More battled-tested after playing a challenging schedule, Howard exacted its revenge, winning the program’s first state title since 1994, defeating the Engineers, 64-52.

Kennerly and Yarnevich shined in the biggest game of their careers. After struggling on the glass and in the post during last year’s game, Yarnevich made sure that wouldn’t happen again. She dominated in the paint, posting 24 points and 12 rebounds, neutralizing the Engineers’ Trinity Massenburg.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kennerly also stepped up when her team needed her most. Scoreless in the first half, Kennerly scored 15 second-half points, knocking in several baskets with Yarnevich on the bench in foul trouble. The senior also drew a critical charge late in the game, which fouled out the Engineers’ leading scorer Da’Brya Clark. Elevating their games in the biggest moments, Kennerly and Yarnevich are the 2022-23 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls basketball Co-Players of the Year.

“I think for the younger girls it was a great example,” Howard coach Scott Robinson said. “The other thing that they’ll learn is the work ethic, how hard that they worked to get where they are. I know Meghan will continue to do that as will Gabby and Samiyah Nasir as they go off to college. They were unbelievable examples in practice every day of going hard. They set the standard, so the younger girls know how they have to practice.”

Kennerly was Howard County’s leading scorer, averaging 19 points per game, while Yarnevich was second averaging 18.3. Both players consistently created opportunities for each other, often capitalizing in transition after rebounds. Yarnevich led the Lions in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game, while Kennerly was second with 7.2.

Kennerly often found Yarnevich either in the low post or for kick-out 3-pointers after dribble penetration. The sophomore was a prolific 3-point shooter, connecting on 48.5% of her opportunities from behind the arc. She was also a capable passer out of the post, often finding Kennerly or another guard when multiple defenders converged on her. They were two of Howard’s main offensive initiators, consistently able to break down opposing defenses.

Howard's Meghan Yarnevich, left, averaged 18.3 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, while Gabby Kennerly, right, averaged 19 points and 7.2 rebounds a game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I feel like Gabby is more of an on-the-ball player, she can shoot the ball and is a very intelligent point guard,” Yarnevich said. “I’m someone who plays inside but can shoot from anywhere. So, she gives me passes and I give her passes. We can play both spots. We’ve been playing with each other for so long, so our chemistry is very good.”

Kennerly’s leadership also proved invaluable. One of just three seniors, Kennerly was a four-year varsity player. Kennerly had the opportunity to learn from several upperclassmen last season as a freshman and has set a similar example for the Lions’ younger players. Robinson told his captains, Kennerly and Nasir before the season, ‘You can’t be finger pointers, you’ve got to be problem solvers.’ Both excelled in that role, solving any problems that arose, while setting an example for their younger teammates.

“I think this year it’s a little bit different from last year because I really wanted to make a statement for the younger girls and set that tone of being the person to be a leader,” Kennerly said. “Being the person to go to the gym when nobody’s going to the gym and encouraging them during practice. So, just giving them that blueprint of what look to up to, not be exactly like, but what to do when we’re not going to be here next year.”

Leading the Lions to new heights, both players will be taking on new responsibilities in the future. Kennerly will be playing collegiately at Mount St. Mary’s, while Yarnevich will be the focal point for Howard entering next season.

Advertisement

“Howard basketball, I just think of it as a second family,” Kennerly said. “The coaches, players, everybody that I’ve played with even from freshmen year I still keep in contact with them. It’s nothing but support for everybody on the team. We all support each other and want to make each other better. Nobody brings anyone down and I’ll never forget that.

“Even years to come after this, I’ll still be able to come back and joke and laugh with players that I played with or new players that I meet. It’s just a great family.”

Howard coach Scott Robinson hands off the championship trophy to Gabby Kennerly after the team's win over Poly during the MPSSAA Class 3A girls basketball state championship game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Coach of the Year

Scott Robinson, Howard

Robinson led the Lions to the program’s second state title and first since 1994. He also guided Howard to a seventh straight county championship and eighth in the last nine seasons. The Lions picked up wins over several nonconference opponents including Bonita Vista (California), Mercy and Holy Cross Academy.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Robinson said. “Particularly coming from the fellow coaches because I think the thing about Howard County girls basketball is we have great coaches in our league. I think the success that we have when we go into states exemplifies that. It’s a reflection of my players, we had really good players. It’s also a reflection of my coaching staff. My assistants are great, so I think the award is a culmination of having a great coaching staff and great leadership from the players. I think that makes my job so much easier.”

Nia Green led Hammond with 14.2 points a game. She also had five steals a game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

All-County first team

Nia Green, Hammond, junior, guard

Advertisement

Green was the Golden Bears’ leading scorer, averaging 14.2 per game. She often capitalized in transition off of her defense, averaging five steals per game. The junior was also a capable rebounder and passer, second on the team in rebounding (8.7) and the team leader in assists (4.3).

Glenelg's Lauren LaPointe averaged 13.6 points per game. She also averaged 7.1 rebounds. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lauren LaPointe, Glenelg, senior, forward

Second-team All-County last season, LaPointe was the Gladiators’ leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points per game. She also averaged 7.1 rebounds, a key player in the post for Glenelg on both ends of the floor. The senior scored a season-high 27 points in a win over Long Reach on Feb. 3.

Atholton's Samara Mims averaged a double-double with 10.4 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Samara Mims, Atholton, senior, forward

Committed to Johnson & Wales University, Mims was Atholton’s anchor in the paint. She averaged 10.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, finishing as the county’s second-leading rebounder. Mims was also a key veteran presence for the Raiders as their only senior.

Howard's Samiyah Nasir averaged 12.1 points and 3.5 steals a game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Samiyah Nasir, Howard, senior, guard

Advertisement

Committed to the College of St. Rose and first-team All-County for the second straight season, Nasir was the Lions’ defensive stalwart on the perimeter. She averaged a team-high 3.5 steals, also a capable scorer averaging 12.1 points per game. The senior came up clutch in the state championship with 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half.

River Hill's Dylan Watson led Howard County with 6.4 steals a game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dylan Watson, River Hill, sophomore, guard

Watson was a force on both ends of the floor for the Hawks. She played stifling defense, averaging a county-leading 6.4 steals per game. The sophomore was also a capable scorer, leading River Hill with 12 points a game and had a key 20-point performance in the regional final win over Atholton.

All-County second team

Kerri Lee, Marriotts Ridge, senior, forward

Lee was the Mustangs’ leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points per game and upped her average to 16.5 over the final 10 games of the season.

Destiny Macharia, Oakland Mills, sophomore, guard

Advertisement

Macharia led the Scorpions offensively, averaging 10.1 points per game, also a strong perimeter defender, averaging 2 steals per game.

Camille Nesmith, River Hill, freshman, forward

Nesmith was a force down low for the Hawks, averaging a double-double with 11.4 points and 11.2 rebounds a game, also excelling as a rim protector with 35 blocks.

Taylor Shane, River Hill, junior, guard

Shane was River Hill’s only returning starter, serving as a leader both and off the court, as she averaged 10.4 points as well as 3.1 steals.

Alissa Young, Reservoir, sophomore, guard: A team captain, Young was the Gators’ leading scorer (13 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (6.7 rpg).

Advertisement

Honorable mention

Kendi Caldwell, Atholton, junior, guard

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Quinn Corkeron, Wilde Lake, freshman, guard

Chloe Grenway, Oakland Mills, freshman, guard

Jenna Vetter, Howard, senior, guard

Rae Vidal, Mt. Hebron, senior, guard

Adria Welsh, Centennial, sophomore, forward

Advertisement

Sara Yarnell, Hammond, sophomore, forward

Final standings

1. Howard (28-1, 17-0 Howard County, county champion, Class 3A state champion); 2. River Hill (19-6, 13-4, Class 3A state quarterfinalist); 3. Hammond (17-6, 13-4); 4. Oakland Mills (14-7, 11-6); 5. Glenelg (12-11, 11-6) 6. Atholton (15-9, 11-7, Class 3A East Region II finalist); 7. Mt. Hebron (11-10, 9-8); 8. Marriotts Ridge (9-14, 7-10); 9. Reservoir (7-14, 5-12); 10. Centennial (3-18, 3-14); 11. Long Reach (4-20, 2-16); 12. Wilde Lake (1-19, 1-16); IAAM B Conference, Glenelg Country (2-13, 2-12); IAAM C Conference, Chapelgate Christian (4-15, 2-10).