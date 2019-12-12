After Wilde Lake’s season-opening loss to Glenelg Country School on Saturday, head coach Rhonda Corkeron said she was “quietly confident” that the Wildecats would have a better season than their previous two.
She was right.
After 32 straight Howard County losses, the Wilde Lake girls basketball team won its first county game of the season Wednesday with a 36-31 victory at Glenelg.
The triumph is the Wildecats’ first county win since their victory over Hammond on Feb. 17, 2017.
“Everybody expects us to lie down and die,” said Corkeron to her team after the game. “But not this year.”
The county win is the first for Corkeron, who is in her third season at the helm. Her daughter, however, was a freshman on the 2016-17 Wilde Lake team that won on Senior Night against Hammond. Kalani Corkeron, who led the Wildecats with 11 points on Wednesday, said the win validates the hard work the team has put in over the past few seasons.
“It’s so nice to get this win,” Kalani Corkeron said. “I feel like we’ve all come such a long way from my sophomore year, when we had seven players, to my senior year, where we have more players and we’re more developed and we’re making progress.”
The biggest difference with this season’s Wilde Lake team, according to Rhonda Corkeron, is the number of players on the roster. Compared to seven or eight players in the past two seasons, Wilde Lake has a full roster comprised of girls with varsity experience.
“Now they know they can compete and that we can win,” Rhonda Corkeron said. “The program is now moving in an upward swing. We have some players who have come with some talent, and we’re not starting from ground zero like we were before.”
Glenelg head coach David Ebbe said overlooking the Wildecats wasn’t why the Gladiators lost Wednesday. He saw Wilde Lake scrimmage Damascus in the preseason, and he knew they were a “legitimate varsity basketball team.”
“We knew what we were walking into. This wasn’t like we underestimated them by any means. We knew they were good coming in," Ebbe said. “... They have good talent, and they’re athletic. They also have a good mindset this year, so they’re playing with confidence.”
The low-scoring game at Glenelg High School started with Wilde Lake (1-0 Howard County, 1-1) coming out fast. The Wildecats took a 13-1 lead after the first period, led by five points from Kalani Corkeron and a 3-pointer from freshman Nevaeh Brown.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter,” Ebbe said. “We definitely did not handle their press well early on. We struggled to get into a half-court offense. We missed quite a few layups, and we missed too many free throws. For the game, we only made 8 of 24 free throws.”
Glenelg (1-2, 1-2) responded in the second quarter, though, with a run of its own. They shut out the Wildecats in the period and scored 10 points, including six from freshman Lauren LaPointe, to trail 13-11 entering halftime. LaPointe led the Gladiators with 11 points in the loss.
After taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, the Wildecats pulled away in the first four minutes of the period. Sophomore Claire Zimmerman hit a crucial 3-pointer, sophomore Mia Swaby-Rowe made two layups and Kalani Corkeron made all four of her free-throw attempts to put away the Gladiators.
“We had to celebrate the little victories to get through such a long season like the winter is,” said Kalani Corkeron of the difficulties of the past two seasons. “The progress that everyone made, we battled injuries and played games with six or seven players. It was mentally and physically challenging to be constantly beat down. To show this season that this is who we are and this is what we’re capable for doing is going to make up for all of it.”
Wilde Lake is back in action Friday at Hammond, while Glenelg’s next game is Monday at home against Westminster.
BOX SCORE
Wilde Lake 36, Glenelg 31
WL (1-0, 1-1): K. Corkeron 11, C. Zimmerman 8, M. Swaby-Rowe 7, B. Floyd 5, N. Brown 3, J. Johnson 2.
G (1-2, 1-2): L. LaPointe 11, G. Tolbert 8, A. Cook 4, S. Salafia 3, L. Davis 3, J. Torres-Kruger 2.