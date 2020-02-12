Strong freshman class excelling for Howard County girls basketball teams

“The first time I ever saw her play basketball was at our first day of tryouts this past November,” Ebbe said. “Within the first ten minutes, my coaching staff and I knew that she was ready for varsity. And the fact that she is our leading scorer this year has been even more of a pleasant surprise. Not only is she our leading scorer, but she is also one of our lockdown defenders, due to her speed, length and athleticism. I’m looking forward to seeing how she progresses and improves over the next few years.”